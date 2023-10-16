AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:11 p.m. EDT

Kansas is No. 1 in the preseason men’s AP Top 25; Duke, Purdue next as 5 teams get first-place votes

Kansas is the preseason No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll. The Jayhawks received 46 of 63 first-place votes to outdistance second-place Duke and third-place Purdue. It’s the third time since coach Bill Self’s arrival in 2003 that his team will start the season on top. The Blue Devils received 11 first-place votes and the Boilermakers earned three. Michigan State was fourth with one first-place vote while Marquette rounded out the top five. Defending national champion UConn was sixth and runner-up San Diego State was No. 17. The season begins Nov. 6.

Soccer match between Belgium and Sweden suspended after deadly shooting in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — A soccer match between host Belgium and Sweden has been suspended at halftime after two Swedes were killed in a shooting in central Brussels before kickoff. Fans remained inside the King Baudouin stadium after the European Championship qualifier was stopped and chanted “All together, All together!” The match was being played around 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from the shooting. The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. Belgium’s crisis center raised the level of threat in Brussels and its region to the highest and asked citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. The Swedish FA said in a message to Swedish supporters on site that the Belgian police wanted supporters to stay in the arena for security reasons.

Zack Wheeler blossoms into ace for Phillies, gets Game 1 start against Arizona in NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler is the Philadelphia Phillies’ most dependable starter as he gets set for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. He signed a $118 million, five-year contract ahead of the 2020 season. Wheeler has topped 200 innings once, 200 strikeouts twice and won a pair of playoff games over that span. The Diamondbacks send out 17-game winner Zac Gallen for the Game 1 start. Merrill Kelly, a 12-game winner who tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings in an NLDS win over the Dodgers, goes in Game 2. Late-season surprise Brandon Pfaadt is in line for the Game 3 start.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an ailment as the Astros face the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the illness publicly. Manager Dusty Baker deflected when asked about Alvarez’s health prior to ALCS Game 2 on Monday, saying “he’s better today than he was yesterday.” Alvarez was not on the field for introductions or the national anthem before Game 1 on Sunday night.

Kim Ng, MLB’s 1st female GM, is leaving the Miami Marlins after making the playoffs in 3rd season

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have announced Kim Ng is leaving the team after three seasons as general manager. The 54-year-old Ng became the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations and the first female GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues in a groundbreaking hire in November 2020. The Marlins exercised their team option for her to return for the 2024 season, but Ng declined her mutual option. Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced her departure on Monday.

Cricket and flag football among 5 sports given Olympic status for 2028 Los Angeles Games

Cricket is an Olympic sport again. Flag football gets in for the first time. Five sports have been finally added to the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee. Baseball-softball, lacrosse and squash have also been included on the program. All five cleared a final hurdle Monday from the Olympic body’s full membership. The slate of sports was proposed by Los Angeles officials one week ago and recommended by the IOC executive board on Friday. Cricket has been elevated to Olympic status for the first time since 1900 in one of the hotpots of the sport, Mumbai, where the IOC is holding annual meetings while India hosts the sport’s World Cup.

Bears QB Justin Fields has dislocated thumb and is doubtful to play against Raiders

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will likely miss at least one game because of a dislocated right thumb. Coach Matt Eberflus says it’s “doubtful” Fields plays this week when the Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders after he was injured in Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Tyson Bagent figures to start in his place. Eberflus also says the Bears hired former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow as a defensive analyst. He fills a position created after former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned last month. Fields was hurt on Chicago’s first possession of the third quarter against Minnesota. He seemed to land awkwardly on his hand trying to throw the ball away while getting sacked by Danielle Hunter.

Analysis: Eagles, 49ers beat themselves, leaving NFL with no undefeated teams

The NFL’s last two undefeated teams beat themselves. The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles struggled on the road against inferior opponents with backup quarterbacks and tough defenses. That allowed Larry Csonka and his teammates from the 1972 Miami Dolphins to pop the champagne bottles in October. They’ll remain the only perfect team in league history for at least another year. The Buffalo Bills, the NFL’s biggest favorite so far this season, also had problems facing a losing team and a backup quarterback but they held on at the 1-yard line for a 14-9 win over the New York Giants.

Raiders receive encouraging news on QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s back injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders received encouraging news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s injured back. But coach Josh McDaniels said Monday he didn’t know if the quarterback would be healthy enough to play at Chicago on Sunday. Garoppolo was injured in Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots. McDaniels said Garoppolo was examined to see if “there was an internal issue.” If Garoppolo doesn’t play against the Bears, McDaniels can turn to Brian Hoyer or Aidan O’Connell.

For 4 rising NBA stars, about $1 billion in extensions leads to rising expectations

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton got questions about the same topic more often than he could remember this summer: The money, the money, the money. As NBA salaries grow, so too does the spotlight for those who get the biggest paychecks. That’s a club that players like Haliburton, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Memphis’ Desmond Bane will soon be entering for the first time. Those four players all signed extensions this summer that will kick in next year and could be worth around $1 billion combined.

