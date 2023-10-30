AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:05 p.m. EDT

Vikings confirm Cousins is done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon in a devastating blow

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. The Minnesota Vikings announced the news after his first career injury put a somber tone on their three-game winning streak. The Vikings said the MRI exam on Cousins confirmed their initial fear. The 12th-year quarterback went down in pain in the fourth quarter at Green Bay after planting his foot in the grass to try to avoid a sack. He limped off the field and was unable to put weight on his right leg.

Analysis: NFL can’t protect QBs from freak injuries like noncontact Achilles tears

The NFL has done everything it can to protect quarterbacks short of putting a flag on them. Can’t hit them high. Can’t hit them low. Can’t touch them too late. But the two most devastating QB injuries this season didn’t involve a violent hit. Kirk Cousins wasn’t even touched before he went down Sunday. Aaron Rodgers was barely hit on a sack when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the fourth play of his first game with the New York Jets in September. Cousins will miss the rest of the season after also suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

Pasadena police investigate report of missing items from Colorado locker room following UCLA game

The police in Pasadena, California, have confirmed an investigation is underway after a report that several items went missing from the Colorado locker room while the Buffaloes played No. 20 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Lisa Derderian, the city’s public information officer, says UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter. The production crew of “Well off Media,” which chronicles the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube where players gathered around the bus after a 28-16 loss to the Bruins and discussed items being taken from inside the locker room, including jewelry.

Spanish soccer official who kissed unwilling star player is banned for three years

GENEVA (AP) — The Spanish soccer official who provoked a players’ rebellion and a reckoning on gender when he kissed an unwilling star player on the lips is banned for three years by the sport’s global governing body. Luis Rubiales is excluded from working anywhere in soccer until after the men’s 2026 World Cup. His ban will expire before the next women’s tournament in 2027. His bigger problem is a criminal investigation in Spain for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney at the Women’s World Cup final trophy ceremony. Spanish state prosecutors have formally accused Rubiales of sexual assault and an act of coercion. According to Hermoso, Rubiales pressured her to speak out in his defense as the post-match incidents became a global furor.

Messi and Bonmati favorites to win Ballon d’Or awards

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi is the favorite to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or in Paris. The Argentine great fulfilled his life’s ambition by leading his country to the World Cup title in Qatar last year to win the one major trophy that eluded him in his incredible career. Messi is at Inter Miami in the United States and has already picked up his first silverware there by inspiring the team to victory in the U.S. Leagues Cup. Messi is tipped to beat Manchester City forward Erling Haaland to the sport’s biggest individual prize. Spain’s Aitana Bonmati is favored to win the women’s award.

Harbaugh says he’d ‘love to’ talk about Michigan’s sign-stealing investigation, but can’t yet

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh usually shares his thoughts freely and often in unique ways. That approach has changed amid an NCAA investigation into a sign-stealing scheme under his watch at Michigan. Harbaugh says there’s stuff he can’t talk about although he’d “love to.” He had a regularly scheduled news conference Monday as the second-ranked Wolverines prepared to play Purdue. Harbaugh did refute a report the school rescinded a contract offer for him. What is true is that contract talks with Michigan and Harbaugh have lingered for many months. The Wolverines hosts Purdue on Saturday night.

Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English game

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — South Yorkshire Police are investigating the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson after his neck was cut by a skate blade in an English game. The police have urged the public to avoid speculation about the incident. The English governing body has reacted by making all ice hockey players wear neck guards from the start of 2024. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered the skate cut in a Champions Cup game. Johnson was a 29-year-old Minnesota native. He appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New Georgetown basketball coach Ed Cooley has plans to change the culture and the win-loss record

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Georgetown men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley is planning to balance embracing the legacy of John Thompson Jr. while making changes with his new team. Cooley is taking over a program that went 13-50 overall and 2-37 in the Big East Conference over the past two seasons under Patrick Ewing. Thompson was the coach and Ewing was the star center on the Georgetown team that won the 1984 national championship. Cooley is planning to bring the Hoyas back to that sort of glory by attracting fans and recruits with a more open approach. His debut as Georgetown’s coach comes on Nov. 7 against Le Moyne.

Rangers’ Scherzer being glued together for start vs. Diamondbacks in World Series Game 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Max Scherzer is being glued together to make his start in World Series Game 3. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has a cut on his pitching thumb that developed when he returned Oct. 18 from a five-week layoff caused by a strained muscle in his right shoulder. He said it won’t bother him when he starts for the Texas Rangers on Monday with the Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tied 1-1. Scherzer says “Found a way to use cotton and Super Glue” and calls it “a little arts and crafts in the training room.”

Patrick Mahomes again is unanimous choice by AP for the top spot among NFL quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes stands alone at the top. The two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP again was the unanimous choice by The Associated Press for No. 1 quarterback at the midpoint of the season. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at QB, making their selections based on current status through Week 8. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points. Mahomes also received all nine first-place votes in the preseason poll. Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts each received second-place votes.

