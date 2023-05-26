AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Heat still lead East finals, but Celtics roaring back with eye on history

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are halfway to history, and that alone has gotten them entry into a very small club. Of the first 150 teams that trailed a best-of-seven series 3-0 in NBA history, just 14 of them found a way to extend the matchup to Game 6. Most are usually eliminated by now. Not the Celtics. They have cut the deficit in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat to 3-2. They trail the series yet seeming to have all the momentum going into Game 6 in Miami on Saturday night.

Analysis: NFL can’t shake perception it doesn’t care what players and coaches think

Even when the NFL institutes a rule designed to reduce concussions, it can’t shake the perception that it doesn’t care what players and coaches think. The league took a step toward eliminating kickoffs this week by enhancing the touchback rule for a one-year trial with a priority on player safety. The receiving team will now get the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. Some of the league’s most prominent coaches criticized the decision.

DeAndre Hopkins released by Arizona Cardinals, team takes big salary cap hit

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a salary cap move made after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason. The Cardinals made the move three seasons after acquiring Hopkins in a trade with Houston and signing him to a $54.5 million contract extension. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against the cap this season. His cap hit in dead money is $22.6 million. Hopkins had 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with Arizona.

Biden celebrates LSU women’s basketball team, UConn men’s team due next at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has appealed for more support for female athletes during a White House event celebrating Louisiana State’s championship women’s basketball team. The event once appeared in jeopardy after Biden’s wife, Jill, suggested that the losing Iowa team be invited, too. Friday’s ceremony was briefly halted when forward Sa’Myah Smith appeared to collapse on stage. The Bidens lavished praise on the LSU Tigers for their performance and the way they’ve helped advance women’s sports. Neither one mentioned the uproar Jill Biden’s earlier comments caused. Biden is also welcoming the UConn men’s championship basketball team to the White House later Friday.

Sports no sure respite from politics when title-winning athletes visit the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Politics and sports go together like baseball and apple pie. Title-winning teams have visited the White House for decades. But what started as a nonpartisan rite of passage has become increasingly tangled up in politics. It’s a shift that some peg to Bill Clinton’s presidency. One pro golfer declined a White House invitation and described Clinton in unflattering terms. On Friday, President Joe Biden will welcome the NCAA champion LSU women’s basketball team along with UConn’s men’s team. Some took umbrage when first lady Jill Biden suggested also inviting the Iowa team that lost in the finals to LSU. After significant pushback, that idea faded away.

Post-Serena, women’s tennis heads to French Open led by Big 3 of Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

PARIS (AP) — All of those questions about who would step to the fore once Serena Williams walked away from the tennis tour seem to be getting answered with three names: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. As the start of the French Open approaches on Sunday, defending champion Swiatek is ranked No. 1, Sabalenka is No. 2 and Rybakina is No. 4. More to the point, perhaps, with a major trophy up for grabs on the red clay of Roland Garros: This group divvied up the past four Grand Slam titles, the prizes that help define greatness in their sport.

‘Block’ party over at Colonial for PGA Championship sensation club pro

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There will be no weekend party at the Colonial for Michael Block. The club pro from California who finished tied for 15th at the PGA Championship was 15 over par over a grueling 36 holes at Colonial. He was exhausted but thankful after the wild ride of the past week. His 4-over 74 on Friday was seven strokes better than his opening round in the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he got a late sponsor’s exemption after Oak Hill. He also has an exemption to play in the RBC Canadian Open in two weeks. So the Block party’s not completely over yet.

Ganassi vs. McLaren headlines Indianapolis 500 title fight, some 300,000 fans expected

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 on Sunday has shaped up to be a showdown between Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow McLaren Racing. Ganassi and McLaren have eight strong cars between them, and a combined five former Indy 500 winners. It’s also the best rivalry in IndyCar because Chip Ganassi and McLaren boss Zak Brown dislike each other. Ganassi driver Alex Palou of Spain starts on the pole and is the betting favorite. He heads to McLaren next season.

Over more than 100 years, 9 women have raced the Indianapolis 500 and the push for more has stalled

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katherine Legge remembers her days as a youngster driving go-karts and how at times she was ruthlessly bullied by the boys. Or the trouble she had growing up in racing and in securing sponsorship and support. There are many reasons why Legge is the only female driver starting in this year’s Indianapolis 500. The women’s movement that once promised to bring many more into racing appears to have stalled. There have still been just nine women to start the race in more than 100 years.

Climbers celebrate Mount Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers, rising temperatures

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is celebrating 70 years since Mount Everest was successfully scaled for the first time. Thousands of people have set out to reach the peak, but the climbing conditions have changed. On the world’s tallest mountain, temperatures are rising, glaciers and snow are melting, and weather is getting harsh and unpredictable. The deteriorating conditions are raising concerns for the mountaineering community and the people whose livelihoods depend on the flow of visitors. The Sherpa community, who grew up on the foothills of the once snow-covered mountain, worship Everest as the mother of the world. Recent research has found that Mount Everest’s glaciers have lost 2,000 years of ice in just the past 30 years.

