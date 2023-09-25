AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:18 a.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Kansas City Chiefs routed the Chicago Bears 41-10. Travis Kelce also had a TD catch for the Chiefs, much to the delight of 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who watched the game from an Arrowhead Stadium suite after getting an invitation from the All-Pro tight end. The Bears lost their 13th consecutive game dating to last season. Justin Fields was just 11 of 22 for 99 yards with a TD and an interception.

AP Top 25: Colorado falls out of rankings after first loss and Ohio State moves up to No. 4

Colorado fell out of The Associated Press college football poll after a resounding loss in one of the weekend’s showcase games and the teams toward the top of the rankings were shuffled and tightened. Six teams received first-place votes. Georgia is still where it started at No. 1 but down to 55 first-place votes. Michigan remained No. 2 and got a first-place vote. Texas stayed at No. 3 with two first-place votes. Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 4 and got a first-place vote after beating Notre Dame. Colorado went from 19th to out after losing 42-7 to Oregon.

Dolphins rout Broncos 70-20, scoring the most points by an NFL team in a game since 1966

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966, overwhelming the Denver Broncos 70-20 behind rookie speedster De’Von Achane’s 203 yards rushing and Tua Tagovailoa’s no-look shovel-pass TD. The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washinton scored 72 points against the Giants. They are the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game. Many of their starters, including Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill, were pulled early in the fourth quarter.

Saints’ Derek Carr getting evaluated for shoulder injury after loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr being evaluated after hurting his shoulder when he was sacked in the third quarter of an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Saints coach Dennis Allen said after the game that he believed Carr was getting X-rays but had no further updates. The possible impact of a long-term injury to Carr was apparent from Sunday’s result. The Saints got outscored 18-0 without him. Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract in the offseason after getting released by Las Vegas.

RYDER CUP ’23: A look inside the walls of the 11th-century Marco Simone castle

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — First came the castle. Then the golf course. The nearly 300,000 fans due to descend on the Marco Simone club for the Ryder Cup this week will be able to see the 11th-century castle with the same name from various points of the course. It’s wedged between the sixth and eighth holes. But they won’t be able to visit it. That’s because it’s the private residence of fashion designer and golf club owner Lavinia Biagiotti Cigna. Biagiotti Cigna says in a recent interview with The Associated Press inside the castle walls that she doesn’t really feel she owns the castle but is rather just “taking care” of it.

Mike Trout’s season over because of wrist injury, played in just 82 games for Angels

Mike Trout’s season ended because of a wrist injury that limited him to one game after July 3. The Los Angeles Angels moved the three-time AL MVP to the 60-day injured list because their series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Trout, a 32-year-old center fielder, fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist on July 3, returned Aug. 22 and went 1 for 4 against Cincinnati. Trout said he felt pain when he fouled off pitches, and he went back on the IL. An 11-time All-Star, Trout hit .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .858 OPS.

Megan Rapinoe gets triumphant send-off as United States beats South Africa 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe got a triumphant send-off, and the United States beat South Africa 2-0. Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett scored, and the U.S. sent its captain toward retirement with one final victory as a member of the national team. The 38-year-old Rapinoe was presented a framed jersey representing her 203 games with the United States prior to the win, and she raised her arms as the crowd roared. Rodman gave the U.S. more to celebrate when she drilled the ball into the net off a cross from Alex Morgan in the 18th minute. Rapinoe was the first to hug her. Sonnett made it 2-0 with a header in the 49th minute and jumped into Rapinoe’s arms. Rapinoe exited to a standing ovation in the 54th minute.

Byron advances to NASCAR’s round of 8 with win at Texas, the 300th overall for Hendrick Motorsports

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — William Byron took the lead for the first time after the final restart with six laps left to win in Texas. He advances to the round of eight in the NASCAR playoffs while giving Hendrick Motorsports its 300th victory. Byron was able to get underneath Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe when they were battling for the lead ahead of him. Wallace led a career-high 111 laps to start the second round, but wound up third behind Byron and Ross Chastain, another playoff contender. Wallace moved up three spots to ninth in the standings, still one below the cutoff line when this round is done. It was Byron’s sixth win this season.

Matt Gay kicks 4 FGs over 50 yards, including OT winner, as Colts beat Ravens 22-19

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Gay capped a terrific day of kicking with a 53-yard field goal in overtime, giving the Indianapolis Colts a 22-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Gay made four kicks from beyond 50 yards, including a 53-yarder that tied it in the final minute of regulation. His chance in overtime didn’t come until after both teams had been stopped on fourth down near midfield. Gardner Minshew, playing in place of injured rookie Anthony Richardson, threw for 227 yards and a touchdown for the Colts. Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards and two TDs for the Ravens.

Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win after Saints lose Derek Carr to shoulder injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love rallied Green Bay from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit in his first career home start as the Packers won 18-17 over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints were leading 17-0 before losing quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury in the third quarter. The Packers scored 18 unanswered points in the last 11 minutes of the game. They took their first lead on Love’s 8-yard pass to Romeo Doubs in the right corner of the end zone with 2:56 left. New Orleans’ Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal with just over a minute left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.