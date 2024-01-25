AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:56 p.m. EST

Raheem Morris hired as head coach by Atlanta Falcons, who pass on Bill Belichick

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had not made the announcement. Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons’ interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He previously coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons.

Jackson, McCaffrey and Prescott are finalists for the AP 2023 NFL MVP and offensive player awards

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. The Cleveland Browns have finalists in four categories: Myles Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year; Kevin Stefanski for Coach of the Year; Joe Flacco for Comeback Player of the Year and Jim Schwartz for Assistant Coach of the Year.

Panthers agree to hire Dave Canales from the Buccaneers as their new head coach, AP sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to two people familiar with the situation. Canales has informed the Buccaneers that he is taking the job, although there are still details that need to be finalized before the move is announced, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity. Canales will be the seventh head coach since David Tepper took over as owner in 2018. He inherits a Panthers team that went 2-15 last season and does not have a first-round draft pick in 2024.

The rise, fall and rise again of Jim Harbaugh shows how quickly college coaches go from hot to not

College football has always been a what-have-you-done-lately business, but these days — fueled by nonstop hot-seat coverage and constant social-media scrutiny —- a coach’s stock rises and falls like a roller coaster. When Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut from Michigan after the 2020 season, getting another chance to be an NFL head coach seemed like a long shot for him. Now, coming off a national championship, he has landed one of the best NFL jobs available. It is doubtful Kalen DeBoer would have even been considered as a replacement for Nick Saban a year ago. Now he’s the Alabama coach.

Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current teams amid a report that players from the team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Police in London, Ontario, scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5 to provide details. A woman sued Hockey Canada in 2022, alleging she was sexually assaulted by eight players at a fundraising gala in 2018. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit. Police launched an internal review in 2022 and the NHL conducted its own investigation. Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton have all taken leave from their teams.

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes calls this season perhaps the most challenging of his career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called this season perhaps the most challenging of his career on Thursday. His numbers were down, Kansas City went through a stretch where it lost five times in eight games, and Mahomes was caught on camera on several occasions getting after officials and teammates alike. But that adversity just might have served the Chiefs well. They have overcome it all to reach the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year. They are headed to Baltimore to play the Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova urge women’s tennis to stay out of Saudi Arabia

Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova are calling on the women’s tennis tour to stay out of Saudi Arabia. The two former on-court rivals wrote in an op-ed piece printed in The Washington Post on Thursday that holding the WTA Finals there would represent regression instead of progress and an example of “sportswashing.” Some of the biggest names in tennis have been weighing in on whether or not the sport should follow golf and others in making deals with the wealthy kingdom, where rights groups say women continue to face discrimination in most aspects of family life and homosexuality is a major taboo.

The 4 teams left in the NFL playoffs aren’t afraid to invest at less-coveted positions

The four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs may have a lesson to offer. The Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have all reached this point after making significant investments at positions that aren’t always prioritized around the league. The Lions drafted a running back in the first round last year. The 49ers gave up a haul of draft picks for pricey running back Christian McCaffrey. The Ravens have a highly paid inside linebacker in Roquan Smith. Guard Joe Thuney is one of Kansas City’s highest-paid players.

Sexual harassment on women’s US Biathlon team leads to SafeSport investigation — and sanctions

U.S. Biathlon national champion Joanne Reid was sexually harassed and abused for years by a ski-wax technician while racing on the elite World Cup circuit, a watchdog group that oversees sex-abuse allegations in Olympic sports found. When she complained, Reid says she was told his behavior was just part of the male European culture. Army National Guard biathlete Deedra Irwin says she repeatedly had to step in to protect Reid, and notified her military superiors, who immediately demanded action. Only then did U.S. Biathlon alert the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Their 18-month investigation found that Petr Garabik engaged in repeated sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact. He was suspended for six months and put on probation until December 2024.

Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards coach, moving to front office. Brian Keefe named interim replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team. President Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. The Wizards named assistant Brian Keefe as the interim replacement, saying they’d hold a search for a full-time coach this offseason. Washington has the fewest wins in the NBA this season with its 7-36 record. The Wizards have lost five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.