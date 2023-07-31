AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:08 p.m. EDT

Damar Hamlin puts aside fear and practices in pads for the first time since cardiac arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he’s put aside his fear to find joy after practicing in pads for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during a game last season. Hamlin said he leaned on his faith in God and himself and the support of family and teammates to overcome any feelings of trepidation he had. The padded practice at training camp marked the next step in the 25-year-old Hamlin’s pursuit to resume playing football. Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field in January. He was cleared to play in April.

US needs a win or draw to avoid risk of elimination in group play for 1st time in Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States arrived at the Women’s World Cup as the favorites to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. But after an underwhelming draw against the Netherlands, there’s a real chance the Americans can be eliminated in group play for the first time in tournament history. The U.S. plays Portugal in the third and final match of Group E play, and if Portugal pulls off an upset Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, the Americans could be in big trouble. The United States needs to either win or draw against Portugal, one of eight teams playing in its first World Cup, to ensure the Americans continue to play in this tournament.

Cleveland Guardians trade pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo. The Guardians announced the deal Monday, one day before the trade deadline. Civale’s name has been thrown around in trade speculation for weeks, which has coincided with the right-hander pitching as well as he has in several seasons. He posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts. On Sunday, Civale pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the White Sox. The move creates a bigger void in Cleveland’s starting rotation, but the Guardians felt it was worth it to get a player with Manzardo’s potential.

Chiefs to rely on new offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes this season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will rely on a pair of new offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes this season. They signed ex-Tampa Bay tackle Donovan Smith to handle the left side and former Jacksonville tackle Jawaan Taylor to handle the right during free agency. They replace Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, who signed elsewhere. The Chiefs also used a third-round pick for Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris, who will compete at both positions and potentially provide depth this season. The hope is that Smith and Taylor can help Mahomes avoid the type of injury that nearly derailed their Super Bowl run last season.

American cyclist Chloe Dygert overcomes injuries, dark days to make another world title run

Chloe Dygert’s cycling career could have ended with a terrible crash at the 2020 world championships. The comeback of the two-time Olympian to the top of the sport has been daunting, waylaid by the Epstein-Barr virus, more surgeries to repair the injuries to her leg and another crash this past January. So it’s not surprising there were moments when perhaps the most talented American cyclist of her generation thought about giving up, on the bike and in life. She told The Associated Press that “at times my life did not matter to me.” But the 2019 world champion also thinks those dark days have made her stronger. Now, she is back among the favorites to win gold at worlds, which begin Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland.

D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are working on a trade to solidify the back of their bullpen for the stretch run, acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor leaguer Ryan Bliss, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced. The D-backs opted to be buyers at the trade deadline despite a 7-16 record in July that’s caused their overall record to slide to 56-50. Sewald has been a mainstay at the back of Seattle’s bullpen for the past three seasons.

If the Astros have been overlooked this season, the return of Alvarez and Altuve could change that

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve have already made their presence felt after returning from the injured list for the Houston Astros. Alvarez has a hit in all four games since his return, including a home run Saturday. Altuve had six hits in a three-game series against Tampa Bay. The Astros are still applying pressure to AL West-leading Texas. The Rangers lead Houston by a game. The stretch run should be fascinating for the Astros. They are close to the top of their division but also not that far from being out of playoff position entirely.

Florida enters year 2 under Billy Napier amid lowest expectations in nearly a decade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier opened fall practice talking to his team about expectations — internal ones, anyway. The once-mighty Gators are mostly an afterthought in the Southeastern Conference these days. Coming off consecutive 6-7 seasons — one in former coach Dan Mullen’s final season and the other in Napier’s inaugural campaign — Florida was picked to finish fifth in the Eastern Division in the league’s annual preseason media poll. It was the lowest preseason prognostication for the Gators since also coming in fifth in 2015. Florida responding by winning the East that year. Could it happen again?

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick injures left Achilles after missing last year with torn right ACL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles injury almost a year after he tore his right ACL at training camp. The 29-year-old receiver was embarking on a comeback after missing all of last season. The Broncos appear to be in better shape to withstand losing Patrick this season as they’ve beefed up their receiving room.

