AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:17 a.m. EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has a torn meniscus in his right knee that will require surgery. He was hurt during his preseason debut when he went 11 for 17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Las Vegas. McCarthy reported persistent soreness to the team when players reconvened. The 10th overall pick in the draft was sent for further examination that revealed the injury. The rehabilitation for a full repair is much longer than if there’s just a partial tear and only a trim is needed. The severity won’t be known until the procedure takes place.

Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto has hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, connecting in three consecutive at-bats for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox. The slugger began his outburst with a two-run shot to left field off starter Jonathan Cannon in the third inning and went the other way again on a leadoff homer in the fifth. The four-time All-Star added his 33rd homer of the season in the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to right that made it 4-0. With a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game, Soto walked in the ninth. New York won 4-1 and moved into first place in the AL East.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. ‘likely’ headed to IL with elbow injury

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. appears headed to the injured list with a left elbow injury, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday. The 26-year-old Chisholm has a probable ulnar collateral ligament injury and Boone said he will “likely” end up on the IL. He said more physicians are evaluating the elbow and that the club should have enough information to make a decision by Wednesday. Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth. He left during the seventh inning of Monday’s 12-2 loss to the White Sox but downplayed the injury after the game.

Michigan’s Sherrone Moore looks forward to release of text messages in sign-stealing investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore says he looks forward to the release of his text messages with Connor Stalions, the former low-level recruiting staffer who resigned amid a sign-stealing scandal. Moore spoke with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the NCAA alleged he violated rules. The allegations were included in a confidential notice that the governing body sent to the school. Two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said Moore has been accused of deleting text message exchanges with Stalions. Moore has said he will continue to cooperate with the NCAA in its investigation.

Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge after fight with fiancee

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been arrested and charged with domestic violence after a fight with his fiancee. Police in Avon, Ohio, say Hall was booked and arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Court and was released after posting bond. The Browns say they are aware of the incident involving the second-round pick from Ohio State. According to an incident report, the woman told police that Hall struck her with a baby bottle, dragged her along a porch and driveway and held a gun to her temple. Police say they seized two handguns.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: How each ranked teams’ season could go wrong

We interrupt this optimistic time of year for some pessimism. The preseason AP Top 25 is out and college football fans all over the country can dream about how this year it all comes together for their team. Teams that begin the season ranked can be especially hopeful — but maybe temper your enthusiasm. On average, about 10 teams per season start ranked and end it unranked, including at least one top-10 team. Reality check kicks off the season pondering how things can go wrong for each team in the preseason Top 25 and assessing how the voters did.

French prosecutors investigate gender-based cyber harassment of Algerian Olympic champ Imane Khelif

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say they are investigating a complaint made by Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif for online harassment. The Algerian boxer faced a rain of criticism and false claims about her sex during the Paris Olympics. A statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday its unit for combating online hate speech has opened a probe. Under French law, it’s up to investigators to determine which person or organization may have been at fault. The prosecutor’s office didn’t name specific suspects. Among those who posted misinformation about Khelif were Donald Trump, Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling. Khelif won gold in the women’s welterweight division, becoming a hero in Algeria.

Analysis: Olympics with a short field delivers stars on the podium and compelling golf

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Golf has been part of the Olympics for the last three Summer Games and continues to deliver big stars to the podium and memorable outcomes. Some of that is because of the small fields of 60 players, about half of whom don’t get a regular diet on the big stage. The latest was Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable comeback at Le Golf National to add Olympic gold to an already great year. And there was Lydia Ko, with an even greater storybook finish. The New Zealander now has medaled in all three Olympics and her gold got her into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Man United signs De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has signed Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. No transfer fees were announced but British media reported United was paying 60 million pounds ($77 million) for Mazraoui and De Ligt. United earlier sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. It completes a huge shake-up of United’s defense. The club has already bolstered its back line in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros ($68 million).

Kylian Mbappé ready to make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kylian Mbappé appears ready to make his debut for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta on Wednesday. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says the France striker arrived in good shape following the European Championship and was adapting well to the team after a week of practice. Ancelotti says Mbappé “could play tomorrow” when speaking at a news conference at the National Stadium in Warsaw where the match will be played. The 25-year-old Mbappe is the biggest draw in the Polish capital after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

