AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:51 p.m. EDT

Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic got a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut, Jamal Murray scored 26 points and the Denver Nuggets had little trouble with the cold-shooting Miami Heat on the way to a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the title series on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who waited 47 years to make the finals and didn’t disappoint. Aaron Gordon scored 16 and Michael Porter Jr. added 14 for Denver, which trailed for all of 34 seconds and eventually led by as many as 24. Bam Adebayo finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which shot 41 percent.

Nuggets get an NBA Finals gem from difference-maker Murray

DENVER (AP) — The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper. His most important contribution to Denver’s first win in the franchise’s first appearance in the NBA Finals — well, take your pick. Murray finished with 26 points and 10 assists to help the Nuggets to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat. In his 49 career playoff games, Murray has averaged 27.6 points, which is 33 percent more than he scores in the regular season.

For Heat, the familiar challenge of navigating a rocky road awaits

DENVER (AP) — Udonis Haslem has been through almost everything in his 20 seasons with the Miami Heat. On that list: Game 1 losses in the NBA Finals. He’s seen lots of those. Six of them, actually, in seven tries during his Heat career. Being down 1-0 in the finals against the Denver Nuggets is not optimal, but Haslem knows it doesn’t doom Miami, either. All three of his titles came in seasons where Miami lost Game 1 of the title series.

Churchill Downs moves meet to Ellis Park to examine protocols following 12 horse deaths

Churchill Downs will suspend racing on Wednesday and move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of safety and surface protocols in the wake of 12 horse fatalities the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. A release stated that no single factor has been identified as a potential cause for the fatalities or pattern detected, but it decided to relocate the meet “in an abundance of caution.”

French Open lets Belarus’ Sabalenka skip standard news conference after questions about Ukraine war

PARIS (AP) — Top tennis player Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has been allowed to avoid a traditional postmatch news conference at the French Open after saying she did not feel safe when a reporter asked about the war in Ukraine during previous question-and-answer sessions. Sabalenka said she “did not feel safe” at her news conference Wednesday and wanted to protect her “mental health and well-being.” Sabalenka’s desire to bypass the standard news conference was supported by the tournament and the WTA. She will not be fined. She is seeded No. 2 at Roland Garros and won the Australian Open in January.

Novak Djokovic laments fans who ‘boo every single thing’ after lengthy French Open win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made clear he did not love some of the negative reaction he heard from spectators during his third-round victory at the French Open. On the other hand, he makes no secret of the way he can feed off negativity during a tennis match. Djokovic beat 29th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday across more than 3 1/2 hours, the longest three-set Grand Slam match of 22-time major champion Djokovic’s career. Other seeded men advancing included No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 11 Karen Khachanov and No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti. The third-seeded woman, Jessica Pegula, lost to Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3.

Suns hire veteran coach Frank Vogel to lead franchise, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the Phoenix Suns have hired veteran coach Frank Vogel to replace Monty Williams. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. The 49-year-old Vogel has been the coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers during his career and now moves to the Suns, where he’ll try to help the franchise win its first title in its 55-year history.

Mile-High NBA advantage: Denver altitude helps Nuggets go unbeaten at home in playoffs

DENVER (AP) — Running up and down a basketball court in the thin air of Denver takes some getting used to. While the Miami Heat insist altitude wasn’t a factor in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it’s a real thing. There’s plenty of science that shows just how altitude impacts all athletes, from Olympians to basketball players. And that includes Nuggets players. But Denver has been using the lung-searing elevation to its advantage for years and is 9-0 at home in the playoffs this season. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and friends have a lot to do with the team’s success. But altitude deserves an assist.

Claressa Shields fighting for gender equality for women boxers

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields is perhaps in the prime of her career, establishing a big enough name as a two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion in three weight classes to headline the first boxing card in the six-year history of Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City. She became the first woman to earn a seven-figure payday in her last two fights and is expected to make another $1 million on Saturday night when the undisputed middleweight champion faces top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo. Still, Shields laments the gender inequities in boxing.

Matsuyama feeling healthy and always happy at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama won his first PGA Tour title at the Memorial in 2014. He looks like he might be ready for another. The Japanese star is feeling healthy and he looked the part at Muirfield Village. Matsuyama relied on a hot putter for a 65. That’s the low score of the tournament and gives him a one-shot lead in the Memorial. He leads over two-time Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay and David Lipsky. Rory McIlroy had a 68 and was three shots behind. Jordan Spieth settled for a 72 that leaves him four shots out of the lead.

