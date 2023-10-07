AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

Boomer Sooner: Gabriel late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalry

DALLAS (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma remained undefeated with a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas. It was their last Red River rivalry game as Big 12 members before moving to the SEC. The pocket was collapsing around him when Gabriel threw the game-winner to Anderson in the back of the end zone. Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion.

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts have agreed on a 3-year, $42 million extension, source tells AP

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a contract extension. The Colts announced the deal on Saturday without releasing financial details. A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it calls for Taylor to earn $42 million, with $26.5 million guaranteed, over three years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been revealed publicly. The agreement comes the same day that the Colts activated Taylor from the physically unable to perform list because of an ankle injury. They also removed the questionable designation from his status for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning helped Texas reach the sixth inning with a lead, and the Rangers’ maligned bullpen held on through some anxious moments for a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of their AL Division Series. Josh Jung homered and made a nice play at third base to start a critical double play for Texas, which improved to 3-0 in these playoffs — all on the road. The Rangers entered the postseason without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer and with a bullpen largely considered a weak link, but they’ve allowed only three runs in three games against the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore.

Braves RHP Kyle Wright likely to miss all of 2024 season after setback from shoulder issues

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright missed nearly the entire season dealing with shoulder issues. Now, it looks like the Atlanta Braves right-hander will be out for all of 2024, as well. After Wright was left off the roster for the NL Division Series against Philadelphia, manager Brian Snitker revealed before Game 1 that Wright sustained a setback in his recovery. Wright underwent an MRI and is likely to need surgery that would cost him another full season. The news cast a pall over the Braves’ sixth straight playoff appearance after a 104-win regular season.

Max Verstappen says 3rd Formula One world championship title is his ‘best one’ so far

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen has secured the Formula One title for the third year in a row in a season of near-total domination for the Red Bull driver. He says “this one is the best one” so far. Verstappen finished second in the sprint race in Qatar on Saturday and his teammate Sergio Perez, the only driver who could catch him in the standings, crashed out after being struck by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. Rookie Oscar Piastri won the sprint for McLaren. The title race was all but over long before Verstappen made sure of it Saturday. His run of 10 straight wins, an all-time F1 record, from May to September left him far ahead in the standings.

Rebeca Andrade wins vault’s world title, denies Biles another gold medal at world championships

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil has denied Simone Biles a 22nd world title by winning the women’s vault competition ahead of the American superstar. A day after she became the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles hoped she could claim back the title she last won in 2019 by performing her extremely difficult signature Yurchenko double pike. But she fell on her back upon landing. Biles then delivered a near-flawless Cheng to finish with a combined score of 14.549 and take the silver medal. Andrade delivered two nearly flawless efforts to snatch the gold with a margin of 0.201 points. Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea took bronze with 14.416.

Jayden Daniels dazzles in rallying No. 23 LSU to 49-39 shootout win over No. 21 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 139 yards and another score and led No. 23 LSU to a 49-39 win over No. 21 Missouri. Daniels made several crucial plays down the stretch despite playing with injured ribs. Logan Diggs added 134 yards rushing and a touchdown and Malik Nabers caught six balls for 146 yards and the go-ahead score with 2:58 to go for LSU. Brady Cook threw for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in the final minute.

Swiatek ends Gauff’s 16-match winning streak in Beijing, Alcaraz breezes through in Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek has ended Coco Gauff’s 16-match winning streak to advance to the China Open final with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over the U.S. Open champion. It was the 19-year-old Gauff’s first loss since the quarterfinals in Montreal, a span that included titles in Cincinnati and at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No.22-ranked Liudmila Samsonova in Sunday’s final after the Russian ousted fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-6, 6-3. At the Shanghai Masters, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3 for his 60th win of the season.

Max Scherzer left off Texas roster for ALDS; John Means out with elbow soreness for Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Max Scherzer is not on the AL Division Series roster for the Texas Rangers. The Baltimore Orioles scratched John Means because of elbow soreness. Scherzer faced hitters on Friday in a workout the day before Game 1, but he said afterword he’d need to see how his body recovers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12 because of shoulder issues. Means returned from Tommy John surgery late this season and went 1-2 with a 2.66 ERA in four starts for the Orioles.

Braves add RHP Daysbel Hernández to NLDS roster, Phillies go with RHP Michael Lorenzen

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made several surprising roster moves for the NL Division Series, adding hard-throwing reliever Daysbel Hernández and top prospect AJ Smith- Shawver ahead of Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves decided not to use Kyle Wright, a 21-game winner a year ago who was plagued by injuries this season. They also passed over 40-year-old Jesse Chavez, who missed a good chunk of the season with a leg injury but posted a 1.56 ERA in 36 appearances. Philadelphia added right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen in its only change to the roster it used for the wild-card round.

