AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:11 p.m. EST

Alabama, Michigan both restrict game film viewing on tablets due to fears of hacking, sign-stealing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Alabama Crimson Tide caused a stir at the Rose Bowl when they revealed they’ve restricted their players’ game film viewing on iPads heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan because of concerns about hacking. As it turns out, Michigan is also taking precautions. The Wolverines also have stopped watching game film on iPads, players and coaches said Friday. Both teams are watching film only in groups or on protected devices as they prepare for their high-stakes meeting in Pasadena. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh first addressed the issue with players last month. He then turned them off this week.

A frantic push to safeguard the Paris Olympics promises thousands of jobs and new starts after riots

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics urgently need thousands of security guards to help keep athletes and spectators safe and reduce the likelihood of another deadly extremist attack in the French capital. Demand is high for people at checkpoints, to scan tickets and help manage crowds. So much so that France’s state employment agency is offering free and expedited security guard training courses with no specialist qualifications required. The “We need you!” approach and promises of plentiful paid work from July to September during the Summer Games and Paralympics appeal to job seekers who feel ostracized from the labor market.

Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care and transgender athletes in girls’ sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has broken from his party and vetoed legislation banning all gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls and women’s sports. DeWine cast his Friday action as “pro-life,” saying his exploration of the issue determined gender-affirming care saves lives. At the same time, DeWine said he’s ordering steps be taken to prohibit gender-related surgical interventions before age 18, to require better gender-affirming care reporting, and to restrict pop-up clinics from offering such services. DeWine said he hopes Ohio’s solution can become a national model. The GOP-dominated Legislature is considering a veto override.

Amid 28-game losing streak, Detroit showed it can compete with NBA’s best. Now a win would be nice.

BOSTON (AP) — Pistons coach Monty Williams believes that his team can compete with anybody in the NBA, and now he has proof. The Pistons opened a 21-point lead over the league-best Celtics and forced overtime before Boston pulled out a 128-122 victory and sent Detroit to an NBA record-tying 28th loss in a row. It was the first time all season the Pistons led by more than 20 points, and the first time they had gotten to overtime in the two months since their last win. Detroit fell to 2-29 and matched the “Trust the Process” Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a victory at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record.

Mafah runs for 4 TDs, Clemson rallies to beat Kentucky 38-35 in a wild Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mafah ran for four touchdowns, including a 3-yarder with 17 seconds to play, and Clemson beat Kentucky 38-35 in a wild Gator Bowl to finish the year on a five-game winning streak. Mafah scored three times in a back-and-forth final quarter that saw five turnovers, four touchdowns and five lead changes. Clemson outscored Kentucky 28-14 over the last 15 minutes. Kentucky had a final chance, but Devin Leary’s first-down pass was intercepted by Justin Mascoll. Clemson’s Will Shipley injured his leg in the fourth quarter and was carted into the locker room.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe says he overcame naysayers including Bill O’Brien to lead the Tide to the CFP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Milroe says former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien once suggested he should change positions. Milroe went on to become Bryce Young’s successor and a determined, highly competitive quarterback who led the Crimson Tide all the way to the College Football Playoff this season. He has passed for 2,718 yards with 23 TD throws against just six interceptions. But more importantly to Milroe, Alabama is on an 11-game win streak. Milroe’s resilience is the central theme of his college career, which began quietly behind Young. He won the Tide’s starting job this year, only to lose it in a one-week benching.

Shiffrin wins last World Cup ski race of 2023 by huge margin of 2.34 seconds for 93rd career win

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin finished 2023 with an eye-catching performance even by her standards, winning a World Cup slalom race by a huge margin of 2.34 seconds for her 93rd career victory. Shiffrin posted the fastest times in both runs on the Schlossberg course to finish ahead of runner-up Lena Duerr of Germany. Swiss skier Michelle Gisin was 0.11 further back in third. Shiffrin’s teammate Paula Moltzan was second after the opening leg but did not finish her final run. The result was the seventh-biggest winning margin in women’s World Cup slalom history. Shiffrin set four of those marks.

After missing CFP, Georgia and Florida State reset for a trip to the Orange Bowl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State and Georgia players have said all the right things this week. They’re happy to be in South Florida. They’re aware of the Orange Bowl’s history. They’re eager for the opportunities that await them on Saturday. What’s unsaid is this: “But.” Let’s be honest: Neither the fourth-ranked Seminoles (13-0, No. 5 CFP rankings) nor the sixth-ranked Bulldogs (12-1, No. 6 CFP) really wanted to be here, for obvious reasons. They’d rather be at the Sugar Bowl or the Rose Bowl, competing in the College Football Playoff, having a chance to make the national championship game.

Switching from one side of the offensive line to the other is among the NFL’s underrated tough tasks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Driving a car with the opposite foot or shaving with the other hand would be major challenges for anyone. That’s how offensive linemen describe moving from right tackle to left tackle and vice versa. It’s a new position that requires different footwork, hand-and-eye coordination and other techniques all while trying to block strong and speedy edge rushers from annihilating their quarterback. Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs and Cincinnati’s Jonah Williams are among the players who’ve made that difficult switch this season. Detroit’s Penei Sewell has gone back and forth. It’s one of the toughest transitions for an NFL player that’s often overlooked because of the assumption that offensive linemen all do the same thing.

NCAA teammates Celebrini, Hutson and Willander chasing same dream at world junior hockey tourney

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Three hockey players from Boston University are competing for the world junior gold medal on different teams. Macklin Celebrini is a 17-year-old star forward for Team Canada. Lane Hutson of the United States and Tom Willander of Sweden are defensemen on the Terriers team with Celebrini. The three are excited for each other but all want to come home with bragging rights.

