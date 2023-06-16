AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:09 p.m. EDT

NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for 2nd social media video involving a gun

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for a second social media video in which he flashed a gun. The NBA announced the suspension on Friday. Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated. It is the second time he has been suspended within four months for showing a firearm on social media. He was suspended eight games in March after a video showed him with a gun in a strip club. The second video surfaced in May and showed him briefly flashing a gun while riding in the passenger seat of a car.

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after the stadium devolved into echoes of homophobic chants from Mexico fans, who for years have directed a slur at opposing teams’ goalkeepers. Officials have been trying to stamp out the troubling tradition for just as long, with fines, banishment from stadiums, and now early finishes. Play was halted because of the deafening noise in the 90th minute. When action resumed, the persistent chanting caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the match in the eighth added minute. The U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada.

Live updates | Rickie Fowler starts with 3 birdies to get to 11 under in 2nd round of US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler has birdied his first three holes to get to 11 under and take a two-shot lead in the second round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club. Fowler began his round not long after the sun broke through the clouds. He birdied the par-5 first hole to tie Wyndham Clark for the lead and then birdied the par-4 second to take the outright lead. He followed that by rolling in a short birdie putt at the par-4 third. Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the opening round, breaking the previous U.S. Open record.

Dustin Johnson makes a crazy 8 at the US Open but crawls back into contention

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The quadruple-bogey 8 Dustin Johnson took on the second hole at the U.S. Open was as bad as it gets. The 4-under par he shot over the next 16 holes was a reason he could smile at least a little. The two-time major champion finished the day with an even-par 70 and within striking range of the leaders despite an ugly start to his round. He says his ability to come back and make five birdies after the bad hole was because he’s swinging better. He left the course three shots behind leader Wyndham Clark with the afternoon wave still yet to go. Johnson is seeking his second U.S. Open and third major title.

Column: Morant suspension sends mixed message in country that worships guns

This is not a defense of Ja Morant, whose erratic behavior certainly seems worthy of a lengthy suspension. Then again, in a country that worships its firearms and shrugs off mass killings, we shouldn’t be the least bit surprised when a brash young athlete chooses to flash a gun. Talk about mixed messages. Morant will have to sit out at least the first 25 games of the next NBA season for briefly displaying a pistol on social media. Meanwhile, politicians who serve in some of the highest offices in the land have brazenly posed with their assault weapons.

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

New University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders faces the possibility of having his left foot amputated as a result of continuing bloodflow issues. Sanders had two toes amputated from his left foot in 2021 while he was coaching at Jackson State. He missed three games that year. Sanders told his medical team that if a procedure is recommended he wants to have it done before the football season begins. Sanders allowed camera crews from “Thee Pregame Show” to film his meeting with surgeons and the segment was posted on YouTube on Friday.

Berhalter back as US coach after feud, domestic-violence investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with a famous soccer family and a domestic-violence investigation. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Berhalter had been hired through the 2026 tournament that it will co-host. The USSF planned a news conference for later in the day in Las Vegas, where interim coach B.J, Callaghan led the team to Thursday night’s 3-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are promoting within to replace general manager Bob Myers, naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new GM ahead of next week’s draft. Owner Joe Lacob said when Myers announced May 30 he would leave when his contract was done at the end of June that the organization would strongly consider internal candidates. The 42-year-old Dunleavy has worked closely under Myers since his move to the front office, serving as vice president of basketball operations the two seasons after two years as assistant general manager. He will begin his sixth season in a front-office role.

MLB is pushing back the fences for Cardinals-Cubs in London after Yankees-Red Sox ’19 slugfest

Major League Baseball is pushing back the fences for this year’s London Series after the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox staged a memorable slugfest there in 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play two games at the home of Premier League club West Ham next weekend. The Yankees and Red Sox played there in 2019 and combined for 10 homers and 50 runs in two games. The center field fence this time will be seven feet deeper, at 392 feet, which is still among the shortest in the majors. Major League Baseball’s field expert Murray Cook says the foul territory has been reduced to make the whole thing feel more authentic.

