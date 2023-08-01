AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:26 p.m. EDT

Astros reacquire Justin Verlander from Mets, a deal owner Jim Crane tells AP was an easy decision

HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, Houston owner Jim Crane told The Associated Press. The Astros are sending top outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to New York. Crane said the Mets are sending roughly $54 million to Houston to help pay off Verlander’s contract. The 40-year-old signed an $86.7 million, two-year deal with the Mets in December that includes a vesting option for 2025 at $35 million. The underperforming Mets are dismantling the most expensive roster in major league history. They dealt ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and followed up Tuesday by shedding Verlander.

Northwestern hires former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate athletic department

Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. Lynch served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Northwestern says she will begin her review immediately. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The school announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public. Attorneys representing athletes suing Northwestern blasted it as a publicity stunt and questioned whether a previous investigation that led to longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing was thorough enough.

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years on tour. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. That’s the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision comes at a crucial time for the PGA Tour and for Monahan. The commissioner never told players he was meeting with Saudi officials to work out a deal over the rival golf league.

The US lacks that 2019 magic at this Women’s World Cup

The United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands and heads to Melbourne, Australia, in the round of 16. They’ve appeared out of sync in the group games in New Zealand, but still have at least one more match to come together.

Verlander going back to Houston highlights flurry of MLB trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

CHICAGO (AP) — Ace right-hander Justin Verlander was shipped from New York to Houston ahead of the trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year. The retooling Mets acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal. The major league-leading Atlanta Braves also got some help, acquiring reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Toronto Blue Jays added shortstop Paul DeJong from St. Louis, acting quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness. Still on the market, hours ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline, were Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Jets’ Hackett says Broncos’ Payton broke a coaches’ code with his disparaging comments

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett isn’t expecting a phone call from an apologetic Sean Payton any time soon. The New York Jets offensive coordinator said Tuesday he was disappointed by disparaging comments made by the Denver coach last week in a story published by USA Today in which he called Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season ”one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Hackett, who hired by the Jets during the offseason, didn’t mention him by name but said Payton broke an unwritten code among coaches with his public criticisms.

Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

Pac-12 leaders were presented details of a long-awaited media rights deal Tuesday by Commissioner George Kliavkoff. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the meeting concluded without voting on whether to accept the terms by the nine remaining Pac-12 schools. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 was not making its internal discussions public, and gave no further details about prospective network or streaming partners nor the value. The meeting comes just days after Colorado decided not to wait and see what Kliavkoff could deliver and announced it would re-join the Big 12 in 2024.

SEC teams banking on transfer QBs to help replace departed stars

The Southeastern Conference is leaning on help from high-profile transfers to replace some of the departed star power at quarterback. The league must replace a pair of top-5 draft picks and a two-time national champion. It makes for some intriguing preseason camps around the league. Two-time national champion Georgia must replace Stetson Bennett. Perennial contender Alabama is seeking a successor to No. 1 pick Bryce Young, and Florida moves on without fourth overall selection Anthony Richardson. Plus Kentucky is replacing Will Levis and Tennessee is replacing Hendon Hooker.

Minnesota Lynx rebound from 0-6 start behind strong play from rookies

The Minnesota Lynx lost their first six games but have rebounded nicely to reach .500 and climb in the standings. They’ve won three straight, including impressive road victories over New York and Connecticut to move back to .500 (13-13) and climb into sixth place in the standings. Minnesota won both those games against the top teams without All-Star forward Napheesa Collier, who is sidelined with a sprained ankle. In Collier’s absence, coach Cheryl Reeve has relied upon veterans Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers as well as rookies Diamond Miller, who went No. 2 in the draft, and Dorka Juhasz, who was picked 16th. The Lynx moved up into sixth in the AP power poll this week.

Braves bolster bullpen by acquiring veteran left-hander Hand from Rockies

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. The 25-year-old Barger was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019. The 33-year-old Hand bolsters the bullpen, which also had left-hander A.J. Minter reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Hand has 131 career saves in his 13-year career. The Braves are Hand’s ninth team and complete his tour of every NL East team.

