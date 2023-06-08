AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:21 p.m. EDT

NY governor warns Belmont Stakes could be affected if air quality doesn’t improve

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has warned that the Belmont Stakes could be canceled if air quality doesn’t improve. Racing at Belmont Park was called off on Thursday because of hazy, smoky conditions from wildfires in Canada. It was the second straight day that the bad air affected sports in the northeastern United States. In Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was called off. The Belmont is the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Hochul says it could be scrapped if the air quality index exceeds 200. She says horses will have to undergo additional evaluations if the air is in the 150-200 range.

Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having. At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.

Unseeded Karolina Muchova to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek in French Open women’s final

PARIS (AP) — No. 1 Iga Swiatek has moved closer to a second consecutive French Open championship by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals. The victory Thursday also assured Swiatek of keeping the No. 1 ranking after the tournament. The 22-year-old from Poland is trying to win her third title at Roland Garros and fourth major trophy overall. On Saturday, Swiatek will face unseeded Karolina Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, who advanced to her first Slam final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion.

MLS hopes Messi will boost attendance, TV viewers and market share

NEW YORK (AP) — After two decades competing against Real Madrid, Manchester United and Brazil, Lionel Messi will be going against the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA. Major League Soccer is hoping for a breakout boost to its television audience and market share after Messi joins Inter Miami next month. Following Pelé’s signing with the New York Cosmos in 1975 and David Beckham joining the LA Galaxy in 2007, Messi is expected to become the third supreme soccer evangelist in a nation where the sport has been playing catch-up for more than a century.

Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.

NCAA made a ‘big mistake’ by not setting up framework for NIL compensation, new president says

WASHINGTON (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker wants a federal law to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness that creates a registry of deals, agent certification and uniform contract standards. Baker hopes a bill can move through Congress in the fall before next year’s election cycle ramps up. If not, Baker says the NCAA has to be prepared to try to cleanup NIL on its own. Speaking at the Future of College Sports Summit in Washington, Baker says the previous NCAA leadership made a mistake in not trying to regulate NIL on its own.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso returns to New York for tests on sore left wrist

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has returned to New York for further testing after being hit on his left wrist by a pitch and leaving Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Buck Showalter says Alonso had a CT scan in Atlanta Thursday morning. Alonso was scheduled for an MRI later Thursday in New York. The slugger was hit on the left wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of Atlanta’s 7-5 win on Wednesday night. Alonso leads the majors with 22 homers and the NL with 49 RBIs.

Power broker Jimmy Dunne with 9/11 history helped get PGA and Saudis to the table

The first big surprise in golf’s new world? Seeing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi wealth fund leader Yasir Al-Rumayyan smiling together. Behind the scenes were a pair of PGA board members. One of them was Jimmy Dunne, a power broker in golf and on Wall Street. That he was involved in setting the first meeting between Monahan and the Saudis is telling. Dunne co-founded an investment banking firm that had offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. He lost 66 colleagues that day. Dunne is all about looking for solutions. The tour needed answers.

NASCAR and its growling Next Gen car take over Le Mans, looking to make statement on a global stage

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR is at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France this weekend. The American stock car series is celebrating its new car in its 75th season during the 100th running of the most prestigious endurance race in the world. The Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Hendrick Motorsports has been a popular attraction this week heading into Saturday’s twice-around-the-clock race. Its trio of drivers is determined to finish the race. NASCAR’s presence at Le Mans marks the first time since 1976 it has challenged the top talent in Europe.

Haaland looks set to replace Messi and Ronaldo as soccer’s next global superstar

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With Lionel Messi heading for Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo already in Saudi Arabia it’s time for soccer’s next global superstar to step forward. Erling Haaland’s record-breaking first season at Manchester City has seen the striker establish himself as arguably the most lethal goal-scorer in the sport. He is also on the brink of firing Pep Guardiola’s City to its first Champions League title against Inter Milan in Saturday’s final in Istanbul. That would give City a historic treble of trophies after winning the Premier League and FA Cup this season. Perhaps only Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior can challenge the Norwegian to the title of the world’s best player in the post-Messi and Ronaldo era.

