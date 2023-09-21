AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:20 p.m. EDT

Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs tears ACL in practice. It’s a blow for a defense off to a great start

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in practice. It’s a blow for a defense off to a great start in 2023. The 2021 All-Pro was seen leaving the team’s headquarters on crutches. Diggs had his first interception of the season in last week’s 30-10 victory over the Jets. Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020. Diggs signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp.

Nick Chubb’s injury underscores running backs’ pleas for bigger contracts and teams’ fears

Nick Chubb’s injury underscores why running backs want better contracts and why NFL teams are reluctant to pay them. Chubb’s season ended abruptly when he suffered a devastating knee injury that was too gruesome for replay in Cleveland’s loss to Pittsburgh. The four-time Pro Bowl pick faces a long road to recovery with no guaranteed money coming his way beyond the $10.85 million he’s making this season. Chubb will be attempting his second comeback from a significant injury to the same knee at age 28 with a non-guaranteed salary of $12.2 million due in 2024. Running backs have been arguing for bigger contracts and more guaranteed money in recent years because they’re underpaid in comparison to their peers.

Analysis: MLB’s recently expanded playoff field helps provide great playoff races in both NL, AL

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten days remain in MLB’s regular season, and the playoff races are hot, particulary in a crowded National League. The NL wild-card race has been tight for the better part of a month, with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Marlins, Reds and Giants scrambling to claim three playoff positions. It’s exactly the kind of drama MLB hoped for when it expanded the playoff field from 10 to 12 teams before the 2022 season. The American League race also has some drama with the Rangers, Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners fighting for three playoff spots.

What’s next in major college football realignment? How about a best-of-the-rest league

Now that the Power Five is about to become a Power Four in college sports, the schools left out of conference realignment are looking at creative ways to stay relevant. One plan calls for a multi-tiered alliance of leagues that would use a promotion and relegation system, similar to what happens in European soccer. It’s a complicated way to reach what might be the best move for schools like Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State and others: A best-of-the-rest, football-only conference.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says the hit that injured Browns RB Nick Chubb wasn’t dirty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes the hit that ended Browns running back Nick Chubb’s season was unfortunate but not dirty. Fitzpatrick hit Chubb in his left knee while Chubb was trying to score in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 26-22 victory. Chubb bent awkwardly over the knee and now faces surgery and a lengthy rehab. Fitzpatrick says he told Chubb on the field the hit was not intentional. The All-Pro added he does not have a reputation as a dirty player, saying football is a fast game and injuries are a part of it.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. day-to-day with right knee inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got good news Thursday when an MRI on his right knee showed inflammation and no structural damage. Guerrero was held of the starting lineup for the second straight night as the Blue Jays completed a three-game series with the Yankees. The Blue Jays open a three game series in Tampa, Florida against the Rays on Thursday. Guerrero is hitting .264 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs and a .781 OPS in 147 games this season.

The AL West is headed for a wild finish between the Astros, Rangers and Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros aren’t running away with the AL West as usual this year. They will go into the final 10 days of the regular season with only a half-game division lead over both Seattle and Texas. The Mariners play all of their final 10 games against the Rangers and Astros. Seattle is 8-2 this season against Houston. The Mariners first play three games at Texas this weekend before going home for three against the Astros and four more against the Rangers.

Taking it to the streets: NHL tries to grow its game with an ‘ice’ hockey push Down Under

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The National Hockey League is trying to build on its first foray into the Southern Hemisphere — two preseason games between the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyote this weekend — by expanding its street hockey program to Australia. The program is designed for children ages 6 to 16 and will eventually be instituted into some schools in Victoria state. The North American version has incorporated various aspects of previously successful NHL club programs in non-traditional hockey markets such as Las Vegas, Nashville and Tampa. And Australia, despite having a domestic league with many expatriate overseas players and fledgling national teams, is definitely in the non-traditional category.

RYDER CUP ’23: USA looks to end 30 years of losing on European soil

The two-year wait for the Ryder Cup is over. The Americans remain confident after their thrashing of Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits. They return seven players from that 12-man team. Now comes the hard part. Europe has not lost a Ryder Cup at home since 1993. That’s so long ago that 11 of the 24 players at this Ryder Cup were not even born the last time Team USA won on the road. The Europeans are still stinging from the last lost. Tommy Fleetwood says they were already talking about getting the Ryder Cup back on the flight home.

Alexia Putellas says Spain’s women’s team has reached ‘before and after’ point in fight for equality

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s women players say a turning point has been reached in their fight for equality. Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas says she is confident the deal reached after a marathon meeting this week between the players, federation and government mediators would lead to real reform inside their beleaguered national soccer federation. Alexia spoke at a news conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, on the eve of Spain’s Nations League game against Sweden. Friday’s game is Spain’s first since they won the Women’s World Cup by beating England in the Aug. 20 final in Australia. But the players have had to deal with the scandal caused by former president Luis Rubiales when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.