AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:46 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Colorado falls out of rankings after first loss and Ohio State moves up to No. 4

Colorado fell out of The Associated Press college football poll after a resounding loss in one of the weekend’s showcase games and the teams toward the top of the rankings were shuffled and tightened. Six teams received first-place votes. Georgia is still where it started at No. 1 but down to 55 first-place votes. Michigan remained No. 2 and got a first-place vote. Texas stayed at No. 3 with two first-place votes. Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 4 and got a first-place vote after beating Notre Dame. Colorado went from 19th to out after losing 42-7 to Oregon.

Dolphins rout Broncos 70-20, scoring the most points by an NFL team in a game since 1966

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966, overwhelming the Denver Broncos 70-20 behind rookie speedster De’Von Achane’s 203 yards rushing and Tua Tagovailoa’s no-look shovel-pass TD. The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washinton scored 72 points against the Giants. They are the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game. Many of their starters, including Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill, were pulled early in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win after Saints lose Derek Carr to shoulder injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love rallied Green Bay from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit in his first career home start as the Packers won 18-17 over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints were leading 17-0 before losing quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury in the third quarter. The Packers scored 18 unanswered points in the last 11 minutes of the game. They took their first lead on Love’s 8-yard pass to Romeo Doubs in the right corner of the end zone with 2:56 left. New Orleans’ Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal with just over a minute left.

Mike Trout’s season over because of wrist injury, played in just 82 games for Angels

Mike Trout’s season ended because of a wrist injury that limited him to one game after July 3. The Los Angeles Angels moved the three-time AL MVP to the 60-day injured list because their series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Trout, a 32-year-old center fielder, fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist on July 3, returned Aug. 22 and went 1 for 4 against Cincinnati. Trout said he felt pain when he fouled off pitches, and he went back on the IL. An 11-time All-Star, Trout hit .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .858 OPS.

Matt Gay kicks 4 FGs over 50 yards, including OT winner, as Colts beat Ravens 22-19

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Gay capped a terrific day of kicking with a 53-yard field goal in overtime, giving the Indianapolis Colts a 22-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Gay made four kicks from beyond 50 yards, including a 53-yarder that tied it in the final minute of regulation. His chance in overtime didn’t come until after both teams had been stopped on fourth down near midfield. Gardner Minshew, playing in place of injured rookie Anthony Richardson, threw for 227 yards and a touchdown for the Colts. Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards and two TDs for the Ravens.

Europe keeps Solheim Cup after first-ever tie against US. Home-crowd favorite Ciganda thrives again

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Europe has retained the Solheim Cup after securing a first-ever tie with the United States. The U.S. needed a win to get the trophy back after two consecutive losses against the Europeans in the top team event in women’s golf. Home-crowd favorite Carlota Ciganda came up with two superb approach shots on the closing holes and made the short putts for consecutive birdies that secured the clinching point for Europe. She is the only Spaniard in the European team. The teams split the 12 decisive singles matches to finish tied 14-14 with Europe doing just enough to keep the trophy. It’s the first time Europe has secured three straight Solheim Cups against the United States.

Frustrated Fighting Irish lament miscues that led to late loss against Buckeyes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The anguish was evident all over the face of Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman. All the Fighting Irish needed was one more stop to beat Ohio State for the first time since 1936. Instead, they only had 10 players on the field. But it wasn’t the only miscue they made. There was a dropped interception on the final drive. There was the batted pass that stopped the clock on Notre Dame’s final drive. And yet all they could do was lament another loss to the Buckeyes.

Braves RHP Charlie Morton goes on IL with finger issue, making him ineligible for NLDS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves took another blow to their injury-plagued rotation, placing right-hander Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list. The move means the 14-game winner won’t be eligible to pitch in the NL Division Series. The 39-year-old Morton left his start Friday against the Washington Nationals after only one inning with right index finger inflammation. He wouldn’t be eligible to come off the IL until Oct. 7. That is after the Braves will have set their roster for the best-of-five NLDS. Atlanta. The only way Morton could be activated would be as an injury replacement.

Tigst Assefa shatters the women’s marathon world record by more than 2 minutes in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Tigst Assefa has broken the women’s world record by more than two minutes at the Berlin Marathon. Assefa ran 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds to break the previous women’s record of 2:14:04 set by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei at the Chicago Marathon in 2019. Eliud Kipchoge ran alone from 32 kilometers (20 miles) onward but slowed slightly toward the end. His time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 42 seconds was more than a minute and a half off the record he set in Berlin last year.

RYDER CUP ’23: The reachable par-4 16th is the highlight on a course designed for drama

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s chances of winning the Italian Open a year ago at the Marco Simone course that will host the Ryder Cup vanished when he hit his tee shot on the reachable par-4 16th into the water. Europe captain Luke Donald hit the wrong ball after landing in the thick rough. If there’s one hole at the course outside Rome that is destined to be decisive it’s No. 16. Marco Simone superintendent Lara Arias says “that’s what you want in a Ryder Cup. Everyone is going to be saying, ‘Wowww.’ That’s the Ryder Cup.”

