AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:38 p.m. EDT

Bryce Harper shines as Phillies aim for second straight World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their second straight trip to the World Series. The National League champions host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Monday. Harper hit three homers with a .462 batting average in a four-game NL Division Series win over Atlanta. Harper has nine postseason home runs in his two playoff appearances with the Phillies. Harper gave his team a scare when he clutched his right elbow late in Game 4. The slugging first baseman said he just stung his funny bone and was ready to play in Game 1. He turns 31 on Monday.

Armed robbery at St. Louis Cardinals complex in Dominican Republic leaves players, staff ‘shaken’

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities are seeking at least five people in an armed robbery of the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday. Dominican Republic police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press that the suspects bound and gagged a security guard and stole watches, rings, necklaces and other items from athletes and personnel. Pesqueira said the suspects used the guard’s shoelaces to tie his wrists and ankles together. No one was injured, and no shots were fired, he said. A statement from the St. Louis Cardinals said baseball equipment was also stolen. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak says players and staff at the complex were shaken.

Lexi Thompson makes bold run at PGA Tour cut in Las Vegas, but 2 late bogeys stall her bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lexi Thompson looked to be on the verge of becoming the first woman in 78 years to make the cut on the PGA Tour. Two late bogeys stopped her. She missed a 6-foot birdie chance at the end. The 28-year-old American shot 69 in the Shriners Children’s Open. She finished two rounds at even par and was likely to have the weekend off. The cut was at 2 under with half the field still on the course. Thompson missed by one shot the record by a female on the PGA Tour. Michelle Wie twice shot 68 in the Sony Open.

Russian athletes won’t be barred from the Paris Olympics despite their country’s suspension

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The IOC says Russian athletes can be directly invited to next year’s Paris Games despite the suspension of their country’s Olympic committee. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach commented on the issue a day after the Russian Olympic Committee was suspended for violating the territorial integrity of its Ukrainian counterpart by unilaterally adding sports councils in four occupied regions as members. Isolating Russian Olympic officials won’t affect the process of evaluating individuals to compete in Paris as neutral athletes. Bach says “these will be direct invitations which we will manage.”

Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year. Bridges turned himself in Friday morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney. Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond. The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served. Messages left with Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned. According to court documents made available on Friday, Bridges “unlawfully and willfully did knowingly violate valid protective order” and “continually contacted the victim via social media and telecommunication device.”

Deep in the heart of Texas, Astros and Rangers set for Lone Star showdown for spot in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Everything is certainly bigger deep in the heart of Texas this baseball postseason. There is a Lone Star State showdown for a spot in the World Series. The defending world champion Houston Astros are in their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series. This time, they play the up-and-coming Texas Rangers. It will be the first time they have met in the playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday night in Houston, where the benches cleared the last time they played there in late July. The AL West rivals both won 90 games during the regular season, but Houston was 9-4 against the Rangers.

Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium remains only major college football stadium named for a Black man

George Trice is thankful that the tragic story of his cousin, Jack Trice, still is being told a century after he died from injuries sustained on a football field. Trice was trampled during a game at Minnesota on October 6, 1923. He died two days later upon his return to Ames, Iowa. After years of pressure from students, the school named its stadium for him in 1997, making it the first major college stadium to be named for a Black person. All these years later, Jack Trice Stadium remains the only major college football stadium named for a Black person.

WNBA holding its own against NFL, MLB, with finals broadcast during busy sports calendar

The WNBA is competing for viewers during one of the busiest times on the sports calendar and the league is holding its own. Through two WNBA Finals games, the series between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty is the most watched in 20 years, averaging 680,000 viewers. On an NFL Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces 99-82 victory over the New York Liberty was the most-viewed Game 1 since ESPN started carrying the finals in 1998. The game averaged 729,000 viewers on ABC. This is the 13th time in the WNBA’s 27-year history a finals series has either started or stretched into October.

The 2020s are starting to feel like the 1990s for the Braves after another playoff flop

ATLANTA (AP) — The 2020s are starting to feel like the 1990s for the Atlanta Braves. Another dazzling regular season. Another flop in the postseason. After tying a major league record with 307 homers, the slugging Braves went down meekly to their rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Division Series for the second year in a row. Other than a stunning Braves comeback in Game 2, the Phillies totally dominated the best-of-five series. Just like that, a historic season for the Braves is over — with clear reminders of their postseason misery from another era.

Deshaun Watson out again for Browns with shoulder injury, P.J. Walker starting at QB against 49ers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — P.J. Walker will start in place of injured Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday when Cleveland hosts the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Watson is missing his second straight game with a right shoulder bruise that has prevented him from throwing the ball with velocity. Watson didn’t practice all week and was officially ruled out Friday. Walker, who was signed to the practice squad in August, was elevated to Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback earlier this week. He leapfrogged rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started for Watson on Oct. 1 and had a rocky NFL debut in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.