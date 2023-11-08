AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:47 p.m. EST

The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington to be their new manager Wednesday, turning to a veteran baseball mind in an attempt to end nearly a decade of losing baseball. The 71-year-old Washington becomes the majors’ oldest current manager and only the second active Black manager, joining the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts. Washington led the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664–611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta’s third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title.

Ohtani free agency sweepstakes off to a clandestine start at MLB’s general manager meetings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The race to add two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani in a blockbuster free agency deal is off to a clandestine start. There are 30 teams in Major League Baseball so there are 30 general managers in attendance this week at the GM meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona. If there was one question that could produce some universally awkward moments, it was anything about the slowly developing Ohtani sweepstakes, which could cost the winning team $500 million or more. Ohtani is one of the most fascinating cases for baseball’s free agency system ever. He’s 29 years old and just produced one of the best two-way seasons in MLB history, batting .304 with 44 homers while also having a 10-5 record on the mound with a 3.14 ERA.

The officiating in the title game between LSU and Iowa was below expectations, NCAA review finds

An NCAA review has concluded that the officiating in the national championship game between LSU and Iowa fell short of expectations. The review was pushed up to this summer after criticism about the calls in the game. LSU beat Iowa for its first national title. NCAA vice president for women’s basketball Lynn Holzman says officials were graded on the accuracy of their calls and the overall number was lower than it should have been. She says work will be done to improve.

The NFL’s youth movement at quarterback reaches a new milestone

The generational shift at quarterback in the NFL reached a new milestone last week. For the first time ever, every player who threw a pass in the NFL in Week 9 was born in 1990 or later, with 15 of the 28 starting quarterbacks last week age 25 or younger. This was the first time since Week 6 of the 2002 season that no quarterback born in the 1980s took the field. There were seven rookie starters last week, raising the total of rookie starting QBs this season to nine, tying the non-replacement record set in 2019.

General Motors tells AP it is only interested in entering Formula One with Andretti Global

General Motors will not break its partnership with Andretti Global to enter Formula One and is not interested in considering other teams to partner with to gain entry to the global motorsports series. The automaker told The Associated Press on Wednesday is committed with bringing the Cadillac brand to F1 with Andretti. The FIA last month approved the Andretti application for expansion of the F1 grid, but the decision now rests with F1 and its commercial rights holder and Andretti has not gained any traction. The AP reported last month that F1 had asked General Motors to consider partnering with another team.

Michigan star Corum says he had no business with Stalions, unaware of online records in his name

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-American Blake Corum says he has no business relationship with Connor Stalions, the former Wolverines staffer at the center of an NCAA sign-stealing investigation into the program, and he was unaware of documents filed for a company with his name on them. Wyoming Secretary of State online records show Stalions, Corum and another person listed as organizers for BC2 Housing LLC. The initial filing was made March 28, 2022, and the address listed for the business was in Ann Arbor. Corum was asked Tuesday by reporters about his name being listed on the records. He said the first he had heard of it was a few hours earlier.

Bill Self on his lifetime contract from Kansas: ‘I’m excited that I will finish my career here’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bill Self says he intends to finish his coaching career at Kansas, one day after the announcement of a lifetime contract that will pay the Hall of Famer $53 million over the first five years. The deal makes Self the most highly compensated men’s basketball coach at a public university. Self has long been rumored as a potential NBA coach, most notably with Oklahoma City and San Antonio. But he appeared to quash those rumors while speaking with a small group of reporters Wednesday, saying “I’m excited that I will finish my career here.”

Buck and Aikman are now the longest-tenured broadcast crew in NFL history

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were nicknamed “The A Team” when they joined Cris Collinsworth to form Fox’s top NFL broadcast crew in 2002. Buck and Aikman have long outlived that and have added something else neither could have imagined. In their 22nd season together, they have become the NFL’s longest-tenured broadcast team. The first 20 years were at Fox before they moved to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” last year. Buck and Aikman surpassed the duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden, who worked together for 21 years on CBS and Fox.

Steelers WR George Pickens says he’s frustrated, but Instagram scrub wasn’t about football

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens says he needs to not let frustration get the best of him. Pickens has been limited in recent weeks while opponents search for ways to stop him. That frustration may have bubbled over in a victory over Tennessee when Pickens didn’t appear to be in the mood to celebrate after teammate Diontae Johnson caught the game-winning touchdown. Pickens briefly deleted all of the Steelers-related content from his Instagram page shortly after the game, though Pickens says the “scrubbing” of the page had nothing to do with football. Some of the Steelers content has been restored.

Vikings designate star wide receiver Justin Jefferson for return from injured reserve

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have designated wide receiver Justin Jefferson for return from injured reserve. They brought the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year back to practice with three weeks to assess the readiness of his strained right hamstring for game action. Jefferson’s four-week minimum on IR ended after the Vikings beat Atlanta to improve to 4-0 without their superstar pass-catcher. The Vikings could keep Jefferson out for three more games and wait until after their Week 13 bye to activate him. They have a 21-day window in which to do so.

