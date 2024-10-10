AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:27 p.m. EDT

Rays say it may take ‘weeks’ to fully assess damage at Tropicana Field, after Milton struck region

The Tampa Bay Rays say it may take weeks to fully assess how much damage was done to Tropicana Field, which saw its roof ripped to shreds by the force of Hurricane Milton as the deadly storm barreled across much of Florida. The team said no one was injured when the St. Petersburg ballpark was struck by the storm on Wednesday night. A handful of “essential personnel” were inside Tropicana Field as the roof panels were blown apart, much of the debris falling on the field and seats below.

OMG, Grimace and a playoff pumpkin: Close-knit Mets ride camaraderie and good-luck charms into NLCS

NEW YORK (AP) — From their playoff pumpkin to the purple Grimace seat and that catchy pop song by infielder Jose Iglesias, the merry New York Mets are riding a wave of good-luck charms and infectious camaraderie to unexpected October success. First baseman Pete Alonso says: “What’s the point if you’re not having fun? That’s a part of the culture here.” Up next, the wild-card Mets face the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS beginning Sunday in California.

Rafael Nadal gave his all until he simply couldn’t anymore and had to retire: Analysis

Rafael Nadal’s tennis career will be remembered because of the numbers, yes — the 14 French Open trophies, the 22 Grand Slam titles overall, the nearly two decades in the top 10, and so on — and, without a doubt, because of his riveting rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Also, indelibly, because of the all-out effort and energy he brought to the court every time. So long, that is, as his body allowed. Perhaps not surprisingly, it was his health that eventually forced Nadal to announce his retirement on Thursday after competing only sparingly the past two seasons.

Liberty and Lynx set to tip off the WNBA Finals with history at stake

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx are looking to make history when the WNBA Finals tip off Thursday night. The Liberty are looking for the franchise’s first championship while the Lynx are vying for a league-record fifth. They were the best teams during the regular season, finishing in the top spots in the standings. New York is back in the finals for the second consecutive year and is hoping for a little redemption of losing to the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. Minnesota is making its first appearance in the championship round since 2017.

Jets interim Jeff Ulbrich replaces Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing as the offense’s play caller

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett is out as the New York Jets’ play caller on offense. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday he is replacing Hackett with Todd Downing, who has been the Jets’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hackett will remain the offensive coordinator in title. Ulbrich took over as coach Tuesday after owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh with the team off to a 2-3 start and on a two-game losing streak. Ulbrich said the change in offensive play callers is a different take on things and a fresh approach for a struggling offense.

Steelers WR George Pickens says he was unaware about NFL rules banning messages on eye black

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens says he was unaware of the NFL rule prohibiting players from writing messages on their eye black during games. Pickens wrote a message that included an expletive during Pittsburgh’s 20-17 loss to Dallas in Week 5. The third-year pro finished with three catches for a season-low 26 yards against the Cowboys with the phrase “open (expletive) always” stretched under his eyes and across his nose. Pickens, who played a career-low 34 snaps against Dallas, says he hasn’t heard about any potential discipline from the league.

The Jacksonville Jaguars say their flight to London will be delayed because of Hurricane Milton

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to arrive to London later than expected Friday because of Hurricane Milton, the team confirmed ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. A team spokesperson said the team’s departure time has been “slightly” delayed. The hurricane brought powerful winds, a deadly storm surge and flooding to much of Florida after making landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm. The Jaguars canceled a Friday press conference at the team hotel outside London and rescheduled it for Saturday morning. They play the Bears the next day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tropicana Field shredded by Hurricane Milton is the latest sports venue damaged by weather

Roof panels atop the home of the Tampa Bay Rays were ripped to shreds by Hurricane Milton. Debris scattered across the field and throughout the seating areas after the deadly storm barreled across Florida. Aerial video and images showed the domed building’s roof completely tattered, giving a clear line of sight into the stadium. It the latest sports venue severely damaged by weather. Others include the Metrodome roof collapse, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility collapse, the Georgia Dome roof getting partially ripped off and the Superdome getting damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

Army and Navy are each 5-0 for the 1st time since 1945. They could play twice this year, too

Army and Navy are each 5-0 in college football for the first time since 1945. They have not being ranked in the AP Top 25 at the same time since 1960. The two academies are unbeaten this season thanks to old-school fundamental play. They have some of the fewest turnovers in the Bowl Subdivision and are among the country’s best in the red zone and converting on fourth down. They may be on a crash course to play for the American Athletic Conference title in December just over a week before the annual Army-Navy Game.

American Hockey League mandates neck protection this season. Will the NHL one day follow suit?

DENVER (AP) — Protective equipment has been a hot topic at every level of hockey since the death of Adam Johnson in October 2023 after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England. The American Hockey League, the top developmental league below the NHL, took a big step this season by mandating that all skaters wear some sort of cut-resistant neck protection. Whether the NHL follows suit is complicated and involves discussions between the league and the players’ union.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.