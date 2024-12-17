AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:09 p.m. EST

NBA announces All-Star tournament plan for this season: 4 teams, 3 games, 1 night

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA’s All-Star Game is going to be an All-Star tournament this season, with the league announcing that it has finalized plans to use a different format for the upcoming midseason showcase in San Francisco. And scoring is sure to be down — way, way, way down. This season’s format announced Tuesday is a four-team, three-game, one-night tournament, three teams of eight All-Stars apiece and the fourth team being the winner of the Rising Stars challenge for first- and second-year players. The winning team in all games will be the first to score 40 points.

From Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles to a new hockey league, women’s sports had a pivotal year

Record numbers of basketball fans filled arenas to watch the rookie seasons of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese unfold. Simone Biles captivated the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coco Gauff made women’s tennis history. It was all part of a pivotal year for women in sports, both financially and culturally, and after a steady rise in popularity and reach over the past few years, the women’s game is more valuable than ever. The WNBA had one of its most successful seasons ever, and new leagues and athletes in other sports have been able to capitalize on that momentum.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes plans to play against Texans on Saturday despite his high-ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is preparing to play against Houston on Saturday. The two-time MVP sustained a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday’s win over Cleveland. Carson Wentz would start in Mahomes’ place if he’s unable to go. Mahomes has plenty of experience with ankle injuries to draw from. He sustained a similar one against Jacksonville in Week 1 of the 2019 season, then a more serious one against the Jaguars in the 2022 playoffs. In that case, he was unable to end the game but got enough treatment to play against Cincinnati for the AFC title and Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

USC’s Zachariah Branch and Zion Branch enter the transfer portal

Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch and his older brother, Trojans safety Zion Branch, have announced they are entering the transfer portal. Zion Branch struggled with injuries during his tenure with the Trojans, recording 41 tackles over two seasons after missing the entire 2022 campaign with a lower-body injury. Zachariah Branch arrived at USC one year later than his brother as a five-star recruit out of Las Vegas. Elsewhere, Auburn signed former USC right tackle Mason Murphy and ex-Virginia Tech lineman Xavier Chaplin.

MLB study: Velocity, max efforts likely causing pitching injuries; rule changes should be considered

NEW YORK (AP) — A yearlong study by Major League Baseball has concluded rising velocities, pitch shaping and emphasis on maximum effort are the likely causes of the vast increase in pitcher injuries and recommended exploring rules changes to address the problem. The 62-page report says the trends extend to high school and youth baseball because of the incentive to get noticed by professional scouts. The study says there is no evidence linking the pitch clock to injuries. Illustrated with 26 tables of data, the report was based on interviews with more than 200 people that included players, front office executives and orthopedic surgeons.

Curt Cignetti named AP Coach of the Year after leading a remarkable turnaround at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Curt Cignetti of Indiana has been named The Associated Press Coach of the Year in college football. Cignetti collected 30 of 45 votes. Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was second with eight votes. Oregon coach Dan Lanning had five and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee received the other two votes.

‘Better than going to Disney World’: Fans revel in CFP debuts at campus sites

The College Football Playoff gets started this week with four games on college campuses. The opening round includes first-time participants SMU, Indiana, Penn State and Tennessee. It’s sparked a buzz especially among schools that haven’t been before. SMU fan Will Howard says the playoff game is better than going to Disney World. He says while anyone can take a trip to the Magic Kingdom, SMU fans never knew they would get this type of opportunity. SMU sat in obscurity for decades after receiving the so-called death penalty from the NCAA. And Indiana hasn’t been to a game this big since the Rose Bowl following the 1967 season.

Vinícius Júnior and Aitana Bonmati win FIFA best player of the year awards

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has finally got his hands on a big global player award. Vinícius was named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards. Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati continues to dominate the awards for women’s soccer. Vinícius was so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d’Or in October that he and his Madrid team snubbed the ceremony in Paris in protest. The Brazil forward was at the FIFA ceremony to collect his award. Bonmati won the award for best women’s player of the year making it back to back prizes at FIFA’s version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d’Or prize.

Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations with Logan Paul for boxing exhibition in India

Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. McGregor said early Tuesday morning on social media he’s in “preliminary agreements” with the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to fight Paul. McGregor also said that rumors of a potential bout with Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight champion Ilia Topuria were false. McGregor said he would make his “return to the Octagon” after his boxing exhibition with Paul.

Led by NY Sirens’ Sarah Fillier, rookies already making an impact 2 weeks into PWHL’s 2nd season

The PWHL’s highly touted rookie draft class is already making a significant impact two weeks into the season. The group is led by the No. 1 draft pick, New York’s Sarah Fillier, who is leading the league with six points in three games. The defending champion Minnesota Frost feature newcomer Dominique Petrie, who is tied for the league lead with three goals. Much was anticipated from a rookie class that featured the first 10 players selected all having national team experience.

