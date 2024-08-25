AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:42 p.m. EDT

Lydia Ko completes ‘Cinderella-like story’ by winning Women’s British Open soon after Olympic gold

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Lydia Ko has captured her third major title and first in eight years by winning the Women’s British Open by two strokes at the home of golf at St. Andrews. It capped a summer when she also took gold at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old New Zealander made birdie at the storied 18th hole on the Old Course to shoot 3-under 69 and finish ahead of top-ranked Nelly Korda, defending champion Lilia Vu and two-time champion Jiyai Shin. That quartet of past or present No. 1s shared the lead at one point down the stretch. It’s been a golden summer for Ko, who qualified for the Hall of Fame by winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Judge hits 50th homer for Yankees, becoming 5th player to do it 3 times

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Sunday afternoon, connecting in the first inning for the New York Yankees against the Colorado Rockies. Judge reached 50 homers for the third time in his career when he hit a 0-2 changeup from Austin Gomber into the visiting bullpen beyond the left-center field fence to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Judge joined former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth as the only players in major league history with three 50-homer seasons.

Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of the Rockies-Yankees game when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat. Stanton’s bat broke when he hit a bloop single to left field. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off. Mahrley immediately fell down and was attended to by New York’s athletic training staff. A medic came on the field and Mahrley was helped onto a stretcher as the crowd applauded. When play resumed, crew chief Marvin Hudson took over behind the plate.

Double Duty: For Danny Jansen, playing for both teams in same game is chance at baseball history

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player ever to appear in the same game for both teams. Jansen was in the lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays when their June 26 game in Boston was suspended because of rain. It was scheduled to be made up on Monday, Toronto’s first trip back to Fenway Park. In the meantime, Jansen was traded to Boston. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has said he will put Jansen in the lineup when the game resumes.

US Open 2024: Even the players aren’t sure who will be at their best on New York’s hard courts

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis fans who can’t decide which players have the best shot at doing well at the U.S. Open aren’t the only ones. Even the players themselves are not sure who will be at their best on New York’s hard courts when the year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. There is the usual uncertainty that comes at the U.S. Open thanks to the vagaries of injuries and the grind of a long season. One additional factor this time could be all the surface-switching: Tennis at the Summer Olympics was on courts at Roland Garros, also the French Open site. So players went from clay in Paris to grass at Wimbledon, then back to clay, before shifting to hard courts.

Will Power leads wire-to-wire at Portland to remain in IndyCar championship fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Will Power remained in the IndyCar championship hunt with a wire-to-wire victory Sunday at Portland International Raceway. Power started second alongside polesitter Santino Ferrucci. Sixty-six points behind championship leader Alex Palou at the start of the race, Power vowed to be aggressive at the start and drive like three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen. The 43-year-old Australian was serious about it, too, as he slid ahead of Ferrucci entering the first turn. Power now trails Palou by 54 points with three races remaining. Palou finished second at a track where his win last year wrapped up a second IndyCar title.

Michigan receives notice of allegations from NCAA related to sign-stealing investigation

Michigan has received the final version of a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to an investigation into an in-person scouting and sign-stealing operation being run by a football staffer. The NCAA and Michigan both confirmed that the NOA had been received by the school. Michigan previously received a draft of the NOA that included allegations of violations by former head coach Jim Harbaugh, current head coach Sherrone Moore, former recruiting analyst Connor Stalions and several other members of the staff. Michigan has 90 days to respond to the allegations in the notice.

Kalen DeBoer is carving his own early path at Alabama with quiet confidence after replacing Saban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kalen DeBoer is doing things his own way with his own style since replacing NIck Saban as Alabama’s football coach. That goes from the recruiting trail to the practice fields. One Alabama high school coach describes DeBoer’s recruiting demeanor as “just one of the guys.” His first game with the Crimson Tide is coming up Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky. DeBoer replaced Saban, who won six of his seven national championships at Alabama. DeBoer doesn’t shy away from questions about that challenge, saying, “There will only ever be one Coach Saban.”

Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris dies at age 70

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris has died at age 70. The Ravens announced that D’Alessandris died Sunday. He was hospitalized earlier this month with an unspecified illness. That caused him to step away from duties as the team’s offensive line coach. D’Alessandris coached in the CFL and the World League — as well as at several colleges — before reaching the NFL ranks. He was an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers before settling in with the Ravens under coach John Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh lauds Justin Herbert, other Chargers players who were stuck on elevator for 2 hours

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh praised quarterback Justin Herbert and others who were stuck on an elevator for two hours at the team hotel in Dallas. The incident happened the night before a preseason game against the Cowboys. Harbaugh says “11 or 12 of our players” were on the elevator along with Jeri Fouts. She’s the wife of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts. Harbaugh says he almost ended up on the elevator that got stuck. The Chargers beat the Cowboys 26-19 in their preseason finale.

