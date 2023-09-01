AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:55 p.m. EDT

ACC becomes latest super conference, expanding cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference has voted to add Stanford, California and SMU next year. The move provides a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creates a fourth super conference in major college sports. The additions make the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership and footprint westward. Starting in August 2024, the ACC will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports. The Pac-12 will be left with just two members, Oregon State and Washington State.

Spain opens case against soccer chief for World Cup kiss. Luis Rubiales breaks week-long silence

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales. Miquel Iceta, acting minister of culture and sport, announced the move. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the recent Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. FIFA has already suspended Rubiales for 90 days while it investigates so the Spanish decision will have little immediate effect. Spain is looking to remove him independently of the FIFA process. Rubiales is the president of the Spanish Football Federation and a vice president of UEFA. He ended a week of silence after the panel’s decision by insisting the kiss was consensual.

Wozniacki’s comeback to tennis and US Open rolls on with victory over American Brady

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki’s comeback to tennis and the U.S. Open rolled on Friday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Jennifer Brady, another player making a return to the game after a yearslong absence. The 33-year-old from Denmark raised her fists in the air and glanced over to her husband in the stands when she closed out the match to move into the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows in just her third tournament back after 3 ½ years away. Wozniacki will play the winner of the match later between No. 6 Coco Gauff and 32nd-seeded Elise Mertens.

Pro Picks: Bengals over Cowboys in Super Bowl 58

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs know winning consecutive Super Bowls is a tough task. They’ll have plenty of familiar foes and some new ones standing in their way of a repeat. The NFL’s road to Las Vegas starts next Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions after their latest championship banner is revealed high above Arrowhead Stadium. No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevented Mahomes and the Chiefs from winning two in a row three years ago.

Jets and Aaron Rodgers are driving a lot of betting action at sportsbooks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The arrival of Aaron Rodgers and their appearance on the HBO show “Hard Knocks” made the New York Jets the talk of the NFL preseason. They are a hot topic among bettors as well. The Jets have had the most money bet among AFC teams at BetMGM and the most tickets in the AFC East. Caesars Entertainment lists the Jets as its biggest financial liability. They trail only the Cincinnati Bengals in number of betting tickets written on them to win the Super Bowl and are behind only the Philadelphia Eagles on the amount wagered.

Column: As Georgia goes for a three-peat, those who’ve done it before provide perspective

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — As Georgia goes for an unprecedented three-peat in college football, those who’ve done it before can provide some useful perspective. Larry Farmer was part of three straight national championship teams at UCLA in the early 1970s. He says looking up at all those banners in Pauley Pavilion made it clear that second place was acceptable in Westwood. Denis Potvin was captain of the New York Islanders when they captured four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early ‘80s. He says it’s important to establish good leadership among the players, someone who can set the tone for their teammates.

USA Basketball rallies to beat Montenegro 85-73 at the World Cup, reaches quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. got its first real test of the Basketball World Cup and found a way to remain unbeaten. Anthony Edwards scored 17 points, Austin Reaves scored 12, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 and the Americans overcame a halftime deficit to beat Montenegro 85-73 in the second-round opener at the World Cup for both teams. The win combined with Lithuania’s win over Greece later Friday put the U.S. in the quarterfinals. Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton each scored 10 for the U.S. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Montenegro, which led 39-38 at the half. Kendrick Perry scored 14 for Montenegro.

NASCAR playoffs begin with Denny Hamlin ready to shake label as greatest driver without a Cup title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Only 36 points separate the 16 drivers as NASCAR’s playoffs begin this Sunday at Darlington Raceway in what might be one of the closest fields in the history of this format. After so many near-misses, is it finally Denny Hamlin’s year? He thinks so and begins the 10-race playoff portion of the season ranked third in the standings, just 11 points behind co-leaders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. The playoff field this year has six drivers who didn’t qualify a year ago, and one first-timer in Bubba Wallace. Hamlin has fallen short in five previous chances to win a championship.

Micah Parsons claims the top spot in AP’s NFL defensive line rankings

The biggest question when Micah Parsons entered the NFL two years ago was where he was best suited to play. After spending a spectacular rookie season shifting between off-ball linebacker and defensive end, Parsons has found a home as an elite edge rusher and was chosen as the top defensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press. Parsons got five first-place votes and was picked on all nine ballots to come in first ahead of 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald came in third, T.J. Watt was fourth and Myles Garrett fifth.

Juri Vips gets 2nd chance in racing after use of racial slur nearly ended his career

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing knew its latest driver would be controversial, so much so that the team social media manager turned off the ability to comment on posts announcing the hiring. Juri Vips will make his return to racing following his use of a racial slur when he makes his IndyCar debut this Sunday at Portland. The 23-year-old from Estonia has been out since last June when he used a racial slur while playing an online racing game with live viewers. Bobby Rahal has hired Vips to finish the season in the No. 30 Honda for RLL. Vips will also race next week’s finale in Monterey, California.

