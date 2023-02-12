AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:24 p.m. EST

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

PHOENIX (AP) — For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage. Travis Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons, while brother Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years. “Cool scenario to be in, you know?” Travis Kelce said. “My mom can’t lose.” The players’ mother, Donna Kelce, said on Thursday before the “NFL Honors” show that she did her best to keep up with her two sons’ voracious appetites, but it was easier said than done.”

Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

PHOENIX (AP) — From Super Bowl opening night to the night before the big game, the party was on all week long. The frenzy was back in full force this year after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the most-anticipated and most-hyped week on the sports calendar. More than 6,000 media members from 24 countries were accredited to provide coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and related events onsite in Arizona, per the NFL. Officials estimated 100,000 visitors were passing through the area surrounding the downtown convention center where the NFL set up its Super Bowl Experience, an interactive theme park. The media center was buzzing with a record 128 outlets filling radio row, which now includes podcasts and television networks.

AP source: Eagles’ Steichen leads Colts’ coaching candidates

PHOENIX (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s decision says Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed. Steichen would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philly’s offensive coordinator before being hired as Indy’s head coach in 2018.

Pelicans’ Williamson has setback with hamstring injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says All-Star forward Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring. Griffin says the setback extends the timeline for Williamson’s return to action to “multiple weeks past All-Star break.” Williamson has been averaging 26 points per game this season but has missed the Pelicans past 20 games. Griffins says Williamson had progressed to the point where he was able to participate in 3-on-3 drills in practice and was on the court when he had his setback. The Pelicans have a 29-28 record and entered Sunday in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Baby bonanza: Chiefs’ Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

PHOENIX (AP) — Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours Sunday to twin girls back home in Chicago, making it a memorable Super Bowl for him long before kickoff. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game. And Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, has her obstetricians on hand at State Farm Stadium should she go into labor.

Buie, Audige help Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 26 points, Chase Audige had 15 and Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58. Led by its experienced backcourt, Northwestern added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wildcats got their first win in 19 games against the No. 1 team in the AP poll. Zach Edey had 24 points and eight rebounds for Purdue, which had won 11 in a row against Northwestern. Braden Smith finished with 10 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams. Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st straight game. The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth. The Gamecocks (25-0. 12-0 Southeastern Conference) ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).

Derek Jeter joining Fox Sports’ baseball studio team

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Jeter will be part of Fox Sports’ MLB studio coverage for the coming season. Fox Sports made the announcement during its Super Bowl pregame show. Former teammate Alex Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey. Jeter also joins fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team. Jeter and Rodriguez played together on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, but their relationship wasn’t close. Jeter said last season during Rodriguez’s ESPN show, “Sunday Night Baseball,” that the two had met to talk and clear things up.

IOC’s Bach says Olympics on history’s side in Russia issue

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the organization is not on the wrong side of history by aiming to help Russians and Belarusians qualify for the 2024 Paris Games. Bach insists sports must respect human rights of all athletes and not discriminate based just on their passport. The IOC suggested a path last month for some athletes from Russia and Belarus to return to international competition. That provoked a backlash from Ukraine and its allies. Bach says “history will show who is doing more for peace. The ones who try to keep lines open, to communicate, or the ones who want to isolate or divide.”

AP source: Cavaliers close to deal with veteran Danny Green

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green. A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers if the sides can “work through details,” according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t commenting on its interest him. Green would give the young Cavs both another outside shooter and a player with postseason experience. He has appeared in 165 playoff games.

