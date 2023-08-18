AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:53 p.m. EDT

Olympic champ Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles were no secret inside track’s tight-knit family

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie’s autopsy included an easy-to-overlook notation beneath the heading “Medical History:” Bipolar disorder. In track circles, the champion sprinter’s mental health struggles were more than an afterthought. They were a stark reality that came to light during training over the years. They also revealed themselves in the Florida neighborhood where police found her body days after the 32-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, died due to what the coroner said were childbirth complications. People who knew the sprinter told The Associated Press they believe mental health played a role in how she handled what became an increasingly difficult pregnancy, and one she dealt with without much assistance from friends, family or medical professionals.

Is it coming home? England looks to bring Women’s World Cup trophy back to the birthplace of soccer

SYDNEY (AP) — A World Cup trophy may indeed be coming back to the birthplace of soccer for the first time in 57 years. But if the trophy returns to England, it will be with the women’s squad, not the men. The Lionesses will play for their first title in the tournament Sunday against Spain. It is England coach Sarina Wiegman’s second straight trip to the Women’s World Cup finals: she led the Netherlands into the title match against the United States in 2019. Spain has defied expectations in the World Cup, reaching the final despite a near-mutiny by players last fall. Fifteen Spanish players stepped down from the national team citing concerns about mental health and calling on the federation to create a more professional environment.

The big men in front of Aaron Rodgers have become the center of attention and concern for the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has been the primary attraction at New York Jets camp this summer. Fans and media have flocked to the team’s facility during the past month to watch the four-time NFL MVP work with his new wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. And things have gone rather smoothly. Except for the big boys up front. The Jets’ offensive line has struggled with consistency and injuries during camp, to the point it’s still mostly uncertain who’ll be blocking in front of Rodgers when the regular season kicks off against Buffalo on Sept. 11 in front of a national audience.

Jadeveon Clowney agrees to join Ravens to help Baltimore’s pass rush

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore’s defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft. Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason.

Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny. The former NFL player is asking a court to end the agreement, called a conservatorship, reached in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He’s accusing the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The Tuohys deny they kept money from him from the film about his life, “The Blind Side.” The agreement has drawn criticism, including from one expert who questions how and why it was reached.

USA tops Greece 108-86, moves to 4-0 in World Cup tune-up games

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 21 points, Cam Johnson added 13 and USA Basketball never trailed Friday in a 108-86 win over Greece in a World Cup tune-up game for both teams. Austin Reaves and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 11 for the U.S., which improved to 4-0 in its five-game exhibition season before flying to the Philippines next week to start World Cup play. The Americans had all 12 players score, and Mikal Bridges and Bobby Portis each finished with 10 points.

Chess official calls for more research as decision to block transgender women from events draws fire

GENEVA (AP) — A top global chess official is calling for more research into whether factors like hormone levels and physical endurance might have an impact on players’ abilities at the game, which remains overwhelmingly a preserve of men. The world chess federation FIDE stirred controversy with its decision, announced this week and set to take effect Monday, to prohibit transgender women from its official events for women until the federation makes an assessment of the issue. Dana Reizniece-Ozola, the deputy chair of the federation’s management board, insisted that the goal of the new regulations was “actually to increase the rights of the transgender persons and allow them being registered under their new gender” in its official directory.

The NFL’s relaxed jersey rules are not for nothing. Meet the players who now wear number 0

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — This is the first season the NFL has allowed players to wear zero as their jersey number. The league made several major changes two years ago to the uniform rules including the allowance for every position except offensive linemen and defensive linemen to wear a single digit. There are 22 players so far who have taken advantage of the new rule. Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Marcus Davenport picked No. 0 at the urging of his wife to mark a new chapter in his career after switching teams during the offseason.

Ron Rivera picks Sam Howell as the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coach Ron Rivera has named Sam Howell the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback. Rivera made the decision after deliberating with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The team announced the decision Friday morning before practice. Howell, if he remains healthy until then, would become Washington’s seventh different season-opening starter in as many years. Rivera and the Commanders planned to give Howell this opportunity after the 2022 fifth-round pick impressed in his NFL debut in the final week of the 2022 season. Jacoby Brissett is set to back up Howell on Sept. 10 when Washington hosts Arizona.

Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley set the tone in the race to be the ‘Fastest Mouth in the World’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American sprinters Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley are bringing some smack talk and even a bit of fun back to track just in time for the run-up to next year’s Paris Olympics. Lyles recently declared on social media that he’s aiming to run 9.65 seconds in the 100 meters and 19.10 in the 200. That time in the 200 would break Usain Bolt’s world record. Someone asked Kerley at a news conference about that and he replied that he would run faster if Lyles runs 9.65 in the 100. To which Lyles shot back: “That’s what they all say ’til they get beat.” The race is set for Sunday.

