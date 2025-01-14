AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:14 p.m. EST

Former Cowboys Deion Sanders and Jason Witten are among names floated as club’s next coach

Deion Sanders and Jason Witten are two of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ former — and favorite — players, and both have been floated as potential replacements for coach Mike McCarthy. Jones and McCarthy have agreed to part ways after five seasons together. Sanders helped Dallas win a Super Bowl as one of Jones’ splashiest free agent signings. Witten is the best tight end in franchise history and the club leader in several categories. Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has strong ties to franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

Canadiens’ Emil Heineman is out 3-4 weeks after getting hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City

Montreal Canadiens player Emil Heineman is expected to miss three to four weeks after being hit by a car while walking in downtown Salt Lake City a day before playing at the Utah Hockey Club. The team announced that the 23-year-old Swedish forward was out with an upper-body injury after being involved in a pedestrian accident. Salt Lake City police said officers responded at around 3 p.m. Monday and began an investigation. The Utah Highway Patrol also is looking into the accident. Police said Heineman did not show any signs of serious injuries and was being attended to by team doctors.

Mike Tomlin doesn’t feel the Steelers are stuck, but all options are on the table heading into 2025

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes he’s still capable of leading the team back to prominence. Tomlin says he’s disappointed in how Pittsburgh’s season ended after they were drubbed in the opening round by the Baltimore Ravens, their third first-round exit in four years. While there will likely be changes on the coaching staff, Tomlin doesn’t not think the franchise is “stuck.” The Steelers will have plenty of questions to answer during the offseason, most notably at quarterback. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will be free agents in March. While Tomlin said the team is open to bringing them back, he added the Steelers will explore all options before moving forward.

Texans waive Diontae Johnson, who was released earlier by Ravens after refusing to enter a game

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have waived Diontae Johnson after the beleaguered receiver played just two games for them. Johnson had one reception for 12 yards in Houston’s wild-card playoff win over the Chargers on Saturday. He played four games for Baltimore after a trade from Carolina before being suspended for refusing to enter a game and then being released on Dec. 20. He has 4,726 yards receiving in a six-year career that started in Pittsburgh. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t provide any details about why the Texans let him go, simply saying “it didn’t work out.”

Italian soccer club Lazio fires falconer for posting photos of his penis implant

ROME (AP) — Lazio has fired the man who handled the Italian soccer club’s eagle mascot after he posted photos and videos online of his own prosthetic penis. Falconer Juan Bernabé shared the images on his private social media accounts after undergoing surgery for a penile implant. Bernabé also gave an interview to controversial Italian radio show La Zanzara on Monday and elaborated on his reasons for undergoing the procedure. He added that he felt “very proud” and “more masculine” being part of Lazio. The Serie A club fired the Spaniard shortly afterward. Lazio says it was “shocked” to see the images and read Bernabé’s comments.

Brazil’s João Fonseca is just 18 but he upset the No. 9 seed at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — João Fonseca has definitively introduced himself to the world as the latest teen sensation in men’s tennis by upsetting No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Australian Open. The victory Tuesday night was quite a debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the 18-year-old Fonseca. He is a Brazilian who is currently ranked 112th in the world and made it into the bracket at Melbourne Park by winning three matches in qualifying rounds last week. The victory over 10-time major quarterfinalist Rublev, who is 27, stretched Fonseca’s unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Breanna Stewart given franchise tag by New York Liberty for second straight year

New York’s Breanna Stewart was one of a handful of players who have been given the franchise tag by their WNBA teams, meaning they can’t sign a contract directly with anyone else. Other players that have received the franchise player designation include Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas), Satou Sabally (Dallas) and Gabby Williams (Seattle). Teams have until next Monday — the day before players and teams can begin negotiating — to offer core designations to eligible players. By coring a player, the team gives them a one-year qualifying offer at the WNBA’s maximum salary of $249,244. It prevents the players from signing with another team as a free agent.

Ohio State has slowly paced itself on offense all the way to the national championship game

Ohio State has been purposely pacing itself on offense all season. The Buckeyes have huddled more while trying to limit the number of snaps in each game of what they hoped and anticipated would be a long run. Next will be their school-record 16th game of the season, this one for the national championship against Notre Dame on Monday night in Atlanta. The 13-2 Buckeyes are averaging 61.8 plays per game to rank 120th out of 134 Division I teams for their lowest average in at least 25 seasons. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly says that was by design.

Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why

NEW YORK (AP) — Roki Sasaki can sign with Major League Baseball teams during a nine-day window starting Wednesday, an unusual free agency that caused a domino effect among Latin American teenagers whose unofficial agreements are on hold pending his decision. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are considered the favorites to sign Sasaki, with the Toronto Blue Jays another contender. A prized 23-year-old right-hander, Sasaki could have gotten a nine-figure major league deal if he remained healthy and waited until after the 2026 season to be posted by his Japanese club and join MLB.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray chatted mid-match thanks to the new Australian Open coaches’ box

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic and his new coach, Andy Murray, are taking advantage of a new setup at the Australian Open that gives players’ entourages a chance to sit right next to the court in special four-seat pods. It allows for easier interaction between a player and a coach during a match. Djokovic and Murray made their debut as a partnership during a first-round victory in Rod Laver Arena on Monday night. Tennis is now allowing coaching in all matches after trying to prevent it for years. Having the coaches right near the court is something new this year at Melbourne Park.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.