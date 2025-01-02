AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:04 p.m. EST

Superdome re-opens from lockdown for the Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Flags are at half-staff outside the Superdome and at nearby state buildings as fans arrive a day later than scheduled for a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Notre Dame and Georgia at the Sugar Bowl. The game was delayed by an attack in the nearby French Quarter that killed 14 and injured dozens more. Numerous security officers around the stadium were handling dogs trained to sniff for explosive devices. While many traveling fans extended their stay to attend the game, the postponement meant many would not be able to attend. Numerous tickets listed for resale online were priced at $30 or less.

Bowl action? There was plenty, and the best came far away from the spotlight of the college playoffs

Somewhere in the fight-filled, money-chasing hustle that the college bowl season has become, a national champion will emerge. Too bad that so far, hardly any of the games on that road to that national championship have been worth a hoot. And interesting to see that all the games that supposedly mean nothing is where most of the fun and mayhem has played out. The day after New Year’s Day used to be when college football folded up the tent, but now it’s simply time for a break. Jan. 2 opened with four meaningful games left on the schedule and 18 days left to go before a champion is crowned.

Pro Bowl rosters include 9 Ravens, 7 Lions, 6 Vikings and Eagles and no Patrick Mahomes

Nine Baltimore Ravens, including two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, were selected for the Pro Bowl Games. The Detroit Lions are next with seven players and the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles each have six players on the NFC roster. Patrick Mahomes wasn’t selected to the AFC roster for the first time since becoming Kansas City’s starting quarterback in his second season. Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP and six-time Pro Bowl pick, wasn’t among five Chiefs chosen. Travis Kelce made it for the 10th time.

Antetokounmpo, Jokic and James among early NBA All-Star leading vote-getters

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is the early leader in fan balloting for the NBA All-Star Game, and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers seems well on his way toward extending his record and getting picked for a 21st time. The first update on All-Star voting for this season’s revised game was released Thursday, with Antetokounmpo the overall leader with about 1.7 million votes. Denver’s Nikola Jokic is second overall with about 1.4 million votes, which is tops among all Western Conference players.

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey has surgery on leg he broke in collision vs. Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey had surgery on his left leg, a day after breaking his fibula in a collision during a win over the Orlando Magic. The Pistons said Thursday that Ivey will be reevaluated in four weeks. Ivey shared a social media post that said he promises to come back even better. Detroit drafted Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in 2022 and the former Purdue star was having a breakout year. Ivey averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists in 30 games this season.

Surging Ohio State to face tenacious Texas in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the CFP title game

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Texas will be a whole lot closer to home than Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes appear to be a whole lot closer to Atlanta. That’s where the winner of the Cotton Bowl, which doubles as a College Football Playoff semifinal this year, will be heading next for the national championship game. But first, two powerhouse college football programs meet Jan. 10 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Ohio State has rebounded from two regular-season losses to rout a pair of elite opponents by a combined 45 points, while Texas has survived two difficult tests on its CFP journey.

Big 12 commissioner calls for ‘national standards’ for calling targeting after controversial play

DALLAS (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is calling for more consistency on what constitutes a targeting penalty after no call was made on Texas safety Michael Taaffe’s high hit on Arizona State receiver Melquan Stovall late in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl. Taaffe struck Stovall with a helmet-to-helmet hit as Stovall caught a pass near midfield with 1:15 left in regulation Wednesday. No flag was thrown, but referee Larry Smith of the Big Ten halted play to check the replay for possible targeting. As Stovall was being helped off the field, Smith announced there was no penalty.

Ágnes Keleti, Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, dies at age 103

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ágnes Keleti, a Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, has died at age 103. Hungary’s state news agency says Keleti died Thursday morning in Budapest. She was hospitalized in critical condition with pneumonia on Dec. 25. She won a total of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics, including five golds, for Hungary in 1952 and 1956. She overcame the loss of her father and several relatives in the Holocaust to become one of the most successful Jewish Olympic athletes. Forced off her gymnastics team in 1941 because of her Jewish ancestry, Keleti went into hiding in the Hungarian countryside, where she survived the Holocaust by assuming a false identity and working as a maid.

Mikaela Shiffrin aiming to be back on snow ‘in the next week or so’ following November crash

Mikaela Shiffrin is back in the gym and says she’s aiming to be on snow “in the next week or so.” The American skiing star suffered a deep puncture wound in her hip when she crashed in a giant slalom run on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin underwent abdominal surgery in mid-December. She says she’s “making progress” and “can move and sweat and use my body.” Shiffrin adds that “this next phase of recovery is all about getting my strength and conditioning back as much as possible.” It’s unclear when Shiffrin will return to competition.

Liverpool vs. Man United is a rivalry for the ages but looks like a mismatch now

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool vs. Manchester United used to be English soccer’s fiercest rivalry. Sunday’s showdown at Anfield pits two teams going in opposite directions. Liverpool is top of the Premier League and the Champions League. Liverpool has its sights on equalling United’s record 20 Premier League titles and more. Liverpool won 3-0 at Old Trafford in September. United is languishing closer to the relegation zone than the top in another calamitous campaign. It has already seen the departure of a manager, a sporting director and the exile of one of its leading players.

