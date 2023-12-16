AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:39 p.m. EST

Higgins’ savvy goal-line play, McPherson’s field goal in OT help Bengals beat Vikings 27-24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals’ playoff hopes alive even with their star quarterback out for the season. Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line and tie the game. In overtime, a 44-yard catch by Tyler Boyd and a 4-yard run from Joe Mixon made it an easy chip shot for McPherson with 3:11 remaining.

Tyler Glasnow traded to Dodgers from Rays after agreeing to $136.5 million, 5-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their second major move this offseason, acquiring Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player trade after the pitcher agreed to a $136.5 million, five-year contract. Los Angeles also received outfielder Manuel Margot and sent the Rays young right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca. A week after signing free agent Shohei Ohtani to a record $700 million, 10-year contract to bolster an already potent lineup, the Dodgers addressed a need for pitching help with the addition of an often-injured, hard-throwing right-hander with a track record of being a dominant performer when healthy.

NFL bans Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from sideline for rest of regular season, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press the NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. One of the people said Saturday that DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline while the league is continuing its investigation. Both people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced its decision, said DiSandro can return to the sideline for the playoffs.

Dodgers, Ohtani got creative with $700 million deal, but both sides still have some risk

PHOENIX (AP) — Once the intial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani’s record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. The contract structure could benefit Ohtani and the franchise, but it comes with risk for both sides.

Kuchar and son build 3-shot lead. Tiger Woods and son have to settle for a nice family affair

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods has never had a family golf outing like the PNC Championship. He played with 14-year-old son Charlie while 16-year-old Sam was inside the ropes for the first time as a caddie. What they could have used was more birdies. Matt Kuchar and son Cameron led the way at The Ritz-Carlton Club with a 57. That gives them a three-shot lead over teams of Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, David Duval and Retief Goosen. As for Wood and his son, they could only manage a 64. That leaves them seven shots and 10 teams behind.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is having surgery for a broken hip after falling at a concert in Los Angeles. The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to a hospital. His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday. Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, helping them to five NBA championships. He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos had no choice but to clean house after rout by Las Vegas

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dean Spanos was left with only one choice as he watched his Los Angeles Chargers get pummeled 63-21 by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bolts’ owner needed to immediately clean house. Friday’s firings of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco could not wait until after the Chargers walked off the field on Jan. 8 against Kansas City or the morning of Jan. 9. It was the second straight year a team has put up a horrendous performance on national television in December and got a coach fired. Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure in Denver ended after a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day.

Browns star Myles Garrett fined $25,000 by NFL for criticizing officials after game, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the penalty tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $25,000 by the NFL for “public criticism of officiating” after he made pointed remarks following last week’s game against Jacksonville. Garrett was informed of the fine on Saturday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not made this week’s player fines public. Angered by the Jags not being penalized for holding him, Garrett called the officiating a travesty following Cleveland’s 31-27 win and said it’s time for the officials to be held to a higher standard.

McCullar scores 21 as No. 2 Kansas rallies for 75-71 win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final minute, and Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 2 Kansas rallied in the second half for a 75-71 win at Indiana on Saturday. The Jayhawks trailed by as many as 13 and did not take their first lead of the game until Dickinson scored in the post to make it 62-61 with 4:53 remaining. Trey Galloway scored a career-high 28 points for Indiana, Mackenzie Mbako had 14, Malik Reneau finished with 13, and Kel’el Ware added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Brunson scores career-high 50, hits all 9 of his 3-point shots to help Knicks top Suns 139-122

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 50 points while hitting all nine of his 3-point attempts, Julius Randle added 23 and the New York Knicks beat the Phoenix Suns 139-122. It was a brilliant shooting display from Brunson, who made 17 of 23 shots. His final 3 got him to 50 points for the night. He also had five steals. Brunson is the first Knicks player in franchise history to score 50 points while making nine 3s. Kevin Durant scored 29 points to lead the Suns. Devin Booker added 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.