AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:11 p.m. EDT

Thunder beat Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series. It was the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history. The 51-point margin Sunday was seven points shy of the record and was the largest Game 1 win in NBA playoff history. There have been two 58-point playoff margins: Denver beating New Orleans 121-63 in 2009 and the Minneapolis Lakers beating the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in 1956. Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, Jalen Williams scored 20 points and Chet Holmgren had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Thunder. Ja Morant scored 17 points for Memphis.

Derrick White scores 30, Tatum stays in game after fall and Celtics beat Magic 103-86 in Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 points and finished the game after a scary late fall, and the Boston Celtics rallied in the second half to beat the Orlando Magic 103-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Payton Pritchard added 19 points off the bench for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown played 31 minutes and had 16 points on 6 of 14 shooting after missing the final three games of the regular season due to a lingering knee issue. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 36 points and 11 rebounds. Franz added 23 points for Orlando, which has not made out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2009-10 season.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri wins F1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to take overall lead

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Oscar Piastri went top of the Formula 1 standings with victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. Piastri started second alongside Max Verstappen and took the lead after Verstappen had to serve a five-second penalty. Verstappen was penalized for driving off the track when battling for the lead with Piastri at the very first corner. Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari.

Liverpool needs one more win to secure the Premier League title after beating Leicester 1-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League title is so close Liverpool can almost touch it. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s second-half strike in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Leicester pushed the Merseyside club to within one more win of a record-equaling 20th English league crown. It would not even require that if second-placed Arsenal loses to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, but regardless of any other result Liverpool knows victory against Tottenham at Anfield next Sunday will be enough to seal the title.

Shohei Ohtani returns to Dodgers’ lineup with ‘dad strength’ after birth of daughter in California

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani has returned to his leadoff spot in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for the series finale against the Texas Rangers. He was activated Sunday off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child in Southern California. He said on social media that their daughter is “healthy” and he is “so grateful to my loving wife.” The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the series’ first two games, which the Dodgers split, matching the previous two World Series winners. He appeared in all of Los Angeles’ previous 20 games, hitting .288 with six home runs and 21 runs scored.

John Korir hopes to build on Chicago win and join his brother as a Boston Marathon champion

BOSTON (AP) — John Korir has the resume that proves he is fast enough to win the Boston Marathon and the family connections that might just help him do it. The reigning Chicago Marathon champion has been getting tips on the course from his brother, Wesley, who won Boston in 2012. John Korir has finished fourth and ninth in two previous Boston attempts, and he thinks having a champion spilling his secrets could be the difference. More than 30,000 runners are registered for Monday’s race. Defending champion Hellen Obiri is hoping to be the first woman to win three straight in Boston since 1999.

Classic encounter on ice as United States wins women’s hockey worlds 4-3 in OT against Canada

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Tessa Janecke scored the winner as the United States prevailed in overtime over defending champion Canada 4-3 to win the women’s ice hockey world championship. Janecke struck with 2:54 left in overtime for the Americans to claim their 11th title at the worlds. Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise scored a goal and had an assist, and Caroline Harvey also scored for the U.S. In a classic encounter between the two archrivals, Sarah Fillier tied the game for Canada again at 3-3 with 5:48 remaining, forcing overtime. Canada still leads the world tournament with 13 gold medals. The cross-border rivals have met in the championship game in all but one tournament, in 2019, when host Finland defeated Canada in the semifinals.

Inexperienced Pistons, like veteran Clippers, know there’s no time for hanging heads before Game 2s

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Pistons could have sounded shaken, after a few miserable minutes against the New York Knicks ruined an otherwise solid return to the postseason. Same with the Los Angeles Clippers, who played beautiful basketball down the stretch of the regular season but not in their series opener against Denver. Yet both teams know there is no time for hanging heads or dwelling on disappointments after they lost the opener of their series on Saturday. All that matters is being better when they play Game 2 on Monday night.

Lakers realize they’ve got to do some quick work after Timberwolves’ blowout win in series opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Luka Doncic scored 16 points in the first quarter of his playoff debut with his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers’ downtown arena crackled with excitement from fans imagining dream scenarios for their new superstar this spring. The Timberwolves made sure that dream got ugly quite quickly in Game 1, and they left the Lakers looking for ways to help Doncic before Minnesota runs away with this first-round series. Doncic scored 37 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t nearly enough to counter the Wolves’ balanced scoring in their 117-95 victory.

Blackwood is new in net for playoff-experienced Avalanche and seeks a 2-0 series lead over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — New Colorado goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is already having a big impact on the Avalanche in their eighth consecutive postseason. They have a roster filled with playoff experience, including 10 players who were part of their Stanley Cup title three years ago. Blackwood had 23 saves in his NHL playoffs debut after 252 regular-season games. The Avs beat Dallas 5-1 in Game 1 of the Western Conference matchup and will try Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. The 28-year-old Blackwood was traded to Colorado from San Jose in December. The Stars lost their eighth consecutive series opener.

