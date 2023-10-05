AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:14 p.m. EDT

Joel Embiid decides to play for USA — not France — in Paris Olympics

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has told USA Basketball that he intends to play for them at the Paris Olympics. Embiid let the federation and managing director Grant Hill know of his decision this week and revealed it publicly Thursday. USA Basketball does not plan to name its team until the spring of 2024, but if healthy, Embiid would seem certain to have one of the 12 spots on the squad that will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr.

Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host soccer’s 2034 World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — If Saudi Arabia could have designed a process for choosing future World Cup hosts, it might look similar to what FIFA has unveiled for the 2030 and 2034 men’s soccer tournaments. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation has become the favored candidate to host in 2034. It could be the only one given the short-notice bid demands. A key decision fell Saudi Arabia’s way Wednesday when FIFA added South America to team with Europe and Africa around a sole bid for World Cup 2030. That meant only Asia and Oceania federations can bid for 2034. Saudi Arabia and perhaps only Australia.

Billy Eppler quits as Mets general manager, three days after David Stearns was hired above him

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler quit as New York Mets general manager three days after David Stearns was hired above him as the team’s first president of baseball operations. Eppler said he wanted to give Stearns a clean slate. Eppler was hired in November 2021 and lasted less than two years in the job. The manager he hired, Buck Showalter, was fired Sunday by owner Steve Cohen, who said Stearns wanted to hire his own manager. The Mets had a record payroll this year but faded to fourth in the NL East.

Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing school for $130M for wrongful termination

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department. The announcement by Chicago-based attorneys Dan K. Webb and Matthew R. Carter on Thursday comes nearly three months after Fitzgerald was suspended and then fired after 17 years. Webb said that Fitzgerald would also be seeking additional money for “infliction of emotional distress,” future lost income and punitive damages. He said the suit in Cook County Circuit Court is against the university and its President Michael Schill.

‘Dancing On My Own’ singer Calum Scott says he’ll perform for Phillies if they win the World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — British singer Calum Scott says he’ll visit Philadelphia and perform his pop hit “Dancing On My Own” if the Phillies win the World Series after the song resurfaced as their postseason anthem for the second straight year. Scott said there were talks with the Phillies last postseason about a performance, but his world tour put any plans on ice. His calendar is open and he’s rooting for the Phillies to go all the way. Philadelphia starts an NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

Calm Carter keeps getting on base for Rangers. Bochy wonders if the kid even realizes he’s in majors

Evan Carter hasn’t been overwhelmed since jumping right into the playoff chase with the Texas Rangers. The speedy young outfielder just keeps getting on base. Carter reached base in seven of his eight plate appearances while Texas swept Tampa Bay in the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Texas plays at Baltimore in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Saturday. Carter made his big-league debut on Sept. 8, only 10 days after his 21st birthday. He hit .306 with five homers in 23 regular-season games.

Former Aces’ player Hamby files discrimination complaint against team, WNBA

Dearica Hamby filed a gender discrimination complaint last week against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, saying her former team and its coach, Becky Hammon, retaliated against her after she informed them she was pregnant. Hamby filed the complaint with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday. The complaint said that the franchise created an “abusive and hostile” work environment for Hamby last year before trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason. That came after Hamby told the team she was pregnant with her second child.

Golden State Warriors granted WNBA expansion franchise to begin play in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has announced an expansion franchise will head to San Francisco and begin play in 2025. The NBA powerhouse Golden State Warriors have planned for this since before the opening of Chase Center in 2019. The WNBA team will play in the same arena where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are stars. The WNBA, which started in 1997, currently has 12 teams.

WNBA first: Hammon, Brondello make history as ex-players coaching teams in the Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Coaches Becky Hammon and Sandy Brondello friendship goes back to their days in San Antonio. Hammon was still playing when Brondello was an assistant and a short-lived head coach of the Silver Stars. Both have already won titles in the league, Hammon last season with Las Vegas and Brondello when she was in charge of Phoenix. The pair will make league history with this being the first-ever meeting in the WNBA Finals with both coaches being former players when the best-of-five series starts Sunday.

The NCAA has cleared transfer WR Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker to play immediately for No. 14 UNC

The NCAA says wide receiver Devontez “Tez” Walker is now eligible to play for 14th-ranked North Carolina. The association granted a waiver for immediate eligibility to the transfer receiver. That reversed its position after the university fought for months to get Walker on the field. The case led to testy words between the two sides, public criticism of college sports’ governing body and intervention from state politicians. The NCAA cited new information provided through the school. That clears the way for Walker to make his debut Saturday for the Tar Heels against Syracuse.

