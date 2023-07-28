AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:19 p.m. EDT

Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension

Saquon Barkley worked out his contract squabble with the New York Giants and showed up for training camp. Josh Jacobs is holding out with the Las Vegas Raiders. Le’Veon Bell once sat out the entire season after getting the franchise tag. Different running backs. Same problem. No solution on the horizon. NFL teams have devalued running backs to the point where Bell’s franchise total just five years ago was significantly higher at $14.5 million. The tag for Barkley, Jacobs and Dallas’ Tony Pollard was $10.1 million this season. Bell played on the franchise tag in 2017 but sat out the following year in Pittsburgh and ended up going to the New York Jets.

Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year

The nine remaining Pac-12 schools have been mostly quiet since Colorado announced it would leave the conference in 2024 and join the Big 12. The Buffaloes joined Big Ten-bound Southern California and UCLA in an exodous that could continue in coming weeks and months. The Pac-12 issued a statement pledging to soldier on and pursue new members once its media rights deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said he trusts the league to land a new TV deal that will hold together the Pac-12.

Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has issued a mea culpa for criticizing his predecessor in an interview with USA Today. Payton says he regrets ripping Nathaniel Hackett and for throwing so many others under the bus for allowing quarterback Russell Wilson to be given so many allowances last year, such as having his personal quarterback coach in the team facility. Payton says he’ll reach out to Hackett and Jets head coach Robert Saleh at some point to apologize. The Jets and Broncos play in Denver in Week 5.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of practice Thursday. Backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian took the snaps on Friday. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced they acquired pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The NL West-leading Dodgers have made pitching a priority in advance of the trade deadline Tuesday. They are sending outfielder Trayce Thompson, pitcher Nick Nastrini and reliever Jordan Leasure to the White Sox. The 36-year-old right-hander Lynn is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and leads the American League in earned runs and home runs allowed. But Lynn has 139 strikeouts in 115 innings and 10.9 per nine innings.

Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Christine Sinclair. Megan Rapinoe. Sarina Bolden. Like many players in the Women’s World Cup, all three stars built their skills at the U.S. collegiate level. Of the 736 players competing at this year’s tournament, 137 have roots in American college-level soccer. The pool includes 16 who currently compete for Division I schools or lower divisions. Across the 32 teams that qualified for the group stage, more than one in every six players has had a career with a stop at an American school.

Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list before they open a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Judge played a simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, and returned to New York after that. The Yankees are 19-23 since Judge got hurt in Los Angeles.

Super Bowl champion Chiefs hold hot, tough practice in 1st day of pads

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The weather was hot and pads were on for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That’s just about the perfect practice combo for Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Kansas City worked out nearly two hours in pads for the first time since winning the Super Bowl last February. Reid said the players’ energy was up during the intense session in sweltering conditions. Reid didn’t mind players trash-talking at workouts as long as the scrums don’t lead to thrown punches. Linebacker Willie Gay said sessions like this are tailor-made for Reid and how to prepare for another championship run.

Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is ‘safe and healthy’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases

GENEVA (AP) — Juventus has been removed from European competition next season and Chelsea fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches. The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case that already saw the two-time European champion deducted 10 points in Serie A. That penalty dropped Juventus out of Champions League qualification places. UEFA says Juventus also must also pay a fine of 10 million euros ($11 million) for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. A further 10 million euros can be deducted if the club fails to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons. Chelsea will pay a settlement of 10 million euros for incorrect financial information submitted between 2012 and 2019 .

