AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:08 p.m. EDT

Kings probe ‘racial bias’ claims after rapper E-40 ejected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that “racial bias” led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. The rapper E-40 said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game and that he addressed one heckler “in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena. E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, is Black. He says his heckler was white. The Kings say they are investigating the circumstances behind his ejection.

Cole tosses 2-hitter with 10 Ks as Yanks blank Twins 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series. Cole improved to 4-0 with a 0.95 ERA in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in only 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it. It was Cole’s seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston.

Yanks’ Stanton goes on 10-day IL with left hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Stanton was headed for an MRI to determine the severity of injury. He pulled up lame in Saturday’s game after he hit a two-run double off the left field wall in the seventh inning and called for a pinch runner. Stanton is batting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games this year, while splitting time between the outfield and designated hitter. Infield prospect Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill Stanton’s spot.

Trevor Bauer, shunned by MLB, makes Japanese baseball debut

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday with the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to Major League Baseball. He was unable to find work in MLB this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He was cut in January by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who still owe him $22.5 million this season.

EPL race tightens after latest Arsenal collapse; Man U 3rd

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Another week and another Arsenal collapse. Now Mikel Arteta has a job on his hands to make sure his team’s title challenge does not go the same way. It was a case of history repeating itself as the Premier League leaders let another two-goal lead slip and dropped valuable points for the second straight week. A 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday followed the same score line against Liverpool seven days earlier. It is a costly habit to pick up especially at a time when the wins are rolling in for second-place Manchester City. Arsenal remains four points clear of City having played a game more. Manchester United moved up to third after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Ortiz reflects on speech given after Boston Marathon bombing

BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz says he knows the speech he gave at the first game at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombing had an impact in Boston and around the world. Ortiz and many of his 2013 World Series champion teammates were honored Sunday in Boston before the Red Sox played the Los Angeles Angels. He’s also the grand marshal for this year’s marathon, which will be run Monday morning. Five days after two bombs killed three people and injured nearly 300 in April 2013, Ortiz told the crowd at Fenway that “nobody’s gonna dictate our freedom.”

Kane, Tarasenko among NHL’s most impactful midseason trades

The New York Rangers made the biggest splash at the trade deadline with the addition of Patrick Kane just weeks after getting Vladimir Tarasenko. The veteran forwards bolstered the Rangers’ top two lines and give coach Gerard Gallant different options as he juggles them in search of the right mix. Tarasenko was acquired from St. Louis on Feb. 9. He had eight goals and 13 assists in 31 games with the Rangers after having 10 goals and 19 assists in 39 games with the Blues. Kane came over from Chicago on Feb. 28. He totaled five goals and seven assists in 19 games with the Rangers after having 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games with the Blackhawks.

US to face rival Canada in gold medal game at women’s worlds

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — It’ll be United States and Canada meeting in the women’s world hockey gold medal game for the 21st time in 22 tournaments. Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its berth with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic. The two-time defending champion Canadians advanced with Sarah Fillier scoring three times in a 5-1 win over Switzerland in the other semifinal. Canada is undefeated through six games and clinched the top seed with a 4-3 shootout win over the U.S. on Monday. The Swiss and Czechs will meet in the bronze medal game in a rematch of last year’s third-place game won by the Czech Republic.

Fox leads Kings past Warriors 126-123 in playoff return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his long-awaited playoff debut and the Sacramento Kings celebrated their return to the postseason after a record 16-year drought by beating the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 126-123. The first playoff meeting ever between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006. The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against a Warriors team that had won four titles in the previous eight seasons.

Warriors’ Wiggins returns after 2-month absence, scores 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins gave the Golden State Warriors almost everything they wanted in his first game in more than two months. Then with a chance to win it at the end, Wiggins missed. The Warriors lost 126-123 to the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series. Wiggins returned after missing the final 25 games of the regular season to deal with an undisclosed family matter. He rejoined the team earlier this month. Wiggins brought needed energy and scoring in his 28 minutes off the bench. He had 17 points, three rebounds and four blocked shots.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.