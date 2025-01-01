AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:51 p.m. EST

Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame postponed after deadly truck attack

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The College Football Playoff quarterfinal in New Orleans has been postponed a day after a truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd about a mile away from the site of the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame. At least 10 people were killed in the attack early Wednesday in the French Quarter. The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night at the 70,000-seat Superdome. Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley says all parties agreed that it was in the best interest of public safety to push back the game. It’s now set for 3 p.m. Central on Thursday. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry says he’ll attend the Sugar Bowl and is confident the area in and around the stadium will be safe.

Texas avoids huge upset, beats Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas avoided the first big upset of the College Football Playoff, hitting a fourth-and-long touchdown pass to keep the game going and beating Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime when an interception by Andrew Mukuba finally ended a Peach Bowl quarterfinal classic. The teams traded touchdowns on their first overtime possessions, and Quinn Ewers put Texas ahead with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helms, followed by a 2-point conversion pass to Matthew Golden. The fourth-ranked Longhorns finally put No. 10 Arizona State away when Mukuba picked off Sam Leavitt’s pass at the 3 to end the game. The Sun Devils were two-touchdown underdogs.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni set to rest Saquon Barkley in finale and end chance at NFL rushing record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley appears set to sit out the Philadelphia Eagles final regular-season game Sunday, denying the running back his chance at breaking Eric Dickerson’s NFL single-season rushing record. Barkley would finish the season with 2,005 yards rushing, just 101 yards shy of breaking Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards set with the the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. The Eagles clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference, leaving little to play for in Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni declined to say outright which starters would play and which ones would sit out, saying of Barkley, “he’ll probably be somebody that rests.”

Chiefs to start Carson Wentz at QB against Denver, which would clinch a playoff berth with a win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will start backup Carson Wentz at quarterback on Sunday in Denver in a game that means nothing to Kansas City, which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but could mean everything to the Broncos. They would clinch a playoff berth as the No. 7 seed by beating the Chiefs, while a loss coupled with a win by the Dolphins or Bengals would knock Denver from the postseason. Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say who else might spend the day with Mahomes on the sideline, pointing out that only so many players can be rested given roster limitations.

Jimmy Garoppolo to make debut for playoff-bound Rams in place of Matthew Stafford against Seahawks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo will take his first snaps for the Rams when he starts in place of Matthew Stafford in playoff-bound Los Angeles’ regular-season finale against Seattle. The Rams haven’t decided which additional starters will rest. Los Angeles has clinched the NFC West title over the Seahawks based on strength of schedule. Garoppolo has yet to play for the Rams since signing to be Stafford’s backup last spring. Stafford has taken every snap this season for the Rams, who have won nine of 11 to surge into the postseason for the third time in his four years with Los Angeles.

Dominant season for the NFC North will leave a 14-win team as a wild card

This weekend’s NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will make for a playoff situation like never before in the NFL. Both teams are 14-2 and the winner will get the division title while the loser will drop to the fifth seed in the playoffs and become the first 14-2 wild-card team in NFL history. The previous high came in 1999 when Tennessee went 13-3 and lost the AFC Central to Jacksonville. The NFC North is set to be the winningest division since the NFL realigned to eight divisions of four teams each in 2002, with 43 wins for the four division teams with two head-to-head games remaining.

LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce commits to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bryce James has committed to Arizona. The youngest son of NBA star LeBron James announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram. His father congratulated him in a post of his own. Bryce James will be the second of LeBron’s sons to play Division I basketball. Bronny James played one season at USC before turning pro. He was drafted by his father’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and they became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

Penn State takes simple approach during ride into CFP semifinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The cliche of one game at a time can be found all across the sports world. Penn State coach James Franklin has gotten his players to buy into it wholeheartedly, pushing the program to new heights. The fifth-ranked Nittany Lions opened their first College Football Playoff berth with a blowout win over SMU and took down No. 8 Boise State 31-14 in the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl. Penn State moves on to the Orange Bowl to face the winner of No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions have done it with one of the nation’s best defenses and a balanced offense.

Xander Schauffele has 2 majors and still a long way from No. 1 in the world

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Xander Schauffele won two majors last year and still has managed to fly under the radar. That’s because of Scottie Scheffler and his dominant play. Schauffele says his goal is to reach No. 1 in the world. He’s also realistic enough to know that it could take some time. He starts the new season at The Sentry and Scheffler isn’t around. The world’s No. 1 player cut his hand on glass preparing Christmas dinner. The Sentry starts a different season in which only the top 100 players will keep full PGA Tour cards and some field sizes will be smaller.

Gauff and Fritz put US in United Cup semifinals. Kazakhstan beats Germany to advance

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz have powered the U.S. into the semifinals of the United Cup mixed teams tennis event. Gauff got the ball rolling for her team with a gritty 7-6, 6-2 win over China’s Zhang Shuai in Perth, Australia. Fritz then made sure of victory by edging Zhang Zhizhen 6-4, 6-4. The U.S. also won the mixed doubles encounter. Kazakhstan advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over a Germany team playing without the injured world No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev who was a late scratch due to a biceps injury.

