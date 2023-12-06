AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:26 p.m. EST

Proposal to create new tier for big-money college sports is just a start, NCAA president says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA president Charlie Baker says his proposal to allow the most highly resourced schools in Division I to pay athletes through a trust fund is just a starting point. He says he is tying to shift the NCAA to be more proactive than reactive. Baker spoke during an appearance at the Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum. On Monday, Baker laid forth an aggressive and potentially groundbreaking vision for a new NCAA subdivision at the very top of college sports in a letter he sent to the more than 350 Division I schools.

Bills GM says edge rusher Von Miller to practice and play while facing domestic violence charge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is disappointed in the allegations of domestic violence made against Von Miller, while stressing he and the team are waiting for the legal process to play out rather than rush to judgement. Beane says Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play on Sunday when the Bills travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Beane spoke for the team as the Bills returned from their bye week off. Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after being charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant.

Zach Wilson to start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back in as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson was benched for two games after struggling in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, but will be under center for the Jets’ home game Sunday against the Houston Texans. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision to start Wilson on Wednesday, a day after New York waived Boyle following two ineffective starts and signed Brett Rypien off Seattle’s practice squad. The Jets also have veteran Trevor Siemian, who replaced Boyle in the fourth quarter of New York’s 13-8 loss to Atlanta last Sunday. The Jets have lost five in a row and appear headed to a 13th straight season without a playoff berth.

Mets owner Steve Cohen went to Japan to meet with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns went to Japan before the winter meetings to speak with free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his family. Stearns says “I think it demonstrates Steve’s commitment to do everything he possibly can to bring players to New York.” A 25-year-old right-hander, Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings. Major League Baseball teams have until Jan. 4 to sign him.

UNLV-Dayton basketball game canceled in wake of mass shooting in Las Vegas

UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night has been canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school. Multiple people were shot at on UNLV’s campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings. Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and hit .304 with 96 RBIs for the Angels before an oblique injury. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which will keep him from pitching next year.

Pro Picks: Steelers will top Patriots in a close, low-scoring game featuring two struggling offenses

Mitch Trubisky gets another chance to prove he can be a starting quarterback, stepping in for the injured Kenny Pickett to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. He won’t have to do much against the dreadful New England Patriots. The Patriots have scored 13 points over the past three games and are averaging 9.4 points per game in five straight losses. Bailey Zappe was no better than Mac Jones, producing even fewer points. New England might as well bring back Steve Grogan or Tony Eason. The Steelers are six-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks expects a closer game with few points.

Bucks-Pacers, Lakers-Pelicans in Las Vegas for NBA tournament semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are used to being on the NBA’s biggest stages, both of those teams having won championships in the last four seasons. The Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans haven’t often found themselves in that spotlight. That foursome of a pair of championship contenders and a pair of up-and-coming clubs is probably the ideal grouping for the final four at the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The semifinals in Las Vegas are Thursday, with Indiana facing Milwaukee and New Orleans then taking on the Lakers.

Former champion Wozniacki awarded one of the first wild cards for 2024 Australian Open

Former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded one of the first wild cards for the 2024 Australian Open and is planning on bringing her two young children to the scene of her biggest Grand Slam triumph. The 2018 Australian Open women’s champion and six Australian players were granted the first batch of wild cards. The 33-year-old Wozniacki returned to top-flight tennis in August after more than three years off the tour. She played in Montreal and Cincinnati before making a run to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Vikings will stick with Joshua Dobbs at QB, after bye week assessment

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs still has the starting quarterback job for the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kevin O’Connell made the decision during the bye week. Dobbs threw four interceptions during a damaging 12-10 loss at home to Chicago on Nov. 27. O’Connell acknowledged after that game he considered benching Dobbs to give the offense a spark. The Vikings play at Las Vegas this week. Nick Mullens will be the backup. Jaren Hall is the third-stringer. O’Connell said his decision was not necessarily for the rest for the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.