AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:07 p.m. EDT

Brock Purdy agrees to 5-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $265 million with the San Francisco 49ers, going from the NFL’s biggest bargain to one of the league’s highest paid players. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the sides reached agreement on the contract that includes $181 million in total guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal yet. NFL Network first reported the deal. Purdy has made less than $1 million a year for his first three seasons but now will be one of the highest paid QBs in the game.

WNBA set for new season with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese leading the way

There’s a lot of excitement and buzz around the WNBA as its set to tip off its 29th season on Friday night thanks in large part to last season’s rookie class led by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The league may have its most anticipated year ahead with the two second year players leading the way. The duo, who helped the league to record ratings and attendance. Their two teams _ the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky _ will face each other Saturday for the first of five matchups this season.

Jayson Tatum out of hospital, meets with Celtics teammates ahead of must-win Game 6 vs. Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Celtics star Jayson Tatum won’t be far from Madison Square Garden when Boston faces a must-win situation against the New York Knicks on Friday night as the defending champions attempt to force a deciding Game 7. Tatum has been released from a New York hospital following season-ending surgery to repair the ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered late in Boston’s 121-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. The 27-year-old All-Star had the opportunity to meet with his teammates at the team’s hotel for the first time since he was carried off the court with the injury.

Major Max: Homa shoots blistering 64 to put himself in contention at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Major Max is on the move again. Max Homa has endured a trying season on the PGA Tour to say the least, but when it comes to the major championships, he’s been on his game. After missing the cut in his previous five tournaments, Homa somehow managed to regather himself last month at the Masters and finished tied for 12th. On Friday, he climbed into contention at the the midway point of the PGA Championship. Homa started on No. 10 and shot a blistering 6-under 30 on Quail Hollow’s challenging back nine and finished with a 64, leaving him at 5 under for the tournament.

Garrett Whitlock of Red Sox honors late brother with song ‘Bury Me in Georgia’ when entering games

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock has quietly found a way to honor his younger brother, who drowned nearly two years ago. When he enters from the bullpen at Fenway Park, the 28-year-old right-hander jogs to the mound with country artist Kane Brown’s song “Bury Me in Georgia” playing in the background. Whitlock told The Associated Press on Friday that he likes the song and it reminds him of his brother. Gavrie Whitlock died at age 23 on Sept. 2, 2023, when he slipped running down a dock and fell into Lake Lanier in suburban Atlanta.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson crashes for the second time in the lead-up to the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR star Kyle Larson has crashed for the second time in the lead-up to the Indianapolis 500. He lost control of his Arrow McLaren entry on Friday and hit the wall in the final practice session before this weekend’s qualifying runs. Larson’s car was put on a hoist and taken back to Gasoline Alley, where Arrow McLaren went to work fixing it. About an hour later, it was ready to go back to the track. Larson also crashed on April 24 during an open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is taking his second shot at trying to complete “the Double” by running the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Bryson DeChambeau lurking at the PGA Championship and in the mix at another major

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is lurking at the PGA Championship and right in the mix of contenders at Quail Hollow. No one should be terribly surprised. It’s easy to forget DeChambeau when he’s playing halfway around the world in LIV Golf. It’s hard to ignore him at the majors. He was frustrated with his bogey finish on Friday and he still shot 68 and was only five shots behind Jhonattan Vegas after 36 holes. DeChambeau finished one shot behind in the PGA last year. Then he won the U.S. Open. And he played in the final group with Rory McIlroy at Augusta.

In dispute over college roster limits, a trial could loom if judge doesn’t approve latest proposal

The latest arguments over the contentious issue of roster limits have been filed in the long-running, multibillion-dollar college sports lawsuit, once again leaving it to a federal judge to determine the next move. In the eyes of plaintiff attorney Jeffrey Kessler, the choices are simple. Either U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken signs off on the latest proposal, or it’s on to a trial that would throw the entire industry into chaos for the foreseeable future. Her decision could come as early as next week.

NWSL says game should not have continued after Savy King collapsed on the field

The National Women’s Soccer League said Friday that a game between Angel City and the Utah Royals should not have continued after defender Savy King collapsed on the field and had to be hospitalized. The league said it came to the conclusion after reviewing its protocols and listening to feedback from stakeholders. There were persistent questions this week about the league’s procedures. A league statement expressed regret for allowing the match in Los Angeles to go on after the 20-year-old Angel City defender was carted off the field while shaken players and fans looked on.

Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness. But recent trends show it won’t be easy

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness Stakes after leading off the Triple Crown with a second-place finish to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty is not running on Saturday after his owners and trainer decided to skip it for extra rest and aim for the Belmont Stakes on June 7. Michael McCarthy’s Journalism was the 8-5 morning line favorite on Friday in the field of nine horses. Bob Baffert has won the middle leg of the Triple Crown a record eight times and would make it nine if Goal Oriented gets the job done from the inside No. 1 post.

