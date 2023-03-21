AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:40 p.m. EDT

Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, has died. He was 80. Reed died Tuesday, according to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team last month. Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams.

Pitino returns to big stage at St. John’s: ‘I’ve earned it’

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s introduced 70-year-old Rick Pitino as its new men’s basketball coach with a news conference at Madison Square Garden. St. John’s is hoping the Hall of Famer can turn back the clock on a program that once stole New York City tabloid headlines away from the Knicks in the 1980s under coach Lou Carnesecca. The 98-year-old Carnesecca attended the news conference and called the hire a “home run.” Pitino, whose resume includes two national championships, including one that was vacated because of NCAA violations, was previously coaching at Iona. He said he has earned another shot at the big-time.

Ohtani ready to pitch vs Trout, USA in relief at WBC final

MIAMI (AP) — That matchup between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the World Baseball Classic may not happen. Japan rallied in the ninth inning to beat Mexico and advance to Tuesday night’s championship game against the United States, but Shota Imanaga will start on the mound for the Samurai Warriors. If Trout is to bat against his Los Angeles Angels teammate, it would only be if Ohtani makes a rare relief appearance. Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said he likely will use the same starting lineup as he did in the semifinal Monday night against Mexico, when Ohtani was the designated hitter and doubled to start the ninth-inning comeback.

Navratilova says she is cancer-free, returns to her TV work

LONDON (AP) — Martina Navratilova has returned to TV work at Tennis Channel during its Miami Open coverage. Her appearance comes less than three months after Navratilova said she had throat cancer and breast cancer. She says her sense of taste disappeared during the treatment for cancer and she lost 15 pounds. The 66-year-old member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame told Piers Morgan in an interview shown Tuesday on TalkTV that she has been told by doctors that she is “cancer-free” and that she should be “good to go” after some additional radiation treatment.

Women’s Sweet 16 features new format and historic field

The women’s college basketball Sweet 16 features a new format and a bit of history when it begins later this week. The NCAA changed its setup this season, going away from the traditional four sites to two. Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four. This weekend will also feature the second time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams that two of the No. 1 seeds didn’t reach the regional semifinals after Stanford and Indiana were knocked out.

College hoops staffs specialize to meet roster, NIL demands

Coaches across college basketball are looking at ways to evolve to deal with recruiting, roster management and athletes who can earn money. It is a chaotic landscape. The challenges include players being able to move freely through the transfer portal and cash in on their fame with endorsement deals. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson says programs have to adapt and have specialized roles. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang says the additional layers of support staff can make a program stand out from others.

Cavinder twins reach March Madness Sweet 16 after transfer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are going to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Miami guards are perhaps the faces of the NIL movement in college athletics. They have a massive following on social media. What Miami coach Katie Meier says people don’t understand about the twins is that they work as hard on basketball as they do anything else. Their work helped Miami get back to March Madness. The Cavinders are in the tournament for the first time after transferring from Fresno State. Miami upset No. 1 seed Indiana in the second round and plays No. 4 seed Villanova on Friday.

Alabama’s Quinerly seeking sweet ending in March Madness

Jahvon Quinerly’s knee injury that helped doom Alabama’s NCAA Tournament chances a year ago is hardly the start of his college basketball saga. It’s probably not even the low point. The Crimson Tide point guard, who has re-emerged as one of the top players on one of the nation’s best teams, is winding down a career that veered badly off course at times. Quinerly has helped the top-seeded Tide reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in his career, setting up a meeting Friday night with No. 5 seed San Diego State in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last Match Play, last chance for Kuchar at Tiger’s record

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The last edition of the Dell Match Play means this is Matt Kuchar’s last chance to break a tournament record belonging to Tiger Woods. Kuchar has won 34 matches, two short of the record that Woods set on his way to three victories. The Match Play is the last of the World Golf Championships. They began in 1999 and have run their course with the tour moving to elevated events starting next year. Kuchar is only in the 64-man field because of LIV Golf players who are suspended. Three days of group play begins on Wednesday.

Analysis: Injuries slowed progress in Detroit, Charlotte

An injury to Cade Cunningham limited him to 12 games this season. Now the Detroit Pistons have lost 14 of their last 15 to fall to 16-56. The Eastern Conference’s second-worst record belongs to the Charlotte Hornets at 23-50. They’ve dealt with their own major injury to LaMelo Ball. Instead of showing progress in 2022-23, both teams have had to spend another season being patient. The injuries to Cunningham and Ball have made this season another dreary one for the Pistons and Hornets, but the presence of those two players mean improvement could certainly come quickly if they’re back to full health.

