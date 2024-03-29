AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:11 a.m. EDT

Alabama holds off top-seeded North Carolina 89-87 to reach Elite Eight for 2nd time ever

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grant Nelson converted a go-ahead three-point play with 38 seconds remaining, and Alabama beat top-seeded North Carolina 89-87 to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history. Nelson finished with a season-high 24 points, 19 in the second half, and he blocked RJ Davis’ attempt at a tying layup after giving Alabama the lead. The Tide face sixth-seeded Clemson on Saturday for a berth in the Final Four. Armando Bacot finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina. Rylan Griffen and Aaron Estrada scored 19 points each for Alabama and Mark Sears scored 18.

Top-seeded UConn blows through another opponent, beating San Diego State 82-52 to reach Elite Eight

BOSTON (AP) — Top-seeded and defending NCAA champion UConn advanced to the Elite Eight with another double-digit victory, beating San Diego State 82-52 in a rematch of last year’s title game. Stephon Castle had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cam Spencer scored 18 and Tristen Newton added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies. They will play the winner of the other East Region semifinal between No. 2 Iowa State and No. 3 Illinois for a spot in the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. The Huskies followed up blowouts last weekend with their ninth straight double-digit March Madness victory.

Clemson reaches the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980, beating Arizona 77-72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 18 points and converted a three-point play with 25.7 seconds remaining, and Clemson advanced to the Elite Eight for the second time in school history, beating Arizona 77-72 in a West Region semifinal. PJ Hall added 17 points for the sixth-seeded Tigers, who advanced to face either top-seeded North Carolina or No. 4 seed Alabama. Clemson last reached the final eight in 1980, when there were 48 teams in the NCAA Tournament. Jaden Bradley scored 18 points for second-seeded Arizona, which had a horrific shooting night, going 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

Shohei Ohtani reaches 3 times in home debut as the Dodgers rout the Cardinals 7-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani reached three times in his home debut for the Dodgers, and Los Angeles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 in the Dodger Stadium opener to a season of sky-high expectations. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered in the third inning, and Tyler Glasnow pitched six innings of two-hit ball for the Dodgers. No offseason addition to the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup was bigger than Ohtani, who showed no signs of distraction after a tumultuous week in which he emphatically denied betting on sports after the firing of his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes MLB investigation of Shohei Ohtani will be short but isn’t sure

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he hopes the sport’s gambling investigation of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will be short but he isn’t sure. MLB announced its investigation Friday after the Dodgers fired Ohtani’s interpreter and friend, Ippei Mizuhara, following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports or knowingly paid any gambling debts accumulated by Mizuhara.

Oakland Athletics fans boycott home opener outside stadium in protest of Las Vegas move

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Many fans at the Oakland Coliseum were still hanging out in the parking lot when Alex Wood delivered the first pitch of the season for the Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians. And they had no intention of going into the stadium. In protest of the A’s planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, fan groups staged a boycott of the home opener Thursday, purchasing tickets to the game to organize a block party outside the stadium. A half-hour before the game’s first pitch, hundreds of fans gathered in the far corner of the parking lot. They displayed “Sell” T-shirts and flags and threw beanbags at caricatures of team executives —including owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval.

French soccer federation limits support for players’ Ramadan observance. Critics see discrimination

For Muslim soccer players in deeply secular France, observing Ramadan is a tall order. The country’s soccer federation wields the principle of religious neutrality enshrined in the French constitution, and doesn’t make things easy for players who want to refrain from drinking or eating from dawn to sunset during the Islamic holy month. At French league matches, referees are not entitled to authorize pauses allowing Muslim players to break their fast, unlike in nearby countries such as England and Germany. Because France is a secular nation, many citizens still believe religion has no place in public space. With its stringent rules, the French federation says it defends the neutrality of soccer. Critics see it as anti-Muslim discrimination.

Disputed foul tip that put Rangers behind in opener not reviewable. Heim makes up for miscue

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim was going down to block a low pitch when he heard the ball tip off the bat and saw it change directions. Home plate umpire Chad Fairchild didn’t hear or see the same thing in the ninth inning of the season opener for the World Series champions. The Chicago Cubs took the lead on that disputed play before Texas rallied to win 4-3 on Heim’s game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning Thursday night. Fairchild told a poll reporter after the game that he ruled a swinging strike. Asked if he had seen a replay, Fairchild said he had, but refused to talk about what he saw on it.

Rays’ Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1 as sexual abuse probe continues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave through June 1 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the investigation continues in an alleged relationship with a minor. Administrative leave is not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, and a player continues to be paid. Franco, who has a $2 million salary this year, remained in his native Dominican Republic while authorities there investigate and did not report to spring training.

Scheffler starts with another round under par. He trails by a shot in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is off to a solid start in his bid for a third straight PGA Tour victory. The world’s No. 1 player shot a 65 in the Houston Open and trails Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr by one shot at Memorial Park. Scheffler has 28 consecutive rounds under par to start the year. Moore made bogey on his first hole and then had an eagle and five birdies for a 64. Furr matched him late in the day, holing out from 120 yards for eagle on the par-4 fifth and closing with birdies on 8 and 9. Pierceson and Parker Coody became the first twins to play with each other on the PGA Tour.

