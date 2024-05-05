AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:45 p.m. EDT

Donovan Mitchell scores 39 points as Cavaliers push past Magic 106-94 in Game 7 to get Boston next

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points, Caris LeVert added 15 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a potentially franchise-shifting loss by rallying for a 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7. The Cavs will play Boston in the next round. Cleveland trailed by 18 in the first half and was in danger of being knocked out in the first round for the second year in a row. But Mitchell, who scored 50 in a Game 6 loss, put the Cavs on his back. Evan Mobley grabbed 16 rebounds as Cleveland won its first playoff series without LeBron James since 1993. Paolo Banchero scored 38 and added 16 rebounds to lead the Magic, who grew up in the series but couldn’t figure out how to win in Cleveland as both teams held serve on their floors.

Uncertain plans for 150th Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, others leave questions for Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown could be absent of 150th Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and other contenders who contributed to the thrilling three-wide photo finish. Mystik Dan trainer Kenny McPeek and ownership were non-committal about sending the colt to Baltimore for the Preakness on May 18 and instead might opt for the relocated Belmont Stakes in June at Saratoga. The Preakness still could feature quality, rested horses, including some by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert as he seeks a follow-up to National Treasure’s win last year.

Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose in the closest 3-horse photo finish since 1947

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a dramatic three-horse photo finish, edging out Sierra Leone and Forever Young for the upset victory. It was the 10th Derby to be decided by a nose, the closest margin in horse racing. Sent off at 18-1 odds, Mystik Dan and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. rode the rail down the stretch with a short lead. Sierra Leone and Forever Young from Japan gave chase and pressured the leader to the wire in front of 156,710 at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Hernandez and trainer Kenny McPeek had teamed to win the Kentucky Oaks for fillies a day earlier with Thorpedo Anna. Mystik Dan ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.34 and paid $39.22 to win.

Nuggets know physicality, stopping Edwards’ supporting cast are keys to tying series with Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says it’s about time his team snaps out of its slow starts. The reigning NBA champions have fallen into deep holes early in each of their six playoff games. They trailed by double digits to the Lakers in the first four games of their series with Los Angeles and by nine in the fifth game. And in Round 2 they watched the Minnesota Timberwolves get off to an 18-4 start. Although they quickly recovered, it was a harbinger of the Wolves’ terrific play down the stretch as they pulled off a 106-99 upset in Denver.

Rublev overcomes fever and praises doctors after winning Madrid Open for the 1st time

MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev has rallied to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets and win the Madrid Open for the first time. Rublev won 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 Sunday after Auger-Aliassime double-faulted on the last point of the final at the clay-court tournament in the Spanish capital. It was the second Masters 1000 title for the eighth-ranked Rublev. The 26-year-old Russian also won at Monte Carlo last year. Auger-Aliassime was playing in his first final at this level.

Panthers, Bruins set to meet again in playoff rematch, this time in Round 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There are no shortage of storylines for this Florida-Boston rematch. There’s the Panthers, trying to move another step closer toward a return to the Stanley Cup Final. There’s the Bruins, looking to avenge a shocking upset in a Round 1 series last season. The rested Panthers having just gotten a few days off, the razor-sharp Bruins rolling in after a Game 7 overtime win over Toronto. A second-round series between the Panthers and Bruins starts Monday night in South Florida, the two best teams in the Atlantic Division squaring off with a trip to the NHL’s final four on the line.

Champions League: Bayern and Dortmund could stop Mbappe’s showdown with Real Madrid

Real Madrid needs fortress Bernabeu to live up to its reputation. Paris Saint-Germain could do with some magic from the departing Kylian Mbappé. Otherwise we could be set for a repeat of the 2013 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The German teams showed in the first legs of the semifinals that they could yet block a Madrid vs. Mbappé showdown at Wembley Stadium. That has felt like an ideal finale with Mbappé widely expected to move to the Spanish giant when he leaves PSG as a free agent at the end of the season. But Bayern and Dortmund don’t appear to have read that script.

Southern California women sweep UCLA 3-0, win fourth straight beach volleyball championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Twin sisters Nicole and Audrey Nourse won the deciding match for a second straight season and top-ranked Southern California won its fourth straight beach volleyball championship with a 3-0 sweep over No. 2 UCLA. It was the first championship — since the NCAA recognized the sport in 2016 — where all five matches went to a third game. USC (37-5) has won six of the eight championships — the last four under head coach Dain Blanton. UCLA (35-7) won the other two titles in 2018-19.

Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7. Now they get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery wanted to do something different with his team heading into a first-round Game 7 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins were facing the prospect of blowing back-to-back 3-1 leads in the opening round and a sense of impending doom hung over the team. Montgomery hoped a little change of scenery might do the trick. So instead of sleeping in their own beds ahead of their winner-take-all game, they stayed at a nearby hotel. It just may have saved Boston’s season. Next up is a chance at redemption against the Florida Panthers team that eliminated it in last year’s first round after the Bruins had set league records for wins and points.

Rays starter Ryan Pepiot departs with leg bruise after getting hit by 107.5 mph line drive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot departed with a lower left leg bruise in the second inning of Sunday’s game against the New York Mets after getting hit by a 107.5 mph line drive hit by Starling Marte. The team said X-rays were negative. Pepiot fell immediately to the ground but was able to get back up on his own. He was removed after throwing a couple of warm-up pitches from the mound. Pepiot is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in seven starts. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last December in a trade.

