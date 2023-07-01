AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:39 p.m. EDT

Damian Lillard asks the Trail Blazers for a trade, team confirms

Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade. Two people familiar with the matter say the request will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team. The people say Lillard is generating interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others. The Trail Blazers later confirmed that Lillard made the request but provided no details. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points. Lillard is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. But he has never been close to a title in his 11 seasons in the league.

The Lakers are keeping Reaves and Russell. The Bucks agreed to keep Lopez in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers kept two of their best guards. And the Milwaukee Bucks kept their big man as the early trend in NBA free agency of most players staying put continued. Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth $56 million, and D’Angelo Russell returned to the Lakers as well on a $37 million, two-year deal, according to people with knowledge of those transactions. Milwaukee found a way to keep Brook Lopez while Max Strus found a new home. Strus is headed from Miami to Cleveland, agreeing to a $63 million, four-year deal that was finalized Saturday by making the transaction part of a three-team trade.

Mike Babcock returns to the NHL as the coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Mike Babcock is back in the NHL as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets announced Saturday they’ve hired the Stanley Cup winner to take over behind the bench. Babcock is returning to the league after a hiatus of almost four years. His return follows the end of his lengthy contract with the Maple Leafs. They fired Babcock in 2019 early in his fifth season with Toronto. The 2008 Cup-winning coach who also guided Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 gives the Blue Jackets an accomplished veteran to oversee their attempt to become a contender again.

Hurricanes and Rangers turn their divisional rivalry into free-agency signing frenzy

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are taking their on-ice Metropolitan Division rivalry to paper. The two teams were quick out of the gate in making a number of signings and re-signings to open the NHL’s free agency period. The Hurricanes re-signed their goalie tandem of Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen and also brought back speedy forward Jesper Fast. Their biggest free agent signing was landing defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The Rangers signed forwards Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick, and three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Jonathan Quick. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Sabres are bringing back forward Tyson Jost and addressed their defensive needs by signing Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson.

Knicks are trading former lottery pick and fan favorite Obi Toppin to Pacers, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick who was loved by fans but never as much by coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks will get back two second-round picks, according to a person with knowledge of the details. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. Toppin was the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft after winning national player of the year honors at Dayton. But playing behind All-Star Julius Randle, Toppin made only 15 starts in his three seasons in New York.

June’s greatest Sho: A look back at Ohtani’s best month in the majors

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s walkup music most of last season was the theme to “The Greatest Showman.” After the Los Angeles Angels star’s June, he should consider returning to it. Ohtani hit 15 home runs, the most in a month in Angels history. He is also the first player in 10 years to reach 30 on the season before July 1. The power numbers, though, are only part of the story of a dominant month. His .394 average, 41 hits, and 29 RBIs are his best in any month.

Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams is 43 and about to play singles at Wimbledon for the 24th time. She will be in action on Day 1 at the All England Club on Centre Court against Elina Svitolina. Williams has won five singles titles at Wimbledon and seven overall at Grand Slam tournaments. That is the most among active players, now that her younger sister, Serena, finished her playing career last year. But the older Williams has not played much lately. She has been limited to just five matches this season after missing five months with a hamstring injury after playing just four in 2022.

IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walks away from a terrifying wreck at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday. His car from Meyer Shank Racing rolled seven times through a gravel trap before coming to rest on its side. Pagenaud remained motionless in his car for a moment as the AMR safety crew rushed to check on him, but the 2016 series champion was able to climb from the wreckage. IndyCar said Pagenaud was evaluated and released from the care center but, according to series protocol, he would not be cleared to return to the track Saturday. That meant Pagenaud would miss qualifying, but he could clear another evaluation Sunday that would allow him to race.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers praise setup for 1st street race in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series hits the streets of downtown Chicago on Sunday at the end of a big weekend for the sport that includes concerts and other entertainment. The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course includes seven 90-degree turns. There are lots of ways to get into trouble, including manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. As the drivers tested out the course in practice and qualifying, the noise from the stock-car engines rumbled past the skyscrapers around Grant Park. Smiling passersby on Michigan Avenue stopped and used their phones to record some of the action through a fence.

Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the tricky course in downtown Chicago. Hamlin led the way for the race Sunday with a lap of 88.435 seconds at an average speed of 89.557 mph on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. It’s his third pole of the season and No. 39 for his career. Reddick was second at 88.479 seconds, followed by Shane van Gisbergen in his first NASCAR event and Christopher Bell. Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five in 89.322 seconds. With Hamlin, Reddick and Bell, Toyota had three of the top four cars. Hamlin and Bell are teammates on Joe Gibbs Racing, and van Gisbergen and Suárez drive for Trackhouse Racing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.