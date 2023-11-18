AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:33 a.m. EST

Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist, ending a disappointing campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback in the first year of a $275 million contract. Burrow and Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor say the injury will likely require surgery. The 26-year-old Burrow established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the AFC title game the following year. Those goals now appear unattainable for Cincinnati with Burrow’s backup, Jake Browning, taking over. The Bengals are 5-5 and last in the AFC North.

NFL investigating why Bengals didn’t list Joe Burrow on injury report, AP source says

The NFL is investigating why the Cincinnati Bengals did not list Joe Burrow on their injury report before Thursday night’s game at Baltimore. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the review is not being discussed publicly. Burrow left the game in the second quarter with a wrist injury that will end his season. The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a bus with his right hand in what appeared to be a soft cast. Burrow says he was wearing a compression sleeve that was unrelated to the injury.

F1 tries to recover from embarrassing first day of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula One is hoping to turn its luck around on the Strip, like so many other Vegas visitors who blow a big bankroll soon after they arrive. The elite global motorsports series placed a $500 million gamble on a new event in Sin City promoted for the first time by F1 and owner Liberty Media. But it now must recover after an opening-night debacle in which the first practice was ruined just nine minutes in when Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover on the temporary street course. Those nine minutes were the only action fans who had spent thousands of dollars were able to view. Another practice was scheduled for Friday night.

Ferrari sweeps qualifying for Las Vegas Grand Prix, but penalty to Sainz drops him to 12th

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ferrari rebounded from a disastrous first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. sweep of Friday night qualifying. Only it does not translate into a 1-2 start in Saturday night’s race for the two Ferrari drivers. Sainz is in a backup car because his Ferrari was badly damaged when he ran over a drainage valve cover in Thursday night’s opening practice. Because he moved to a backup car for the rest of the weekend, Sainz was penalized 10 spots on the starting grid and will instead start 12th on Saturday night.

More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge fired day before Maryland game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan has fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge a day before the Wolverines play at Maryland. Athletic director Warde Manuel says Rick Minter has been promoted to lead the linebackers. He did not say why Partridge was let go. Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to serve the remainder of a three-game suspension. In exchange, the Big Ten will drop its investigation into a sign-stealing scandal that is under NCAA investigation. The Wolverines close the regular season at home next week against rival Ohio State. After that, Harbaugh is eligible to return to the sideline.

NFL host Charissa Thompson says on social media she didn’t fabricate quotes by players or coaches

Fox Sports and Amazon host Charissa Thompson has taken to social media to clarify her comments on a podcast earlier this week that she “would make up” sideline reports during NFL games. Thompson said in an Instagram post that she never fabricated quotes by players or coaches. Instead, she said she would report her observations from the sidelines on occasions when coaches didn’t talk to her or give her any information. Thompson had said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that she made up sideline reports when coaches didn’t talk to her at halftime. The remarks grew widespread condemnation.

Browns work out former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco following Deshaun Watson injury, AP sources say

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Several people familiar with the visit told The Associated Press that former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco worked out for the Cleveland Browns, who are still sorting through their changing quarterback situation. The 38-year-old Flacco could be an option for the Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson for the season earlier this week with a broken bone in his shoulder. Flacco is the only QB who worked out Friday, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not publicly disclose player workouts. A 15-year veteran, Flacco did not sign a contract before leaving. He rallied the New York Jets to an improbable comeback win over the Browns last season.

Woodruff, Lewis among 63 new free agents as 19 players reach deals and teams make flurry of trades

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was cut loose by Milwaukee and former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis by Arizona, among 63 players who became free agents when their teams declined to offer 2024 contracts. Nick Senzel, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was dropped by Cincinnati and Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings by Miami. A pair of 2019 All-Stars were allowed to go free, designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach by the New York Mets and outfielder Austin Meadows by Detroit. Veteran pitchers Dakota Hudson of St. Louis and Matt Bush of Texas also were cut.

Alison Lee rides her hot streak and shares the lead with Nasa Hataoka at LPGA finale

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Alison Lee shouldn’t have any doubts about her game now. She’s one of the hottest players in women’s golf and showed it Friday in the CME Group Tour Championship. Lee shot a 64 with four birdies on her last five holes. That gives her a share of the lead with Nasa Hataoka going into the weekend of the LPGA finale. At stake is $2 million to winner. Lee has two runner-up finishes and a win in Saudi Arabia in her last three starts. She used to have doubts about her game. This year, she’s been getting messages of support from Fred Couples.

Cousins has gone from denial to grief to full immersion in rehab; his future with Vikings can wait

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is in recovery mode from a torn right Achilles tendon. It was the first major injury of his career and further complicated the question about whether or not he’ll return to the Minnesota Vikings next season. He said in his first interview session since the injury that he’s simply trying to take his rehabilitation one day at a time and not think ahead yet to his future. Cousins recently had his post-surgical cast removed. He’s carefully walking around in a bulky gray boot. Cousins says his football career is not over.

