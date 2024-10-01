AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:31 p.m. EDT

Bills’ Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL did not reveal the reason for the suspension, which comes as Buffalo prepares to play at the Houston Texans on Sunday. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks. He’s eligible to rejoin the Bills ahead of their home game against Miami on Nov. 3. Miller was accused last November of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at their home outside Dallas during the Bills’ bye week. No charges have been filed, and Miller said in July he considered the case closed.

Dortmund scores 7 while Barcelona, Man City and Arsenal all win in Champions League

Karim Adeyemi starred as Borussia Dortmund has run riot against Celtic while Barcelona and Manchester City claimed their first wins in the restructured Champions League. Adeyemi scored a first-half hat trick as Dortmund routed Celtic 7-1 at home. Robert Lewandowski got Barcelona off the mark as the Spanish giant eased to a 5-0 home win over Swiss team Young Boys. İlkay Gündoğan got City off to a 4-0 win at Slovan Bratislava. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outclassed his former team Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 win. Debutant Stade Brest routed Salzburg 4-0 away for its second win in as many games in Europe’s premier competition.

Justin Verlander left off Astros’ Wild Card Series roster, but Yordan Alvarez is back

The Houston Astros left three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander off the roster for their AL Wild Card Series against Detroit but did include injured slugger Yordan Alvarez. Verlander struggled in his return after missing almost two months with a neck injury this summer. The 41-year-old right-hander went 2-2 with a 9.26 ERA in five starts in September. Astros manager Joe Espada said Verlander was very professional when told of the decision and said he could be on the roster for future rounds if the team advances. Verlander last pitched Saturday, allowing three runs in six innings against Cleveland.

Ex-Jaguars worker who stole $22M from team sues FanDuel, saying it preyed on his gambling addiction

A former financial manager for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars who stole $22 million from the team is suing FanDuel for $250 million, saying the betting company preyed on his gambling addiction. Amit Patel, who is serving a 6 1/2-year prison sentence in South Carolina, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in New York. He claims FanDuel ignored its own responsible gambling and anti-money laundering protocols, knew Patel was an employee of the NFL team and therefore not eligible to gamble legally, and knew that the $20 million he wagered on years of daily fantasy sports contests was either stolen or not from a legitimate source. FanDuel declined comment.

Barry Bonds is enjoying watching the new generation of baseball sluggers put up record-setting stats

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Home run king Barry Bonds is now 60 and thoroughly enjoying watching the next generation of sluggers and baseball stars. Bonds holds Major League Baseball’s single-season record of 73 home runs and set the all-time mark with 762 after passing Hank Aaron’s 755 in 2007. Bonds is helping out in San Francisco and watching players like Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani make their impacts on the game. Bonds, who has said he isn’t bothered anymore about not being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, is thrilled with all the interest around baseball at the moment — with so many new faces and new rules.

Gonzaga set to join rebuilt Pac-12, while UTEP goes to Mountain West

Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga will become the latest member of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference. The school announced the move on Tuesday. Gonzaga will move from the West Coast Conference where it has dominated for most of the last quarter century into a conference that was being rebuilt around football, but should be pretty stout on the basketball court. Adding Gonzaga still leaves the Pac-12 in need of another football-playing member for CFP purposes. Meanwhile, UTEP has agreed to join the Mountain West.

As NFL scouts flock to campus, Big Ten players seek to catch their eye

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — NFL scouts filled an entire row of the Michigan Stadium press box, scouting top prospects in the upcoming draft when the Wolverines beat Southern California two weeks ago. The league had representatives from 13 teams and three franchises sent two people to the marquee matchup. The defending national champions have cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham projected to be selected among the top five. Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and tight end Colston Loveland are expected to be first-round picks.

Shohei Ohtani and the MLB playoffs, a pairing the world will experience for the 1st time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani spent the last six years going home in October. Now, the Japanese superstar will be taking baseball’s biggest stage when the Los Angeles Dodgers open the NL Division Series later this week. Leaving the losing Los Angeles Angels and signing a record $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers last December changed everything for Ohtani and the franchise. He’s not the only one cashing in. The Ohtani effect has boosted the Dodgers’ coffers, with thousands of Japanese visiting the stadium to see him, and raised ticket prices in the secondary market while allowing Major League Baseball to pump out souvenirs commemorating Ohtani’s 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season.

Analysis: Jared Goff’s perfect game is a rare feat because many factors prevent QBs from doing it

Jared Goff’s perfect game is so rare for an NFL quarterback that only one other player ever threw double-digit passes without an incompletion. Goff was 18 for 18 on Monday night in Detroit’s 42-29 victory over Seattle, topping Kurt Warner’s 10 for 10 with Arizona on Dec. 18, 2005. Only 10 other QBs have thrown as many passes as Goff with only one incompletion. Just five of those QBs attempted 20 passes and one threw 30. That was Drew Brees, who was 29 of 30 for the Saints against the Colts on Dec. 16, 2019.

Sam Schmidt opens paralysis center in Indianapolis to rehabilitate trauma victims

Paralyzed in a racing accident nearly 25 years ago, Sam Schmidt has spent much of the last quarter century trying to prove to others that there is a way to have a meaningful life with a traumatic spinal cord injury. On Tuesday, he cut the ribbon on a not-for-profit Conquer Paralysis Now center in partnership with NeuroHope, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit, outpatient physical rehabilitation center. The center is located in the former Five Seasons Sports Club and is a 114,000-square-foot building devoted to helping people with spinal cord injuries and other neurological disorders.

