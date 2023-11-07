AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:25 p.m. EST

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Wentz needed to pass a physical before the deal could be announced. Wentz has been out of the NFL this season after starting seven games last season for the Washington Commanders. The seven-year NFL veteran was Philadelphia’s starter for five years, and he started all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2021. The Rams are in need of another passer behind Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles’ most recent game with a thumb injury.

Milwaukee grapples with the reality of Craig Counsell managing the Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The first sign of discontent regarding Craig Counsell’s decision to leave the Milwaukee Brewers to manage the Chicago Cubs appeared in his hometown at the Little League field that bears his name. The word “ass” was spray-painted across Counsell’s name on the sign outside the ballpark at a Milwaukee suburb where Counsell grew up and still lives. The Brewers now must try to keep winning in Major League Baseball’s smallest market without the manager who led them to their greatest run of sustained success.

World Series 9-inning games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute — fastest since 1996

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine-inning World Series games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute, the fastest since 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The first postseason of the pitch clock also included defensive shift limits and larger bases, leading to increased stolen bases and appearing to contribute to higher batting averages. Postseason nine-inning games overall averaged 3:02, down from 3:23 last year and 3:37 in 2021, the last season before the PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device. That mirrored a regular season with an average game time of 2:40, the lowest since 1985.

Kansas coach Bill Self signs richest college basketball contract ever given by a public university

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract that will pay him $53 million over the first five years. That surpasses Kentucky coach John Calipari for the richest deal ever given to a college basketball coach at a public university. Self will make more than $13 million this season overall from the top-ranked Jayhawks. At the conclusion of each year, another is added to the deal. Self will earn a one-time $5 million retention bonus if he serves out the first five.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has experienced the wide spectrum of highs and lows during this first couple of weeks in the NBA. He has scored 38 points in a game, played in a back-to-back for the first time, has been part of two 40-point losses, wasted a huge lead and lost, overcame a huge deficit and won. It’s been an education. And by all accounts, the French rookie who stands nearly 7-foot-4 is passing the tests. Wembanyama’s averages so far are 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The last player to have such averages over the first seven games of his career was Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

Undrafted players stay mindful of roots on paths to big paydays in the NFL

New Orleans edge rusher Carl Granderson and Dallas offensive lineman Terence Steele joined a short list of undrafted players to get contracts with at least $30 million guaranteed. Both signed earlier this season. Granderson and Steele aren’t saying if they splurged after defying the odds and earning a big payday. That fits the profile of players who are grateful to get the money and mindful of their roots. Carolina receiver Adam Thielen followed a similar path to a big contract with Minnesota. Tampa Bay’s Shaquil Barrett took a slightly different route to riches with the Bucs.

Analysis: AFC East isn’t looking special this season

The AFC East isn’t the elite division that was expected. The three-time defending division champion Buffalo Bills have already lost more games than last season. The Miami Dolphins still haven’t defeated a winning team in three tries. The New York Jets have stayed in the mix without Aaron Rodgers because of a stingy defense. The once-proud New England Patriots are a disaster. Josh Allen and the Bills were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders, but they’ve been inconsistent since a lopsided win over Miami in Week 4. The Dolphins have lost to the Chiefs, Eagles and Bills. Their six wins came over teams that are currently a combined 14-37. The Jets’ hopes crashed when Rodgers went down with an injury.

Tiger Woods to own and play for Florida team in TGL, his tech-infused golf league

Tiger Woods now has his hands in everything about TGL. He helped develop the tech-infused golf league. He’s playing in it. And now he’s a team owner. Woods and investor-owner David Blitzer are leading the sixth and final team called Jupiter Links Golf Club. Blitzer is the first person to have a ownership stake in five North American major sports leagues. That includes the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. Woods will be part of Jupiter Links. He says he’s looking forward to playing and starting a new chapter as a team owner. The league begins Jan. 9.

Hot starts by Vegas and Boston and a historically bad start for San Jose are among early NHL trends

Some early trends are showing in the NHL. Alex Ovechkin has matched his slowest 10-game start and needs to pick things up in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record. The San Jose Sharks lost their first 11 games, setting a pace to be among the worst teams in league history. And the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending is threatening to sink Connor McDavid’s playoff chances. Elsewhere, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are rolling, Connor Bedard is scoring for Chicago and the Boston Bruins are back following a disappointing first-round exit.

Diana Taurasi in new role as she chases history and 6th Olympic gold medal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diana Taurasi is settling into a new role with USA Basketball. She is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic roster for the 2024 Paris Games, which would be her sixth. But this one feels like her first. Ignore that she turns 42 before the Paris Games even start in July. Taurasi is one of only 12 players ever to win a World Cup gold medal, Olympic gold, an NCAA championship and WNBA championship. The veteran guard now trying to become the first to win six straight Olympic gold medals in basketball. But Taurasi is looking at this run as her first time because a lot of peers, including Sue Bird, aren’t around this time.

