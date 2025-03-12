AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:56 p.m. EDT

Tiger Woods faces another injury and another lost year. Has golf seen the last of him?

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is out of the Masters and probably for the rest of the year after surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. Add that to a list of injuries that outnumber the 15 majors he has won. The latest surgery raises questions about whether golf has seen the last of Woods. Rory McIlroy says he feels badly for Woods and that hopefully golf will see him again next year. From the knee surgeries to back surgeries to his LA car crash, the 49-year-old Woods has managed to keep coming back. But he hasn’t been competitive for more than five years since his record-tying 82nd career title.

With Allen’s personal and financial life set, Bills QB focuses on unfinished business — Super Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With Josh Allen’s personal and financial life set, the NFL MVP is focusing his attention on unfinished business: leading the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl title. The 28-year-old shared his objective in his first comments to reporters since agreeing to a six-year $330 million contract that includes a league-record $250 million guaranteed. The deal capped a memorable season in which Allen became the third Bills player to earn MVP honors. Off the field, he became engaged to actor Hailee Steinfeld. What’s missing is a Super Bowl for Allen, who in seven seasons has led the Bills no further than AFC championship game losses to Kansas City in 2020 and this past season.

Bills to re-sign Hamlin. Buffalo also adds defensive tackle Ogunjobi to 1-year deal, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Damar Hamlin is returning to Buffalo, and the Bills also continued restocking their their defensive front by agreeing to sign tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The Bills announced reaching an agreement to sign Hamlin to a one-year contract. A person with knowledge of the deal, meantime, confirmed Ogunjobi agreeing to a one-year contract that includes $8 million in guaranteed money. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the agreement is not final until later in the day. NFL.com first reported the agreement. Hamlin returns to Buffalo after starting 14 games last season in continuing a remarkable comeback for a player who had a near-death experience two years ago

5th anniversary of COVID cancellations brings back painful memories for teams, NCAA officials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Morris coach Andrew Toole stood next to the staging area near midcourt Tuesday night, the confetti strewn around him as the jubilant Colonials players danced, mingled with fans and climbed ladders to cut down the nets. It was a moment of pure joy for the school located in suburban Pittsburgh. But for Toole, winning his first Horizon League Tournament title was bittersweet because it also rekindled the bitter memories from the last time his team earned an NCAA Tournament bid — two days before the tourney was canceled on March 12, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kobe Bryant’s former players remember his words during their first year of college basketball

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Five years after the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, six members of his Mamba Basketball Academy team are finishing up their first season of college basketball. A proud group that learned so much from him — forever connected by a club team and a tragedy that shook their world. They are spread throughout the country — and right beside each other through text messages of love and support. Emily Eadie plays for Princeton, and Annika Jiwani is a freshman forward for Dartmouth. Annabelle Spotts just finished her first season at the University of Chicago. Mackenly Randolph is at Louisville, and Zoie Lamkin plays for Orange Coast College back home in Southern California.

Cheating scandal shocks ski jumping, topples Olympic champions and shakes Norway’s lofty reputation

GENEVA (AP) — Two Norwegian ski jumpers are now suspended and under formal suspicion in an unfolding cheating scandal. Olympic gold medalists, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, had denied involvement since the allegations emerged at the weekend of the use illegally altered ski suits. The pair were suspended Wednesday and put under formal suspicion in an investigation overseen by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. They now cannot compete in a World Cup event in Oslo that starts Thursday. Three Norwegian team officials are also suspended.

Real Madrid vs Atletico goes to extra time in Champions League. Arsenal, Villa, Dortmund advance

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid scored within 30 seconds, Real Madrid missed a penalty in the 70th minute and the city rivals are going into extra time in the Champions League round of 16. Arsenal, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund all advanced to the quarterfinals lineup which will be completed when the Madrid derby is decided. Atletico led 1-0 after 90 minutes in its Metropolitano Stadium to cancel out Madrid’s 2-1 advantage from the first leg. Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blazed his penalty kick high over the Atletico goal. Atletico’s Conor Gallagher scored with the game’s first attack.

March Madness selection panel will have to juggle thanks to SEC overload in bracket

The NCAA selection committee will have some juggling to do before the bracket comes out Sunday to keep March Madness from looking like an extension of the Southeastern Conference’s regular season. With the league in line to place between 12 and 14 teams in the tournament, some long-held guidelines drawn to help set the matchups will have to give way. Conference rivals could face each other as early as the second round or the Sweet 16. The SEC has been led by Auburn, with Alabama, Tennessee and Florida close behind. The newly expanded conference, along with the Big Ten and Big 12, will gobble up nearly half of this year’s 68 spots in the tournament.

Rams release Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp

The Los Angles Rams cut Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp after being unable to find a trade partner for their former No. 1 wide receiver. The Rams moved on from the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the start of the league year. Kupp announced last month that the Rams were trying to trade him despite his desire to remain with the team. But with him being owed $20 million this season, no other team was willing to make a trade.

A stint in the minors forced Pens’ goalie Tristan Jarry to hit the reset button. It may have worked

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is off to a strong start in his return to the NHL. Pittsburgh demoted the two-time All-Star to the minors in mid-January after a string of poor performances. Jarry returned in early March and has put up back-to-back victories for the first time since before Christmas. Jarry outdueled future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury in a win over Minnesota. He backed it up by stopping 36 shots against Pacific Division-leader Vegas. Jarry says going to the minors helped free his mind and allowed him to focus on his game.

