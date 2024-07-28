AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:16 p.m. EDT

Simone Biles shakes off a calf injury to dominate during Olympic gymnastics qualifying

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles posted an all-around total of 59.566 during Olympic qualifying inside a packed and star-studded Bercy Arena in Paris despite complaining of a left calf injury that had her limping. Biles appeared to tweak the leg while warming up on floor exercise during the second rotation. She had the ankle taped and then returned to put on the kind of show-stopping performance that has long been her signature.

Vive la France! Léon Marchand fulfills the hopes of his nation with a swimming gold in 400 IM

NANTERRE, France (AP) — With a flag-waving crowd cheering his every stroke, Léon Marchand delivered a swimming gold for France with a dominating victory in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. Marchand fulfilled the hopes of his nation with a performance that sets him up to be one of the biggest stars of the Paris Games. He came up just short of his world record but set an Olympic mark with a winning time of 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds — nearly six seconds ahead of everyone else. In other finals on Day 2 of swimming, Torri Huske beat world-record holder Gretchen Walsh in a 1-2 finish for the U.S. in the 100 butterfly. And Adam Peaty’s streak in the 100 breaststroke came to an end when he tied for the silver with American Nic Fink, just two-hundredths behind winner Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy.

US men’s basketball team rolls past Serbia 110-84 in opening game at the Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — LeBron James made his Olympic return after a 12-year absence. Kevin Durant played for the first time this summer. And the two most-experienced Olympians on this U.S. team opened the Paris Games — not to mention a bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal for the Americans — with a near-perfect show. Durant made his first eight shots on the way to 23 points in less that 17 minutes, James added 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the U.S. rolled to a 110-84 win over Serbia in the Olympic opener for both teams on Sunday. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 20 points for Serbia.

Rafael Nadal wins in Olympic singles and will play rival Novak Djokovic on Monday

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal made a last-minute decision to play singles at the Paris Olympics and won his first-round match against Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Sunday’s victory by Nadal sets up a blockbuster showdown against rival Novak Djokovic on Monday. Nadal was greeted by a standing ovation from spectators, many of whom used cameras on their phones to capture the moment when he strode into Court Philippe Chatrier. That’s the same stadium where he has captured his record 14 French Open titles. There is a statue of Nadal outside, and fans gathered around it Sunday morning, when it was still unclear whether the 38-year-old Spaniard would be competing in the afternoon.

Hamilton declared winner of F1 Belgian GP after Mercedes teammate Russell DQ for underweight car

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has been promoted to first place at the Belgian Grand Prix after race officials disqualified his Mercedes teammate George Russell for driving an underweight car. Russell crossed the line first Sunday after making only one pit stop, finishing just ahead of Hamilton. Russell celebrated the win in Spa but race officials found that his car weighed in below the established limits and ruled to disqualify his result. Russell said it was “heartbreaking.” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said “We have clearly made a mistake and need to ensure we learn from it.” Hamilton took his record haul to 105 F1 career victories. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri moved up into second place. Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium.

American swimmer Torri Huske edges teammate Gretchen Walsh by just .04 seconds in 100 butterfly

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Torri Huske thought she might have finally won her first Olympic gold but couldn’t yet be sure. Her American teammate and reigning world-record holder Gretchen Walsh swam to her right and they were millimeters apart over the fantastic finish in the 100-meter butterfly. Huske caught Walsh this time, something she couldn’t do at the Olympic trials last month. Husked finished just .04 seconds ahead of Walsh in a captivating 1-2 U.S. finish ahead of Chinese bronze medalist Zhang Yufei.

Full-time engineer Nic Fink relishes the first Olympic medal of his late-blooming career

NANTERRE, France (AP) — For Nic Fink, this was a long time coming. Which only made it sweeter. The 31-year-old swimmer who splits time at the pool with a full-time engineering job claimed the first Olympic medal of his late-blooming career. Fink tied for the silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke with British great Adam Peaty, just two-hundredths of a second behind winner Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy. For some, coming that close to the top step on the podium would be gut-wrenching. Not so for Fink. Not after all he’s been through. He failed twice to make the Olympic team before breaking through at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, Fink finally has a medal.

Tua Tagovailoa eager to help Dolphins end playoff drought after signing extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa no longer has to worry about his future with the Miami Dolphins. Now he gets to work trying to deliver the franchise some long-awaited postseason success. Tagovailoa has signed a four-year extension with the Dolphins that will pay him an average of $53.1 million per year starting next season. He spoke Sunday about the responsibility that comes with being the Dolphins’ highest-paid player. Tagovailoa says, “heavy is the crown.” The Dolphins have built a dynamic offense under Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel, but a first-round playoff loss last season extended their postseason victory drought to 24 years.

Martinenghi races from the shadows in Paris Olympics to beat Peaty and Qin in the 100 breaststroke

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Nicolo Martinenghi won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Paris Olympics, thrilling Italian fans and canceling out several of the main story lines going into the race. Martinenghi was a bronze medalist in this event three years ago in the Tokyo Olympics. But in the run-up to the race, there was much more talk about world record holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain. Peaty tied for silver with American Nic Fink. China’s Qin Haiyang, who swept the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke last year in the world championships, finished seventh.

Olympic surfers sleep on a cruise ship in Tahiti, a first for the Games

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Cardboard beds might be Paris’ solution to providing athletes a place to sleep for the 2024 Olympics. But some 10,000 miles away in Tahiti, where the surfing competition is taking place, it’s a cruise ship. While media has been restricted from boarding the ship, athletes have shared photographs and videos on their social media giving the public a tour of what the Olympics say is the first-ever floating athlete village.

