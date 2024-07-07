AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:23 p.m. EDT

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Coco Gauff loses

LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner are one win each away from meeting in the Wimbledon semifinals. Both reached the quarterfinals with victories Sunday. Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5, and Sinner eliminated Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9). Next for Alcaraz is a match against Tommy Paul. Sinner plays Daniil Medvedev, who advanced when Grigor Dimitrov stopped playing with an injury. French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal when Madison Keys had to retire with a leg injury in the third set. Donna Vekic and Lulu Sun reached the quarterfinals, too.

Coco Gauff can’t get a new game plan at Wimbledon and loses to Emma Navarro

LONDON (AP) — Coco Gauff has lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon to Emma Navarro. Navarro won 6-4, 6-3. The second-seeded Gauff has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon. Navarro made it to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Sunday’s result was the latest in a series of departures by top women from the bracket this year at the All England Club: No. 1 Iga Swiatek lost on Saturday, No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew before playing a match, and No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova was defeated in the first round. Only two of the 10 highest-seeded women remain: 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, who is No. 4, and recent French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini, who is No. 7.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece head to Olympics. Brazil, Spain to join them in Paris Games field

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now an Olympian. Antetokounmpo is heading to the Olympics for the first time, after he scored 23 points and Greece held off Croatia 80-69 on Sunday in one of the four men’s basketball qualifying tournament finals being held to determine the final spots in the 12-team field for the Paris Games. Brazil also is going to the Paris Olympics, after a 19-0 run over the final 3:21 of the first quarter set the tone in what became a surprisingly easy 94-69 victory over Latvia. And so is Spain, which held off the Bahamas for its seventh consecutive Olympic berth.

Hamilton finally stops counting the days since his last F1 win after brilliant British GP victory

Lewis Hamilton was counting the days since his last Formula 1 win and the number was creeping toward 1,000. After a brilliant victory in front of home fans at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, for his 104th win in F1, a relieved Hamilton can finally stop counting. Hamilton says “that’s the longest stint without a win, 945 days” and called the win perhaps the “most special” one. He became the first F1 driver to win on any track nine times. His previous win came at the Saudi Arabian GP in December 2021. The seven-time F1 champion just held off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with McLaren’s Lando Norris finishing third. Hamilton’s teammate George Russell retired near the end.

In an Olympic tuneup, Ukraine’s top high jumper breaks the 37-year-old world record

PARIS (AP) — Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine has set a world record in the women’s high jump at a Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris. The reigning world champion, Mahuchikh erased a mark that had stood for 37 years. She jumped 2.10 meters in one of the last big tuneups leading into the Olympics. The previous record was set by Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

Faith Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1,500 meters

PARIS (AP) — Faith Kipyegon of Kenya has broken her own world record in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris. Kipyegon finished in 3:49.04, surpassing her record of 3:49.11, which was set in Italy last year. The 30-year-old Kipyegon is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500, having won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

Sudanese Olympic backstroker Ziyad Saleem of Cal looks to leave his mark on Paris Games

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ziyad Saleem took his spot at the top of the podium with a backstroke gold medal for Sudan at the African Championships and cherished hearing the anthem of his parents’ homeland play. Next, the University of California swimmer who trains regularly with decorated U.S. Olympian Ryan Murphy will represent Sudan at the Paris Olympics and it will mean the world to his entire family — most of whom have left Sudan because of war and a humanitarian crisis. Murphy says “Ziyad is awesome, one of the nicest guys I’ve trained with at Cal.”

John Cena announces his retirement from professional wrestling after 2025 season

John Cena has announced his retirement from professional wrestling after two decades in the ring. The wrestler-turned-actor told World Wrestling Entertainment fans in Toronto that the 2025 season would be his last. He promised a farewell tour with dozens of dates and an epic final fight. Cena assured fans he would remain involved with the wrestling franchise that launched his career. He told reporters after the event that he feels physically “at my end” but that doesn’t mean he needs to distance himself from the sport he loves. Cena is a 16-time WWE champion and action movie star.

After so many Wimbledon 5-setters, Novak Djokovic would be OK with best-of-3 in early rounds

LONDON (AP) — Every so often, a debate bubbles up around whether it makes sense for men to keep playing best-of-five-set matches at Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournaments. Consider Novak Djokovic a staunch advocate for keeping the format — at least in the latter stages of majors. He would be OK with cutting back to best-of-three earlier. There have been 34 matches that went the distance at Wimbledon across the first three rounds, the most to that point at any Slam in the Open era. As the fourth of seven rounds began Sunday, all it was going to take was one more five-setter to equal the mark for the most at an entire major tournament.

Back for a 4th Olympics run, LeBron James says gold is all that matters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James didn’t need another Olympic experience to complete some missing box on his resume or add to a legacy that was secured long, long ago. He decided to play this summer for one simple reason — because he wants to. Taking his first steps toward becoming the first U.S. men’s basketball player to compete at the Olympics in three different decades, James hit the floor Saturday with the team that the Americans are sending to the Paris Games later this month. Training camp opened in Las Vegas, the start of a 5 1/2-week quest where the only acceptable ending will be the U.S. winning gold for a fifth consecutive time.

