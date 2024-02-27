AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:59 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run homer in first exhibition game with Los Angeles Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani needed just three exhibition at-bats to show what a $700 million man can do for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese star hit a two-run homer in his first game wearing Dodger blue, working a full count in the fifth inning before blasting an opposite field homer off righty Dominic Leone that just cleared the left-field wall. Ohtani was hitless in his first two plate appearances, striking out on four pitches in the first inning before hitting a hard grounder into a double play in the third.

The US women fought to raise the level of soccer worldwide, and now the competition is much tougher

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. national team has fought for years to raise the level of women’s soccer across the globe, but that doesn’t make its inevitable losses to teams it once dominated any easier. The U.S. fell 2-0 to Mexico at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. The loss was only the second time Mexico has beaten the U.S. The only other Mexico victory in the 43-game series was in 2010, a 2-1 win at a World Cup qualifying match. Coming as it did after some difficult times for the U.S. team, the most recent loss was inevitably going to raise questions.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid expresses sorrow over parade shooting, offers hope to avoid future tragedies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid walked to the podium Tuesday in Indianapolis with a message that went beyond the football world. He paid tribute to the woman who was killed two weeks ago at the city’s Super Bowl celebration — and with togetherness and love tragedies could be avoided in the future. It’s the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and left 22 injured, that anyone from the organization spoke publicly about the incident.

Sean Payton hints at moving on from Russell Wilson, says Broncos have to hit on ‘the next one’ at QB

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he won’t know until next week at the earliest if he’s moving on from quarterback Russell Wilson. But Payton did hint at an upcoming split when he suggested it’s imperative for the team to hit on ‘the next one’ at quarterback. A solid starter has been elusive for the Broncos ever since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2016. They’ve churned through 13 starting quarterbacks since then. Wilson was believed to be the answer but he’s won just 11 of 30 starts and was benched for Jarrett Stidham in December.

20 years since NHL’s record-setting brawl, fighting is down across the league but not going anywhere

Twenty years ago, the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators set the NHL record for penalty minutes in a brawl-filled game. Since then, fighting has evolved to the point of being rare but not gone. Don’t expect it to be banned. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said fighting has a place in keeping down the temperature of games, and a bevy of rule changes and the salary cap have done their part to reduce the fisticuffs. There are still roughly 300 each season, or one every four to five games.

UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards signs NIL deal in Canada, but can’t talk about it in the US

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards signed a big name, image and likeness contract this week with Adidas Canada, but wasn’t allowed to speak with reporters about it for fear that promoting the deal might jeopardize her student visa. Under current United States law, Edwards, who is from Kingston, Ontario, and other international students can’t hold a job in the US or actively participate in NIL endorsements here. Edwards has not announced if she will join teammate Paige Bueckers and forgo the WNBA draft to return to UConn next season. She said Tuesday it will be a basketball decision, but acknowledged that the ability to make money might have “a little influence.”

The wild, wild Western Conference: Tight race to the finish awaits with slim separation among teams

DENVER (AP) — The West Conference has been a beast this season. So much so that LeBron James and Stephen Curry are on the bubble of making the postseason. The standings are so volatile heading into the home stretch that Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are 2 1/2-games out of the top seed. But they’re also a four-game skid away from falling into the play-in tournament. It’s chaos, indeed, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder leading the conference with matching 40-17 marks. The playoff picture is all still so murky, unlike the Eastern Conference where Boston sits atop the standings by 7 1/2 games over Cleveland.

Andy Murray hints he’s heading into the ‘last few months’ of his career after a win in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Andy Murray has hinted he is heading into the “last few months” of his career after rallying past Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 at the Dubai Championships for his 500th hard-court win. The three-time Grand Slam champion says “it obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh.” The 36-year-old Murray adds in an on-court interview after his first-round win that “I probably don’t have too long left but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months.”

F1 great Lewis Hamilton kept his Ferrari move so quiet even his parents didn’t know

Formula 1 great Lewis Hamilton says he kept his Ferrari move so closely guarded that he didn’t even tell his parents until the day it was announced. The British driver rocked the F1 world when it was announced on Feb. 1 he was joining the Italian manufacturer next year despite signing a new contract with Mercedes last summer. Speaking to a BBC podcast, Hamilton says “I didn’t tell my parents till the day of it being announced.” It emerged that the two-year deal penned with Mercedes was actually for one year with an option for a second year. Hamilton did not take it.

Cherry Starr, philanthropist wife of the late Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, dies at 89

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Cherry Starr, the philanthropist wife of former Green Bay Packers quarterback and coach Bart Starr, has died. She was 89. Rawhide Youth Services, an organization that helps at-risk youth that the couple worked closely with, announced that Cherry Starr died on Tuesday. The Starr Children’s Fund, which the Starrs created to finance childhood cancer research, said she passed away at her home in Birmingham, Alabama. She and Bart were married for more than 60 years before Bart died in 2019. Bart Starr led the Packers to three consecutive NFL championships and victories in the first two Super Bowls. He also served as the Packers’ head coach from 1975 through 1983.

