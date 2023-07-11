AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:32 p.m. EDT

Elina Svitolina has the Ukraine war and her baby in mind as she beats Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elina Svitolina is back in her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2019. She got there at Wimbledon by beating No. 1 Iga Swiatek in three sets Tuesday. Things are much different for Svitolina now than they were the last time she made it to the final four at a major tournament. She is a mother who gave birth to a daughter nine months ago and returned to the tour three months ago. And she is concerned about the war in her native Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022. Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrouva for a berth in Saturday’s final. Novak Djokovic will play Jannik Sinner in the men’s semifinals.

Saudi investment in PGA Tour will top $1 billion. And Norman will exit as LIV’s CEO, tour exec says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A PGA Tour executive has told Congress that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest more than $1 billion in a new commercial entity controlled by the tour. Ron Price, the tour’s chief operating officer, also said at a hearing Tuesday that Greg Norman will be ousted as the CEO of LIV Golf if the business deal between the Saudis and the tour is finalized. The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is looking into the negotiations between the tour and the Saudis and the geopolitical implications of Saudi investment in American sports. However, there was no indication that Congress would block the tour from going into business with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Column: How far golf has come in a year, how far it still has to go

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the PGA Tour’s agreement with the Saudis is a reminder how long this has been going on. All those big controversies from a year ago that seemed like a big scandal now seem petty. In the last year, talk of defections turned into a lawsuit. That led to the big Delaware meeting to reshape the tour. That was supposed to be a watershed moment in PGA Tour history and now seems to be water under the bridge. What hasn’t changed is the nature of the questions. What does it all mean? How will it shake out?

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals and meets Jannik Sinner next at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has tied Roger Federer’s record of 46 men’s Grand Slam semifinals by getting to that round at Wimbledon with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev. Tuesday’s result moved Djokovic closer to a fifth consecutive championship at the All England Club and eighth overall — which also would pull him even with Federer. Djokovic is also pursuing a 24th career major trophy. He already set the men’s mark in that category by collecting No. 23 at the French Open last month Rublev fell to 0-8 in Grand Slam quarterfinals. Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins human rights case but testosterone rules may remain for years

Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory. The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions. But the two-time Olympic champion’s success after her two failed appeals in sports’ highest court in 2019 and the Swiss supreme court in 2020 came with a major caveat. The ruling didn’t strike down the rules and the world track and field body said soon after it was released that the contentious testosterone regulations would “remain in place.” Overturning them might still take years, if it happens at all.

Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball

SEATTLE (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball and said the sport’s commercial deals with gambling companies have no impact on the status of the career hits leader. Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Manfred rejected Rose’s application in 2015. Manfred says: “Pete Rose violated what is sort of rule one in baseball, and the consequences of that are clear in the rule.”

Oakland Athletics start the process of applying to MLB for a move to Las Vegas

SEATTLE (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas. MLB last month established a relocation committee to evaluate the move, a group headed by Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio. Philadelphia Phillies CEO John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman also are on the committee. Nevada’s Legislature approved providing $380 million in public financing for a proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on the Tropicana hotel site of the Las Vegas Strip. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday that the application process is underway.

DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook lead a list of remaining NFL free agents ahead of training camp

DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook lead a list of accomplished players who are still available a week before several NFL teams open training camp. Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver, became a free agent when Arizona released him in May. He visited the Tennessee Titans and has talked to the New England Patriots. Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June after six seasons. Cook has plenty of suitors, including his hometown Miami Dolphins. Other free agents include running backs Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt, quarterback Carson Wentz and edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue.

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to a misdemeanor in the beating of a man at a Las Vegas club

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attorney for Alvin Kamara says the New Orleans Saints running back has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a fight last year that left a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub. Kamara and three other men faced felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly punching, kicking and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston outside an elevator at the club. The altercation came a day before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara played in the Pro Bowl and was arrested after the game. Kamara’s attorney said Tuesday he pleaded no contest to breach of peace, and will serve community service and pay restitution to the victim.

For first time, every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30K

At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them. Every player will earn at least $30,000. That’s significant for many of the players, who in some cases don’t have club teams that pay salaries, are semi-pros or even amateurs. FIFA released a report last year that said the average salary for female players globally was $14,000 a year.

