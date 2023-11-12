AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:36 p.m. EST

Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher, a move that will cost the school $75M

Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a move that will cost the school $75 million. The move ends a tenure that began six years ago with the Aggies presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year. Fisher was lured away from Florida State, where he had won a national championship in 2013, by a massive 10-year, fully guaranteed contract at the end of the 2017 season. The deal was extended back to 10 years after the 2020 season.

49ers dominate Jaguars 34-3 to end a 3-game skid and look like Super Bowl contenders again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes, including a 66-yarder to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers seemingly fixed all their woes with a cross-country trip and a 34-3 drubbing of Jacksonville that ended a three-game skid. Deebo Samuel returned from a three-game absence and added a 23-yard scoring run for the 49ers, who stopped Jacksonville’s five-game winning streak and reestablished themselves as a Super Bowl contender following a bye week. San Francisco dominated both lines of scrimmage and controlled the game from the opening drive. The Niners ran for 147 yards against one of the league’s top run defenses and sacked Trevor Lawrence five times.

Astros will promote bench coach Joe Espada to be manager, replacing Dusty Baker, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the decision. The Astros have a news conference scheduled for Monday at noon EST. Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired last month. This will be the first managerial position for the 48-year-old Espada, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018.

AP Top 25: Georgia’s No. 1 streak hits 22, second-best ever. Louisville, Oregon State enter top 10

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the history of the college football poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02. The longest No. 1 streak belongs to Southern California. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-2005. The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one. Louisville and Oregon State entered the top 10.

Watson rallies Browns from 14 down in 4th to 33-31 win over Ravens, tightening AFC North

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dustin Hopkins kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to cap a furious Cleveland rally in the fourth quarter, and the Browns edged the Baltimore Ravens 33-31. Cleveland trailed 31-17 before Deshaun Watson delivered the type of victory the Browns have been waiting for from their high-priced quarterback. Watson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore with 8:57 remaining. Then one of Lamar Jackson’s passes caromed high into the air and was picked off by Greg Newsome II, and he returned the interception 34 yards for a TD just 41 seconds later. Still down one because of a missed extra point, Cleveland drove 58 yards for the winning kick.

C.J. Stroud leads another game-winning drive, Texans edge Bengals 30-27 on last-second field goal

CINCINNATI (AP) — C.J. Stroud directed a last-minute, game-winning drive for the second straight week, finishing with 356 yards passing and leading the Houston Texans to a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 27-all and 1:33 remaining, Stroud moved the Texans 55 yards in six plays to set up a 38-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola as time expired. Noah Brown had 172 yards receiving for the Texans and Devin Singletary ran for 150 yards and a score. Joe Burrow threw for 357 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals but was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter.

76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Center City. The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit. He was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week. Authorities said Oubre was walking near his home and was crossing a street when he was struck by a turning car that then fled the scene.

Vikings top Saints 27-19 for 5th straight win on Dobbs’ dazzling half, Winston’s late INTs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joshua Dobbs threw for a career-high 268 yards and contributed two touchdowns in his first start for Minnesota as the Vikings held on to beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19 for their fifth straight victory. The Vikings built a 24-point halftime lead and improved to 6-4. T.J. Hockenson outgained the Saints by himself in the first half with 10 catches for 128 yards and a score. Mekhi Blackmon and Byron Murphy had fourth-quarter interceptions of downfield heaves by Jameis Winston that ended consecutive Saints possessions. Winston replaced the injured Derek Carr in the third quarter. The Saints are 5-5.

Saniya Rivers goes for a career-best 33 points as NC State stuns No. 2 UConn 92-81

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had a career-best 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina State stun second-ranked Connecticut 92-81 on Sunday, earning the program’s first win against the Huskies in more than a quarter-century. Aziaha James added 18 points for the Wolfpack. N.C. State ran off an 11-0 burst early in the fourth quarter to stretch out a double-digit margin in what had otherwise been a tense tussle. Preseason Associated Press All-American Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for UConn, while Aaliyah Edwards added 21.

Lilia Vu rallies to win in Florida and closes in on LPGA player of the year

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Lilia Vu rallied from three shots down to win for the fourth time this year on the LPGA Tour. Her three-shot victory in The Annika is timely. Vu goes back to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. And she now has a big lead over Celine Boutier in the points-based race for LPGA player of the year. Vu can win the title next week as long as Boutier doesn’t win. Emily Kristine Pedersen had a day to forget. Her double bogey on the last hole for a 74 cost her a spot in the season finale next week.

