AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:32 a.m. EDT

Pope Francis loved soccer, San Lorenzo and the sport’s power to unite

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pope Francis’ passion for soccer was evident throughout his pontificate. A lifelong supporter of Argentine club San Lorenzo, he agreed with those who describe soccer as the most beautiful game in the world. But Francis, who died Monday at 88, also turned to the sport for anecdotes about camaraderie, fellowship and teamwork in an increasingly individualistic society. Despite being a big soccer fan Francis didn’t watch any games on television. Members of the Swiss Guard, who took care of his security, informed him about San Lorenzo and Argentina match results. That’s how he found out that Argentina had won their third World Cup title in Qatar after a penalty shootout against France.

Alex Ovechkin makes more history with his first NHL playoff overtime goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin added another accomplishment to his illustrious career just over two weeks since breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin scored his first overtime goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to give the Washington Capitals a victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series on Monday night. He went his first 44 playoff games over 15 previous appearances without doing that. Ovechkin scored twice to end his personal postseason drought and had a team-leading seven hits.

Pistons snap NBA-record, 15-game postseason losing streak, beating Knicks 100-94 in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Pistons snapped their NBA-record, 15-game postseason losing streak by beating the New York Knicks 100-94 in Game 2 of their playoff series. Cade Cunningham had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 55 seconds left for the Pistons. Detroit got its first playoff victory since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals against Boston. The Pistons hadn’t even been to the postseason since 2019. Now they are back in the win column, all tied in the series and will host Game 3 on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 37 points.

Kawhi Leonard’s 39 points lead Clippers to a 105-102 win over Nuggets to even series 1-1

DENVER (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting and the Los Angeles Clippers evened their first-round playoff series against the Nuggets with a 105-102 win in Denver. Christian Braun was long on a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic, who recorded his 19th playoff triple-double, grabbed the rebound but also missed a 3, with 1 second remaining. Joker recorded his 19th career playoff triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists but committed seven of Denver’s 20 turnovers and uncharacteristically missed four free throws.

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is headed to the NBA as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft pick

Duke star Cooper Flagg is headed to the NBA as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. The program announced Flagg’s move in a social media post Monday. That came after a lone college season that saw the 18-year-old become only the fourth freshman named as The Associated Press national player of the year while leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward from Newport, Maine, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals to lead Duke in each category.

‘The runners are coming’: Lokedi breaks Boston Marathon course record, John Korir takes men’s race

BOSTON (AP) — Sharon Lokedi broke the Boston Marathon course record, and fellow Kenyan John Korir joined his brother as a race champion on Monday as the city celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War. The runners followed in the hoofsteps of a Paul Revere reenactor who rode down Boylston Street and proclaimed “the runners are coming” as the race celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War. Lokedi finished in an unofficial 2 hours, 17 minutes, 22 seconds. Korir won in 2:04:45.

Blackwell scores 17:46 into OT as Stars beat Avalanche 4-3 to even 1st-round NHL playoffs series 1-1

DALLAS (AP) — Colin Blackwell scored 17:46 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Game 2 to even up the first-round Western Conference series. Blackwell initially took a shot that was blocked in front of the net by a teammate, but with the loose puck rolling on the ice, he circled around and knocked it in for the winner. Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley and Evgenii Dadonov also had goals for Dallas, which avoided losing the first two games in its opening-round series for the second year in a row. Nathan MacKinnon scored his third goal of the series for the Avs, while Jack Drury and Logan O’Connor also scored.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison says fans’ love for Luka Doncic was deeper than he knew, but stands by trade

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison says he miscalculated the depth of love his club’s fans had for Luka Doncic before the trade that sent the young superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Despite the persistent catcalls from fans for him to be fired in the 2 1/2 months since the deal, Harrison still believes it was the right move for building a championship contender in Dallas. As he has said before, Harrison believes the blowback would have eased if fans had seen the lineup the Mavs envisioned. Injuries prevented that from happening.

Women’s flag football grows on college campuses, from startup clubs to varsity teams with NFL boost

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Flag football participation by girls has continued to spike across the country, with the sport’s inclusion in the Summer Olympics lineup for Los Angeles in 2028 serving as the most recent bump. The college level is the natural place for the next surge of growth. Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is one of seven NCAA schools fielding a club team this spring in a league launched with $140,000 and logistical support from the Minnesota Vikings. The championship tournament is this weekend. More than 100 higher-educational institutions are currently offering women’s flag football as a varsity or club sport.

NCAA passes series of rules that sets table for schools to pay players directly

The NCAA has passed rules that would upend decades of precedent by allowing colleges to pay their athletes per terms of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit settlement expected to go into effect this summer. The nine proposals passed by the NCAA board were largely expected but still mark a defining day in the history of college sports. An athlete’s ability to be paid directly by his or her university in on track to be enshrined in a rulebook that forbid that kind of relationship for decades.

