AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:15 p.m. EST

No. 2 Michigan escapes with 31-24 win over Maryland for 1,000th victory in program history

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Blake Corum scored twice in the first half, Mike Sainristil intercepted two passes, and No. 2 Michigan became the first college football program to win 1,000 games, beating Maryland 31-24. The Wolverines played again without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, who will also be away from the sideline for next weekend’s showdown against No. 3 Ohio State. Maryland rallied from a 23-3 second-quarter deficit and several chances to take the lead. Taulia Tagovailoa was called for intentional grounding in the end zone late in the fourth quarter and the safety helped Michigan seal it.

No. 9 Louisville tops Miami 38-31 to clinch spot in the ACC championship game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes, the last of them a 58-yarder to Kevin Coleman with 4:17 remaining, and No. 9 Louisville clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game by beating Miami 38-31. Coleman ended up wide open after Miami defenders Te’Cory Couch and Jaden Davis collided at full speed as the play was developing. Louisville made the ACC championship game for the first time after 10 years in the league and will play Florida State in Charlotte on Dec. 2 for the title. Mark Fletcher rushed for two touchdowns for Miami.

Adam Johnson’s UK team retires his jersey number after the American player’s skate-cut death

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The English hockey team that American Adam Johnson played for has retired his No. 47 jersey as part of a memorial game in his honor. Nottingham Panthers players appeared to be wearing neck guards, too, though the team wouldn’t confirm that. The Panthers hadn’t played since their Oct. 28 game in which Johnson’s neck was cut by the skate of an opposing player. Saturday’s game was a low-intensity affair with no checking. It ended in a 4-4 tie. The death of Johnson, a 29-year-old former Pittsburgh Penguins player from Minnesota, forced the sport to reexamine safety regulations and sparked a criminal investigation that led to an arrest of a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Tiger Woods is making yet another return to competition. He says he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas that starts Nov. 30. It will be his first time playing since the Masters in April. He withdrew after the third round and then had surgery on his right ankle. The injury stemmed from his February 2021 car crash. Woods has said his ankle no longer has pain, but it’s the area around it that can cause problems. He’ll be playing 72 holes in a holiday event that has no cut.

F1 tries to recover from embarrassing first day of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula One is hoping to turn its luck around on the Strip, like so many other Vegas visitors who blow a big bankroll soon after they arrive. The elite global motorsports series placed a $500 million gamble on a new event in Sin City promoted for the first time by F1 and owner Liberty Media. But it now must recover after an opening-night debacle in which the first practice was ruined just nine minutes in when Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover on the temporary street course. Those nine minutes were the only action fans who had spent thousands of dollars were able to view. Another practice was scheduled for Friday night.

Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after an incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization takes matters such as these very seriously. The team said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Boston Police said it could neither confirm nor deny arresting Lucic early Saturday morning. Lucic is a 35-year-old veteran of over 1,300 NHL games. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer.

Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist, ending a disappointing campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback in the first year of a $275 million contract. Burrow and Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor say the injury will likely require surgery. The 26-year-old Burrow established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the AFC title game the following year. Those goals now appear unattainable for Cincinnati with Burrow’s backup, Jake Browning, taking over. The Bengals are 5-5 and last in the AFC North.

Remaining schedule and Burrow’s injury provide daunting challenge if Bengals want to make playoffs

Even before Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury was announced, the Cincinnati Bengals already were facing a challenging road in trying to get back to the playoffs for a third straight season. Without Burrow, that might be too big of a hill to climb. Thursday night’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens evened the Bengals’ record at 5-5. When Jake Browning walks into the complex on Monday to begin preparations for the Nov. 26 game against Pittsburgh, it will be for a team that is only one game out of wild-card spot. However, the Bengals are an AFC-worst 1-5 in conference games and are winless in their three division matchups. Cincinnati’s six remaining opponents — it plays the Steelers twice — are .500 or better.

Ferrari sweeps qualifying for Las Vegas Grand Prix, but penalty to Sainz drops him to 12th

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ferrari rebounded from a disastrous first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. sweep of Friday night qualifying. Only it does not translate into a 1-2 start in Saturday night’s race for the two Ferrari drivers. Sainz is in a backup car because his Ferrari was badly damaged when he ran over a drainage valve cover in Thursday night’s opening practice. Because he moved to a backup car for the rest of the weekend, Sainz was penalized 10 spots on the starting grid and will instead start 12th on Saturday night.

After Drew Allar goes out, No. 12 Penn State runs streak vs. Rutgers to 17 straight with 27-6 win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Kaytron Allen ran for two touchdowns, Alex Felkins kicked a pair of field goals and No. 12 Penn State pulled away from Rutgers after quarterback Drew Allar left with an apparent injury for a 27-6 victory. Allen finished a 15-play, scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and added another scoring run up the middle early in the fourth to seal Penn State’s 17th-straight win over Rutgers. Allar completed 6 of 13 passes for 79 yards, but left early in the second half after taking a hard hit to his throwing shoulder. He didn’t return.

