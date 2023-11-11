AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:21 p.m. EST

Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win

With Jim Harbaugh banned by the Big Ten Conference, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and No. 2 Michigan played unfazed by a scandal that has hounded the program for weeks and beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15. Corum ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, McCarthy made a few key plays with his arms and legs and the Wolverines improved to 3-0 since it was revealed the program was under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scheme. In a game Harbaugh no doubt loved from afar, the 10-0 Wolverines ran the ball on 32 straight plays that counted, starting with the final two of the first half. The struggles in big games continued for coach James Franklin and Penn State.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan played without coach Jim Harbaugh against No. 9 Penn State after a judge didn’t issue a ruling Saturday on the school’s attempt to temporarily lift the Big Ten’s penalty against the Wolverines for a sign-stealing scheme. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said 90 minutes before kickoff that Harbaugh wouldn’t be at Beaver Stadium with the team. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as acting head coach. Manuel says a hearing in the school’s lawsuit challenging the Big Ten’s punishment of Harbaugh is scheduled for Nov. 17.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Milroe had a career-high six touchdowns, three each rushing and passing, and No. 8 Alabama cruised past Kentucky 49-21 to clinch the Southeastern Conference West Division title. A week after rushing for a career-best four touchdowns, the sophomore used his arm and his feet to surpass that total and lead the Crimson Tide to a third conference championship appearance in four seasons. Milroe passed for his three of four TDs by halftime, including strikes of 26 and 40 yards to Amari Niblack and Kobe Prentice. He ran for two 1-yard scores and a 3-yarder. Kentucky’s Ray Davis rushed for two shorts TDs.

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say six people including former NFL player D.J. Hayden have died in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Houston. A Chrysler 300 sped through a red light early Saturday and collided with an SUV. Four people died at the scene, and two more died after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the Chrysler was among the dead, as was a man who police say was apparently homeless. Hayden was 33. He was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston. He was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and played in eight seasons for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

KENNER, La. (AP) — Police say New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker. Kenner police Capt. Mark McCormick says Thomas was arrested without incident Friday night and was released. A person familiar with the situation says Thomas is expected to play Sunday when the Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed Thomas’ status. Police say Thomas threatened a construction worker, threw a brick at his truck and knocked his phone from his hand after complaining about workers parking in front of his house.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia’s Perris Jones had spine surgery and was briefly able to walk, the school said on Saturday. That’s two days after the running back was immobilized and carted off the field after being injured on a hard hit to the head against the No. 11 Cardinals. Jones had surgery Friday at UofL Hospital and remains under observation, according to a statement by Virginia assistant athletic director for athletic communications Jim Daves. He’ll be transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems appropriate, the statement added.

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry thinks the absurd signs they hold up on the sidelines to send in plays show just how far college football is behind the times. He writes that the game should simply follow the NFL’s longstanding method of sending in plays via radio communications. If that was allowed by the NCAA, Newberry writes, the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan never would have happened. Instead, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season, stealing the thunder of what should be the best time of the season.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that pushed No. 12 Arizona to a late lead on the way to a 78-73 win at No. 2 Duke. Johnson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, his biggest coming off a feed from Caleb Love. Love is a transfer from hated Duke rival North Carolina who heard plenty from the “Cameron Crazies” all night. But he had four key late free throws. Kyle Filipowski had 25 points to lead Duke. Arizona had a 45-33 rebounding advantage.

PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James scored 32 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Phoenix Suns 122-119 in the NBA In-Season Tournament. James had a stellar performance, once again defying age in his 21st season, shooting 11 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3s. He added 11 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 38 points. Bradley Beal added 24 — 20 in the first half in his Suns home debut. Devin Booker missed his fourth straight game because of a strained right calf.

The National Women’s Soccer League couldn’t have scripted a better championship game matchup. OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe and Gotham FC’s Ali Krieger will face off in the final professional match for both of the veteran stars on Saturday in San Diego. The two-time World Cup winners are both retiring after long club careers with an NWSL title being the only championship that has eluded both of them so far.

