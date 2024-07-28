AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:01 a.m. EDT

Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky another Olympic defeat, claiming gold in the 400 free

NANTERRE, France (AP) — It was billed as one of the most anticipated races of the Paris Olympics. Ariarne Titmus turned it into a blowout. Titmus left Katie Ledecky in her wake at La Defense Arena, leading from start to finish to win the 400-meter freestyle. Canada’s Summer McIntosh won the silver, while Ledecky settled for a bronze. Titmus also beat Ledecky in the 400 free at the Tokyo Olympics, after Ledecky won gold in that event at Rio in 2016. The Aussie women also took their fourth straight gold in the 4×100 freestyle relay. But the Americans picked up a gold in the final event of opening night at the pool when Caeleb Dressel anchored a win in the men’s 4×100 free relay. It was the eighth medal of Dressel’s career — all of them gold.

All he does is win gold medals: Caeleb Dressel captures 8th gold as anchor of US relay team

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Veteran U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel only knows the top of an Olympic podium in a decorated career. The American veteran on a youthful men’s swim team added another relay victory to his long list by anchoring the winning 4×100-meter freestyle as the Americans beat out the rival Australians and scrutinized Chinese.

Olympic surfers sleep on a cruise ship in Tahiti, a first for the Games

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Cardboard beds might be Paris’ solution to providing athletes a place to sleep for the 2024 Olympics. But some 10,000 miles away in Tahiti, where the surfing competition is taking place, it’s a cruise ship. While media has been restricted from boarding the ship, athletes have shared photographs and videos on their social media giving the public a tour of what the Olympics say is the first-ever floating athlete village.

With French fans cheering every stroke, Marchand cruises to fastest time in men’s medley

NANTERRE, France (AP) — With a boisterous crowd cheering him on, Léon Marchand began his home Olympics by cruising to the fastest time in the preliminaries of the 400-meter individual medley. The 22-year-old Marchand pulled away in his heat to touch in 4 minutes, 8.30 seconds, with some 15,000 fans at La Defense Arena chanting on every stroke. It was a comfortable performance for the French phenomenon, who has been compared to Michael Phelps and is guided by the same coach. American Bob Bowman was with Phelps for his staggering 23 Olympic gold medals. Marchand is looking for his first gold, and he’ll be a heavy favorite in the evening final.

Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf. The team’s projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. He had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in spring training. Senga strained his calf when he bolted away from the mound to make way for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. New York manager Carlos Mendoza says Saturday an MRI showed a “high-grade strain” and “it’s fair to say that he’s pretty much done for the regular season.”

Damages to college athletes to range from a few dollars to more than a million under settlement

Thousands of former college athletes will be eligible for payments ranging from a few dollars to more than a million under the $2.78 billion antitrust settlement agreed to by the NCAA and five power conferences. The deal also paves the way for schools to directly compensate athletes while attempting regulate payments from boosters. The document was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, a little more than two months after the framework of an agreement was announced. The deal must still be approved by a judge.

75% of US Olympians played in college. Future of Games hinges on fallout from NCAA athlete payouts

PARIS (AP) — Three-quarters of the nearly 600 American athletes lining up for action at the Paris Olympics got their training in college sports in the United States. It’s an eye-opening figure that places the future of the Olympics themselves into the equation as the NCAA and its biggest schools set priorities when they start paying college athletes. NCAA President Charlie Baker told The Associated Press he thinks colleges are going to have to make tough choices in the near future. He was in Paris for the opening ceremony that took place at around the same time litigators filed details of a multibillion-dollar settlement that calls for players to share in revenue and is bound to alter the course of the NCAA.

Struggling Yankees acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for 3 minor leaguers

BOSTON (AP) — Looking to spark a struggling club, the New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins for three minor leaguers: catcher Agustín Ramírez, infielder Jared Serna and infielder Abrahan Ramírez. New York entered Saturday 10-23 after a 50-22 start, plagued by sputtering starting pitching and an offense reliant on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto following injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu and left fielder Alex Verdugo have been in deep slumps. An All-Star second baseman in 2022, the 26-year-old Chisholm has played center field for most of the past two seasons.

Dolphins agree with QB Tua Tagovailoa on a 4-year, $212M contract extension, AP source says

The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year contract extension valued at a franchise-record $212.4 million. Athletes First, the agency that represents Tagovailoa, provided contract terms to ESPN. At an average of $53.1 million per year, Tagovailoa will rank third in the NFL in quarterback pay behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The deal includes $167 million guaranteed. Tagovailoa was still playing under the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection of the 2020 draft.

2020 QB draft class cashes in with more than $1.2 billion in contract extensions

The 2020 quarterback draft class is well on its way to being the highest-paid group of QBs from any draft in NFL history. The quintet of quarterbacks taken in the top two rounds four years ago also has a chance at being the most prolific. With Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love being the final two quarterbacks to cash in on big-money extensions just hours apart on Friday, the five QBs taken in the first two rounds four years ago have agreed to contracts in a span of less than 16 months that are worth more than $1.2 billion. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts signed deals worth more than $250 million each last offseason.

